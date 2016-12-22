A free gift for you this Christmas

Over the years I’ve given and received many gifts for Christmas.

Some were wonderful and some…well…not so much!

It’s almost Christmas and many are scurrying around trying to find the perfect gift for friends, family, or co-workers.

With all the hustle and bustle, we sometimes get overwhelmed with busyness and forget the true meaning of Christmas.

In the last year we’ve seen some horrible things happening in our world.

Storms, fires, and floods have destroyed thousands of people’s home’s and possessions.

Recently there was a terror attack at a market in Germany…which leaves us saddened

that there continues to be such hate in the hearts of some people…

Some of you have lost loved ones or are suffering from illness or unemployment.

There are seasons in our life, when our everything seems to be falling apart,

and we become lonely, depressed, and afraid.

Studying the Bible helps us to cope, and see that our loving Father and Creator knows how much we’re

hurting, and promises to never leave us or forsake us.

Beloved, I don’t know what season you’re in this Christmas, but God sent me today to remind you

to slow down and reflect on the most perfect gift you will ever receive…

His son Jesus and his birth.

In a little town called Nazareth, a young woman, perhaps only in her teens named Mary, was

deep in thought dreaming about her wedding day, to a hardworking carpenter named Joseph.

It was probably an arranged marriage, but never the less, a joyous and happy time for the couple

and their families.

Suddenly an angel named Gabriel appeared before Mary and said…

Do not be afraid, for you have found favor with God and are blessed

among women.

You will soon give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great

and shall be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord will give him the throne

of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever.

Hundreds of years before, God had promised King David that the Messiah

would be born from his seed.

The Bible says…

The LORD hath sworn in truth unto David; he will not turn from it; Of the fruit of thy body will

I set upon thy throne. If thy children will keep my covenant and my testimony that I shall

teach them their children shall also sit upon thy throne for evermore. Psalm 132:11-12

Mary was frightened and asked, how can this be, since I am a virgin?

The angel replied…

The Holy Ghost shall come upon you, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow you.

The holy one born to you will be called the Son of God.

Elisabeth your cousin, who was thought to be barren, is also with child,

in her old age. She is in her sixth month.

For with God nothing shall be impossible. Luke 1:37

Mary answered, may it be unto me according to your words.

Mary left the city and went to visit her cousin Elisabeth for 3 months.

Elisabeth who was well past the age when women could bear children, was

now 6 months pregnant with a son, who would be named John the Baptist.

Meanwhile, Joseph learns that his beloved fiancé has left town

to visit her relatives Zacharias and Elisabeth.

His mind is probably filled with questions, wondering what’s up with Mary?

Why had she left without saying goodbye or speaking to him first?

For several months Joseph is left in the dark, and perhaps wonders if he’ll ever see Mary again.

When his fiancé finally returns, Mary cautiously tells Joseph about her pregnancy. His heart is

broken, and he is understandably angry, thinking she had betrayed him.

He had respected her body, and what thanks did he get?

How could she possibly think he would believe such a wild story about an angel visitation,

and being pregnant by the Holy Spirit, with the Son of God.

Never the less…Joseph was a kind and compassionate man and didn’t want to make a public example of her.

The law stated that a woman could be stoned for infidelity, even if they were only engaged

but he decided to divorce her secretly.

While deep in thought about how to handle the situation without a scandal, he fell into a deep sleep.

The angel of the LORD appeared to him and said…

Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived

in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS;

for he shall save his people from their sins. Matthew 1:20-21

These things were done so the scriptures in the Old Testament prophesies could be fulfilled.

Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son,

and shall call his name Immanuel. Isaiah 7:14

The name Immanuel means “God is with us.”

When Joseph awoke, he obediently did as the angel commanded and took Mary as his wife,

but did not know her intimately until after the child was born.

God asked him to be a “real man”, put away childish things, and forget about his own sexual desires for 9 months.

God asked him to work hard, and sacrificially provide for a child that was not his own flesh and blood.

God asked Joseph to be a godly role model to His son and not walk away from his responsibility.

I’m sure this was not Joseph or Mary’s idea of an ideal beginning to their life together ;

yet they humbly submitted their lives to the LORD, even if it meant shame and gossip

from their friends and people in the community.

At the same time, a decree came from Caesar Augustus, that all the world would be taxed.

This census first took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria. Everyone was required

to go the city of their birth to register.

Now, there was another twist to the plot. Added expenses for travel and an unexpected tax

bill for the young couple to be concerned about.

Joseph and Mary left Nazareth and traveled to Bethlehem, because Joseph and Mary were

from the house and lineage of King David. Joseph was an ancestor of King David’s son Solomon

and Mary from David’s son Nathan.

Solomon and Nathan’s mother was Bathsheba, a woman King David committed adultery with,

and then had her husband Uriah killed in battle.

It must have been very difficult for Mary to travel about 120 miles on a donkey or on foot, being pregnant.

When they arrived in Bethlehem, all of the inns were full and there was no room for them.

Joseph must have felt terrible about not being able to provide Mary with a comfortable place to

sleep and give birth to her child.

Fortunately, an inn-keeper took pity and allowed them to use his stable.

And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid

him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn…Luke 2:7

In the same country, there were shepherds watching their flocks that night. An angel of the LORD

appeared before them and they were greatly afraid. The angel said …

Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto

you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. Luke 2:11

Being a shepherds was considered the lowliest of occupations… but God choose them,

to be the first people to hear the good news.

God is not a respecter of persons. He used humble people, to be instruments in his plan of salvation for mankind.

The shepherds left their sheep and hurried to Bethlehem. God led them to the stable where they

found Mary and Joseph with the baby Jesus, lying in a manger.

The smell must have been horrible and such an unsanitary place for the Son of God to be born.

His bed was a feeding trough for animals, and later he would be called the Bread of Life.

When the shepherds found the child, they were overjoyed and ran to tell everyone they could about the birth of Jesus.

Later, they returned, to give glory and praise to God for all of the things which they had heard and seen.

Wise men came from the east to Jerusalem saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews?

We have seen his star in the east and have come to worship him.

When King Herod heard about the birth, he was upset that someone might try to overthrow him as king.

He called the chief priests and scribes to find out where this child was.

The priest consulted the scriptures and said, in Bethlehem of Judaea: for it is written by the prophet…

But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of

Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel;

whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting. Micah 5:2

Bethlehem means house of bread, and Ephratah means fruitful.

Jesus would one day call himself the Bread of Life and the True Vine.

Herod called for the wise men and asked when the star appeared. He said, go quickly and search for the child.

When you have found him, come back and tell me where he is, so I too, may go and worship him.

The wise men did as the king commanded and followed the star to Bethlehem.

They bowed down and worshipped Him, with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

God divinely warned the wise men in a dream, not to tell Herod about the child,

but to return to their own country by an alternate route.

Some time after they left, an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream, instructing him

to take Mary and the child and flee to Egypt, because Herod wanted to kill the baby.

They were to remain in Egypt, until God told them it was safe to return.

When Joseph woke up, he took Mary and Jesus, and they fled into the night…

so another Old Testament scripture could be fulfilled…

When Israel was a child, then I loved him, and called my son out of Egypt. Hosea 11:1

Mary was probably weary from giving birth and just wanted to rest and find a clean place

to stay, but God said move and they did.

Without questions or complaining…they trusted God had a plan and would protect them.

The shepherds and the wise men, were signs from God that truly this was the Son

of God. He miraculously sent gifts to help Mary and Joseph on their journey.

The angel told Mary she was highly favored, but she and Joseph would experience

many fearful times, as God challenged their faith.

They were forced to leave their family, job, and home, to embark on a fresh new adventure

God had planned just for them.

Today you may be lonely and afraid, in a stinking situation, surrounded by people who

hate you.

Perhaps you’ve made some unwise choices in life, and feel despised, like an outcast of society.

Friends and family may have deserted you and you’re filled with anger and bitterness.

Maybe you are homeless, unemployed, or have lost someone you love recently.

You may have contemplated suicide or want to take revenge out on someone who has hurt you deeply.

Beloved, God loves you and has a plan for your life.

He offers you the free gift of forgiveness, hope, and the right to be his son’s and daughter’s.

Like Mary and Joseph, you may have to alter your dreams,

to make room for the glorious mission God has prepared for your future.

The Bible says… For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace,

and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Jeremiah 29:11

Gods ways are higher than ours, and may not always make sense to us.

He sacrificed his precious son on the cross, to pay for the sins of the whole world.

On the third day, he rose from the grave, conquering sin, death, and the powers of the devil.

Jesus is standing at the door of your heart knocking… Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth,

give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. John 14:27

Make room for Jesus and let the Prince of Peace fill the empty hole in your heart with peace, hope, and joy this Christmas.

He holds the power to transform your mess into a miracle!

For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.

He that believeth on him is not condemned; but he that believeth not is condemned already,

because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. John 3:17-18

It’s the season to be thankful…

For all that God has done.

And for his greatest gift to us…

The blessing of his Son.

God’s gift to us is Jesus.

So let us all draw near.

To our Savior in the manger…

And reverently kneel here.

This Christmas, count your blessings.

Give Christ your thanks and praise.

For by his death upon the cross…

Our sin debt now is paid.

Spread love and give forgiveness…

So all you know will find…

True meaning of this holiday…

And joy of lasting kind.

May you have a Beautiful and Blessed Christmas!

In Christ’s love,

Valerie Rousseau

facebook comments: