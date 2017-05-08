A mother’s love that lasts a lifetime!

This weekend many people will be celebrating and giving honor to mothers in the United States.

I was blessed to have a loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother’s who loved and prayed for me.

They were always there to give words of comfort and inspirational wisdom when I needed

advise or encouragement.

My mom was hardworking and totally devoted to her family.

She went through many hardships growing up and had to drop out of school at a young age to

help support her family…but she never complained or felt sorry for herself.

My grandmother taught mom and our family so many valuable lessons, and today I would like to share

a little bit about her life and pay tribute to her.

Grandma married young and had 3 children with her first husband.

Then suddenly one day a tragic thing happened.

Her husband said he was going out to the store, but never came home.

They searched desperately; but he disappeared without a trace…

For 7 years she tried to find him, but he never returned.

To this day, no one knows whether he deserted her, was killed, or died…

She finally had him declared legally dead and decided to move on with her life.

Raising 3 children as single mother wasn’t easy, but with the help of family and friends

she managed somehow.

Later, God brought a loving man into her life who accepted her children as his own.

Grandpa was a career military man.

He and my grandmother had a deep love of country and family.

They had 8 more children and built a beautiful life together, with their 11 sons and daughters.

When grandma was pregnant with her 12th child, grandpa was injured in the war.

His face was disfigured and he went through many surgeries.

Grandma was evicted from their home because of their loss of income and was forced to put her 12 children

in an orphanage.

My mother said, she was told to watch over the children, and her mom promised to come back to get them soon.

Grandma refused to give up and trusted God for favor and help.

She went to the bank and asked them to give her a loan; so she could buy a farm and provide for her

husband and children.

God divinely gave her favor and within 2 weeks, she went back to get her 12 children and brought them

to their new home with 80 acres of land to farm.

Grandpa spent the rest of his life in a Veterans hospital.

Once a year, grandma was given a free train ticket by a relative who worked for the railroad,

so she could travel to visit him.

Over the years his memory faded and was not able to recognized his own wife and or children any more.

A few years later, her home went up in flames by a fire…but God gave this determined lady the strength to

begin her life once again.

There was no welfare or bail outs in those days, but through the grace of God, she raised all 12 children

alone.

They had no running water and an outhouse was their bathroom.

Years later, when the children were grown, they all marveled at what their mother went through.

They said…We may have had patches on our clothes, but they were always clean and pressed.

Grandma would tell them, it’s not a sin to be poor, but it’s a sin to be dirty.

She always insisted they fix their hair and put a shine on their shoes.

They said they never experienced a day where they went hungry.

There was always plenty of food.

Grandma didn’t spend her days wallowing in self pity.

She worked hard and refused to spend her days being depressed or stressed about the future.

When she went home to be with the LORD, she was debt free, had her and my grandfather’s funeral pre-paid, and left each

one of her children an inheritance.

Today you may be going through adversity yourself or mourning the loss of your mother or grandmother….

God sees your tears and cares that you’re hurting…

Jesus said…

Matthew 5:4

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Our loving Savior and Shepherd is right beside you and sees your pain.

He’s been there for our family and is well able to take care of you!

Give him your shattered dreams and ask him to heal you everywhere you hurt.

He will strengthen and help you if you only ask.

Father, I thank you for the wonderful women in my life who have taught me

to love and trust you. They are in heaven with you, resting from their labors.

Tell them thank you and how much I love them.

Bless all the mothers around the world. Provide for them and encourage them.

As a mother comforts her children…you comfort us.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Have a beautiful and blessed Mother’s Day!

Valerie Rousseau

facebook comments: