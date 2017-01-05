A fresh resolution for the New Year!

At the beginning of each New Year it’s important to examine our lives

and make goals for the future.

Many make resolutions to lose weight, get out of debt, or to be a better person.

A good thing for all of us to consider is to learn to love our neighbor as ourselves…

but without the help of God it’s easier said than done.

With social media playing a big part of many people’s lives, we have to be

cautious about being lead down a broad path that leads to pain and heartache.

If we bully and belittle others, it may cause them to have poor self esteem

and make bad choices.

It’s impossible to love our neighbors as ourselves, if we don’t even like ourselves…

Today I’d like to share a story from the Bible about a woman who took a wrong turn

in life…

She was being torments by bullies, but when she met Jesus…he rescued her from

her past and set her back on the right track to a beautiful and blessed life.

One day, early in the morning Jesus went into the temple to teach.

Suddenly an angry mob of men appeared before him dragging a woman caught in the act of adultery.

Now to know this; they must have been peering through the window, like creepy peeping toms

watching a porn flick…

They said…

Master, Moses in the law commanded us that this woman should be stoned,

but what do you say?

Jesus knew these hypocritical men were trying to set him up…

In the law, Moses commanded stoning those caught in the act of adultery,

but it required “both” the man and woman to be stoned.

The men were judgmental, hateful, and prejudicial in their

pursuit of upholding the law.

Pretending to ignore their remarks, Jesus stooped down and with his finger,

began to write on the ground, as though he didn’t hear them.

Impatiently they continued to press him for an answer, while the

woman stood cowering in fearing for her life.

Quietly Jesus replied, He that is without sin among you,

let him cast the first stone at her…

Then Jesus stooped down and began writing again on the ground…

perhaps the 10 Commandments….

When the men heard his answer, the were convicted by their

own conscience, dropped their stones, and left with their heads hung in shame.

Jesus stood up and extended a hand of love to the woman saying,

Where are those who accused you? Has no man condemned you?

She said, No man, Lord.

Jesus replied, Neither do I condemn you, go and sin no more.

Perhaps today… you like this woman have lost your virginity.

You were looking for love and someone stole something

very precious to you.

A young man lied and told you they loved you, just to get you to sleep

with them…but now they have tossed you away like a filthy rag…

Maybe you slept with someone on a dare and then they posted lewd

photos of you on the internet.

You may be a victim of incest, rape, or sexual abuse…

You feel dirty, used, lonely, and ashamed.

You’re wondering if anyone would ever love you,

if they knew about your past…

You’re afraid to tell anyone, for fear they will reject or persecute you.

You may be living in fear, wondering if you’ve contracted a disease or

are pregnant…

You may be cutting yourself to release the pain, contemplating suicide

or an abortion…

My precious child, Jesus loves you.

He died for your sins on the cross.

His loving arms are open to welcome you as his child, just like he did for this woman.

Jesus came into the world to seek and save those who are lost…

and maybe you have been bullying and belittling someone thinking it was fun…

I implore you…Please Stop!

Jesus died for you too, and we all need his mercy…

Let’s start this New Year forgiven and free from the past.

Each day, let’s spread a little love and make the world a better

place to live!

It’s time to heal the hate and celebrate the beautiful and blessed life

God can create for us…if we let him…

Father in heaven,

How grateful we are for this New Year to begin a new chapter in our lives.

May our words and actions each day, spread light and hope to someone

who is hurting. With you, all things are possible! In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Have a wonderful day!

Valerie Rousseau

