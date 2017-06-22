Bad thoughts keep messing with my my head

Each day we’re faced with a spiritual battle of the mind.

Jesus commanded us to love one another, yet we often say and do

things that irritate and offend one another.

Satan loves to plant horrible thoughts in our minds, and if

we don’t learn Biblical warfare, those thoughts will become

rooted in our heart and we’ll begin to act upon them.

Jesus explained it this way…

For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications,

thefts, false witness, blasphemies: These are the things which defile a man.

Matthew 15:19-20

Our world today is becoming increasingly evil, and we must arm ourselves

with the spiritual weapons God has empowered us with, to fight the attacks

of the enemy.

The Apostle Paul wrote…

For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty though God

to the pulling down of strong holds: Casting down imaginations,

and ever high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God,

and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.

2 Corinthians 10:4-5

Television, movies, magazines, and the Internet are being used as tools of

the enemy to poison our minds. Millions of people are becoming addicted

to pornography, violent video games and movies.

Those evil images continue to replay in a person’s mind, and soon they want to act on those imaginations.

They become a stronghold to us.

Innocent people are being tortured, molested, raped, and murdered, because

these thoughts weren’t deleted, at the moment of attack.

Churches are being destroyed and corrupted by gossip and judgmental

remarks which cause strife and division.

Paul instructed…

Be strong in the Lord, and the power of his might.

Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able

to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not

against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against power,

against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual

wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole

armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day,

and having done all, to stand. Ephesians 5:11-13

For example…

a friend or family member just says something unkind to you.

Satan starts replaying those thoughts over and over in your mind.

You become angrier by the minute and begin to think about how

you’re going to get that person back. You want vengeance

and begin to tell everyone you know how much that person

hurt you. Satan will then use people to encourage you

to retaliate.

We’ve fallen into the trap of bitterness and become angry with

the world. Depression sets in and you begin to think suicidal thoughts,

or worse yet, want to molest, rape, or kill someone.

Jesus said, even the thought of lust was the same as adultery…

and whoever hates his brother is a murderer.

God gave us his word to help us fight temptation.

We first need to arm ourselves with the belt of truth.

Jesus said, If you continue in my word, you will know the truth, and

the truth will set you free.

When our mind starts to run wild, we need to dig in God’s word and

sift our thoughts with HIS truth.

We need to choose to forgive, because Jesus has forgiven us.

We need to choose to pray for that person and ask God to help us

love them.

Just like we delete spam from our computers, we need to delete negative

and destructive thoughts whenever they pop up in our mind.

Paul instructs us to put on the shoes of peace.

Jesus is the prince of peace and said…

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the sons of God.

The Holy Spirit convicts us of our sins, yet often before we’ve had a chance

to repent, Satan puts the thoughts in your mind like…

How could God ever forgive you, after what you’ve done?

God doesn’t love you and neither does any one else.

We need to pull out the shield of faith to quench those fiery darts

of satan. We must put on the breastplate of righteousness, remembering

that we are made righteous, not by what we’ve done… but by the blood of

Jesus on the cross.

God word promises, if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to

forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

There is NOW, no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus.

Satan is a liar and wants to deceive you. He doesn’t want you to

read your Bible, for then you’ll have the sword of the LORD, to

cast down those wrong thoughts and imaginations.

Don’t be deceived beloved. Put on the helmet of salvation

and ask God to help you think with the mind of Christ.

We must bring every thought captive and filter it with the word of God.

If it’s a bad thought, cast it down and replace it with a good thought.

A few years ago, I was having health issues, I found my mind would keep

replaying negative reports from the doctors, or research information I read

on the internet about my condition.

I had to keep reminding myself that Jesus died for me and bore

my sickness and disease in his body on the cross.

I need to keep reminding myself of power scriptures like Jeremiah 30:17 which

say…For I will restore health to you, and heal you of your wounds, saith the LORD;

because they called you and Outcast.

Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God.

Paul said…

And the peace of God, which passes all understanding,

shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

Philippians 4:7

If you strive to keep peace, God shall keep your heart and

mind, though Christ’s power.

You can do all things though Christ who strengthens you.

Locked in a prison cell, it would have been easy for the Apostle Paul

to allow satan to corrupt his thoughts…yet he wrote…

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are just,

whatsoever things are pure, whosoever things are lovely,

whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue,

and if there be any praise, think on things. Philippians 4:8

God loves you beloved so much, that he sent his only Son into

the world to die for your sins. He wants to free you from the

bondage of sin, depression, anger, and hate.

Jesus rose from the grave after 3 days and conquered the power

of sin and the devil.

It has no hold on you, unless you let it.

Submit yourself to God, resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

Run to the loving arms of Jesus for mercy and grace. Repent of your

sins and ask Him to be your LORD and Saviour.

Immerse yourself in His holy word and learn the art of

spiritual warfare.

Jesus is standing at the door of your heart knocking.

Will you invite him in?

Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard,

and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you. Philippians 4:9

Merciful Father,

We thank you for the weapons of warfare to fight against the attacks

of our mind. Forgive us for our sins, and help us to think with the mind

of Christ. Guard our hearts and hide your word in us, so we will not sin

against you. Help us to bring every thought captive, so we may obey

your word and become godly witnesses and soldiers to fight the good

fight of faith. Shield us from the fiery darts of satan’s attacks. Cover

us with the robe of righteousness, and help us to remember that

we are the righteousness of God, through faith in Christ Jesus.

Clothe us with the belt of truth and let no evil communication

come out of our mouth. Filter our thoughts with your word

and help us to discern truth from error. Warn us of false

teachers, pastors, or prophets. Arm us with the sword of

Your word so we may destroy evil thoughts and temptations.

We put on the shoes of peace. May we walk in peace with

all people and boldly preach and publish your word with

power. Help us to think only those things which are pure,

true, honest, just, lovely, of good report, virtuous, or

praiseworthy.

We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

If you are for us, no one can stand against us.

Thank you for uniting us as a family of God and for

abundantly providing for all our needs. We love

and praise you, for all you have done and wait

expectantly for your help and deliverance.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

But my God shall supply all your need according

to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:19

From My Heart to Yours…

Valerie Rousseau

