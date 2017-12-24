A Christmas adverture

Christmas is a time that we should be happy and filled with joy, but sometimes…plans change

or circumstances beyond our control…and we wonder…Did the Grinch steal my Christmas?

It’s important to realize that the first Christmas came with a lot of unexpected twists and turns…

and yet God’s plan turned out to be an amazing miracle.

In a little town called Nazareth, a young man named Joseph was dreaming about his wedding day, to a beautiful woman named Mary.

Suddenly without warning, he hears that his beloved fiancé has left town to visit her relatives

Zacharias and Elisabeth.

His mind is filled with questions, wondering what is going on in the mind of his bride-to-be.

Why had she left without saying goodbye or speaking to him first.

For 3 months Joseph is left in the dark, and perhaps wonders if he’ll ever see Mary again.

When his fiancé finally returns, Mary cautiously tells Joseph about her pregnancy. His heart is

broken, and he is understandably angry, thinking she had betrayed him.

He had respected her body, and what thanks did he get?

How could she possibly think he would believe such a wild story about an angel visitation,

and being pregnant by the Holy Spirit, with the Son of God.

Joseph was a kind and compassionate man and didn’t want to make a public example of her.

The law stated that a woman could be stoned for infidelity, even if they were only engaged…

but he decided to divorce her secretly.

While deep in thought about how to handle the situation without a scandal, he fell into a deep sleep.

The angel of the LORD appeared to him and said…

Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived

in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS;

for he shall save his people from their sins. Matthew 1:20-21

When Joseph awoke, he obediently did as the angel commanded and took Mary as his wife,

but did not know her intimately until after the child was born.

God asked him to be a real man, put away childish things, and the lusts of the flesh. God asked

him to work hard, and sacrificially provide for a child that was not his own flesh and blood.

God asked Joseph to be a godly role model to His son and not walk away from his responsibility.

I’m sure this was not Joseph or Mary’s idea of an ideal beginning to their life together…

yet they humbly submitted their lives to the LORD, even if it meant shame and gossip

from their friends and people in the community.

At the same time, a decree came from Caesar Augustus, that all the world would be taxed.

This census first took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria. Everyone was required

to go the city of their birth to register.

Joseph and Mary left Nazareth and traveled to Bethlehem, because Joseph and Mary were from the house

and lineage of King David. Joseph was an ancestor of King David’s son Solomon and Mary from David’s son Nathan.

Solomon and Nathan’s mother was Bathsheba.

It must have been very difficult for Mary to travel about 90 miles on a donkey, being pregnant…

and now they had tax bills and travel expenses they hadn’t planned on…

When they arrived in Bethlehem, all of the inns were full and there was no room for them.

Joseph must have felt terrible about not being able to provide Mary with a comfortable place to

sleep and give birth to her child…but an inn-keeper took pity and allowed them to use his stable.

And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid

him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn…Luke 2:7

In the same country, there were shepherds watching their flocks that night.

An angel of the LORD appeared before them and they were greatly afraid.

The angel said …

Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto

you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. Luke 2:11

Being a shepherds was considered the lowliest of occupations… but God choose them,

to be the first people to hear the good news.

God is not a respecter of persons. He used humble people, to be instruments in his plan of salvation for mankind.

The shepherds left their sheep and hurried to Bethlehem.

God led them to the stable where they found Mary and Joseph with the baby Jesus, lying in a manger.

The smell must have been horrible and such an unsanitary place for the Son of God to be born.

His bed was a feeding trough for animals, and later he would be called the Bread of Life.

When the shepherds found the child, they were overjoyed and ran to tell everyone they could about the birth of Jesus.

Later, they returned, to give glory and praise to God for all of the things which they had heard and seen.

Wise men came from the east to Jerusalem saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews?

We have seen his star in the east and have come to worship him.

When King Herod heard about the birth, he was upset that someone might try to overthrow him as king.

He called the chief priests and scribes to find out where this child was.

The priest consulted the scriptures and said, in Bethlehem of Judaea: for it is written by the prophet…

But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of

Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel;

whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting. Micah 5:2

Herod called for the wise men and asked when the star appeared. He said, go quickly and search for the child.

When you have found him, come back and tell me where he is, so I too, may go and worship him.

The wise men did as the king commanded and followed the star to Bethlehem.

They bowed down and worshipped Him, with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

God divinely warned the wise men in a dream, not to tell Herod about the child,

but to return to their own country by an alternate route.

Some time after they left, an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream, instructing him

to take Mary and the child and flee to Egypt, because Herod wanted to kill the baby.

They were to remain in Egypt, until God told them it was safe to return.

When Joseph woke up, he took Mary and Jesus, and they fled into the night…so the Old Testament

scriptures could be fulfilled…When Israel was a child, then I loved him, and called my son out of Egypt.

Hosea 11:1

Mary was probably weary from giving birth and just wanted to rest and find a clean place

to stay, but God said move and they did.

Without questions or complaining…they trusted God had a plan and would protect them.

The shepherds and the wise men, were signs from God that truly this was the Son

of God. He miraculously sent gifts to help Mary and Joseph on their journey.

Today you may be lonely and afraid, in a stinking situation, surrounded by people who

hate you.

Perhaps you’ve made some unwise choices in life, and feel despised, like an outcast of society.

Friends and family may have deserted you and you’re filled with anger and bitterness.

Beloved, God loves you and has a plan for your life. Like Mary and Joseph, you may have

to alter your dreams, to make room for the glorious adventure God has prepared for your future.

The Bible says…For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace,

and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Jeremiah 29:11

God’s ways are higher than ours, and may not always make sense to us.

He sacrificed his precious son on the cross, to pay for the sins of the whole world.

Jesus is standing at the door of your heart whispering…Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you;

not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. John 14:27

Christmas isn’t about how many presents you have under the tree…

It’s about being in the Presence of your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

It’s about being with other believers singing and worshiping God and his amazing Son.

There’s still time for you to change your mind and find the true meaning of Christmas….

Thank you God for Christmas

To remind me of your love.

And for the greatest gift of all

The blessing of your Son.

Thank you for Salvation

From Christ’s great sacrifice.

For with His death upon the cross.

We have eternal life.

What offering can I bring you

For blessings great as these..

But to share with friends and family

My love and joy and peace.

Let all my words and thoughts convey

My thankfulness in every way.

So everyone I know will see

You shining brightly, now through me.

Have a blessed Christmas and Awesome New Year.

Valerie Rousseau

