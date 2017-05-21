Be still and learn the joy of peace

Spring is here, and with it comes an array of new things each day to enjoy.

Our home is in the woods, and we share our land with many wonderful

creatures God created.

The important thing I’ve learned, is to make time to watch, listen, and be still.

The Bible says…

1 Thessalonians 4:11

And that ye study to be quiet, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we commanded you.

Many of you have just finished school for the year, and are eagerly awaiting your vacation.

God’s word reminds us that just as we study math, science, or geography…we should study his word, and learn the art

and peace that comes from being quiet, not being a busy body, and working with our hands.

The other day, my husband and I went out to the back of our property, to cut a few trees that had fallen in the wind storm.

My husband had just finished cutting a large tree into pieces with his chainsaw, and I moved in to help him carry the

wood.

As I picked up a log, just a few feet away, a tiny newborn fawn lay motionless.

I gasped and thanked God my husband had not dropped a log on top of it.

We quietly backed off, and I prayed for God to calm the little one and not let it’s hearing

be damaged by the loud noise.

It wasn’t a perfect way for the little deer to begin it’s first few days of life…but I am amazed

that when the mother tells it where to lay, it stays, even when danger is near.

It doesn’t run, quiver, or cry…but chooses to abide and trust everything will be all right.

Later that day, I went back to check on the fawn, and the mother had moved it to

a different location.

As we walk each day with God, and read his word… we begin to see that he knows all things that happen in our life.

Nothing is accident.

The Bible says…

Psalm 29:9

The voice of the LORD makes the deer give birth.

Yes, God strategically orchestrates the birth of each deer, bird, and person.

King David was considered a man after God’s own heart and loved spending quiet times in worship and prayer.

He wrote…

As the deer pants for the water brooks, So pants my soul for You, O God.

Psalm 42:1-3

David began his life as a shepherd, and tended his father’s sheep.

In the 23rd Psalm he wrote…

Psalm 23:2

He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters.

As we learn to spend quiet times with God, he brings peace and joy to our life.

We enjoy the simple things, and no longer wish for the hustle and bustle of the world.

We choose to turn off technology and love silence, or listening to the birds sing.

Their “tweets” are always sweet and peaceful!

So Beloved, how is your day going?

Are you stressed, depressed, lonely, or afraid?

God sent me to share with you this simple message from Psalm 46:10…

Be still, and know that I am God…

Open up his word, and watch the dark clouds of sadness and gloom disappear.

Take a walk, say a simply pray, or sing to your Lord and Savior.

The Bible says…

Psalm 18:33

He makes my feet like the feet of deer, And sets me on my high places.

When we spend time with God, we can rest and be at peace, knowing he is in control,

and nothing can happen to us, that he has not allowed for a divine reason.

He keeps us in perfect peace, like the resting baby deer, unafraid, relaxed, and enjoying

the beauty of each new day.

Be still and know that God is here.

Let him deliver you from fear.

Release to him your mind and will.

The Spirit can begin to fill…

Your heart with new hopes and desires.

Ignited with his power and fire.

Inspired by God’s word to do…

All that he has planned for you.

A wonderful new life, will begin.

Release to him your life of sin.

Renewal of your mind and heart…

Will cause the blessings of God to start.

Plans and goals, you never believed…

Are now, through him being achieved.

We cannot ever comprehend…

How great the blessings, our God can send.

I will both lay me down in peace, and sleep: for thou, LORD, only makest me dwell in safety.

Psalm 4:8

May the Lord bless and keep you safely in his care.

Valerie Rousseau

