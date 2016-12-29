Begin the New Year without fear!

A New Year is about to begin, and it’s time to get a fresh perspective on our life and future.

The Bible reminds us, Without vision, the people perish.

What do you see in your future?

Are you excited about the New Year…or are you dreading it?

Especially around the holidays many have a tendency to feel depressed about past mistakes they

have made in their life. The feel lonely, worthless, and some consider suicide.

God tells us in his word…Hope deferred makes the heart sick…

We all need hope to keep going and have a positive outlook on life.

The Bible is a wonderful book of hope; to show us that even when we mess up our life,

God can transform us into new creations and give us a fresh new start.

He is a loving and compassionate Father, who forgives and forgets our past, so we need

to learn to bury the bad once and for all…and never dig it up again!

In Joshua 2 and 6 we learn see how God miraculously gave a woman named Rahab beauty for ashes.

She lived in the city of Jericho, and somehow made some wrong choices and turned to a life of prostitution

to support herself and her family.

Rahab was lonely, lost, and looking for love in all the wrong places.

War was raging all around in the city and she feared for her life and family.

God saw the tears of this woman and put his miraculous plan into action.

Moses had recently died, and Joshua became their new leader.

God instructed Joshua to send 2 spies into Jericho and divinely

sent them to Rahab’s house.

Rahab welcomed the men into her home as a safe haven.

Suddenly the king’s men came knocking at her door. They were searching for

the men, but Rahab had wisely hidden them up on her roof under some stalks of flax.

When asked if she’d seen the men, Rahab risked her life and kept God’s servants safe from harm.

Rahab said to the spies, I know that the LORD has given you the land, and your terror is fallen upon us.

All the inhabitants of the land faint because of you.

We heard how the LORD dried up the water of the Red Sea for you,

when you came out of Egypt, and that you utterly destroyed the

2 kings of the Amorites.

As soon as we heard these things, our hearts melted and there remained

no more courage in any man, because of you: for the LORD your God, he

is God in heaven above and in earth beneath.

Because I have shown kindness to you, please show kindness to my

father’s house and keep my family alive.

The men said, Our life for yours. If you do not reveal our plans, when

God gives us the land, we will deal kindly with you.

Rahab let the men down through a window with a scarlet cord and instructed

them to hide in the mountains for 3 days until the coast was clear.

The spies instructed Rahab to tie a scarlet cord in her window and have all of her

family remain in her house until they returned.

After 3 days, the spies returned to Joshua and said, Truly the LORD has delivered

into our hands all the land, for all the inhabitants of the country faint because of us.

God commanded Joshua and the Israelites to march around the walls of Jericho once

each day for 6 days in complete silence. This was an amazing thing for over 1 million

people to be still in total obedience to the LORD.

On the 7th day, 7 priests lead the procession of mighty men before the ark.

They marched around the city 6 times.

The 7th time, the priests blew the ram’s horns and the people were told to shout loudly.

Joshua and his people obeyed God’s orders, even though it probably didn’t seem like

much of a battle plan for men of war.

God rewarded their obedience and the walls of Jericho came crashing down.

And Joshua saved Rahab the harlot alive, and her father’s household,

and all that she had; and she dwelleth in Israel even unto this day:

because she hid the messengers, which Joshua sent to spy

out the land. Joshua 6:25

The city of Jericho was burned to the ground, and all of the people

were killed…except Rahab and her family.

God chose this prostitute to be remembered, in the hero’s hall of fame

recorded in Hebrews 11… along with great men like Moses,

Gideon, Samson, David, and Samuel the prophet.

By faith the harlot Rahab perished not with them that believed not,

when she had received the spies with peace. Hebrews 11:31

She was chosen, simply because she believed in the power of

the Almighty God, who she’d heard about, from the testimonies

of others in neighboring communities.

The faith she had in God, gave her the courage to lie to the

king’s men when they came knocking on her door.

If caught, she would have been killed, because she had committed

treason to her country.

When the walls of Jericho came crashing down…she believed

in the honesty and integrity of 2 strangers, to be faithful to their

word to protect her, when God delivered them. Rahab and her

family remained in their home, until God’s men came and took

them to the safety of their camp.

Rahab was taken in as an adopted daughter of the Israelites.

Her old life as a prostitute had ended. God allowed her

grace and a fresh start.

She and her family lived among the Israelites. Later, God

sent a young man to marry her, by the name of Salmon.

Their marriage brought a child into the world named Boaz.

Boaz married Ruth…Naomi’s widowed daughter-in-law.

Rahab…through God’s miraculous hand…

became the great grandmother of King David…

and our Saviour Jesus Christ.

as recorded in Matthew 1:5

Rahab’s past was past…and God had a amazing new

life planned for her.

Today you may be alone and afraid of the future.

The guilt and shame of your past haunts you day and night.

You may have gone from relationship to relationship…

looking for someone to love you…

Each time you were rejected by a parent, a boyfriend, a husband…

you built a wall around yourself so high…that no one could

ever hurt you again.

People may have called you names like…

Easy

Fat

Ugly

Stupid

Slut

Whore

But they lied!

God loves you precious one.

Before you were born…

God knew you and had a plan for your life.

You may have gotten off to a rough start…but

God has all your tears in a bottle.

Each time you went seeking for love or acceptance…

he sat in heaven waiting and hoping you would turn to him…

God loves you so much, he sent Jesus to die for your sins.

No one’s past is too horrible to be forgiven from a humble and

repentant heart.

No one’s past can hold them back from becoming a new creation

used by our Heavenly Father.

Rahab was a prostitute.

Moses was a murderer.

David was a murderer and committed adultery.

The Apostle Paul persecuted Christians.

Peter denied the LORD Jesus.

Thousands of people remain trapped in the past.

They try to deaden the pain with cutting, drugs, alcohol, sex, or suicide.

They don’t believe God could ever forgive them for what they have done.

Beloved…Don’t let your past, steal your future!

The Bible assures us…If we confess our sins…God is faithful and just to forgive our sins and

cleanse us.

He’ll wash away every dirty stain, every tear, every scar

with the blood of his Son.

There is NOW…NO Condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus.

Romans 8:1

He promises to transform us into new creations…

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away:

behold, all things are become new. 2 Corinthians 5:17

Jesus is standing at the door of your heart knocking…

His nail scarred hands are open wide to receive you as a child of God.

Jesus said…

“I AM the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father

except through Me.” John 14:6

He that overcometh shall inherit all things: and I will be his God,

and he shall be my son. Revelation 21:7

Today, right NOW, it’s time to leave the past behind, and begin a new chapter in your life!

Blessings can be seen…in 2017!

Heavenly Father,

Thank you for the gift of this beautiful new day and for your son

Jesus to save us from our sins.

Thank you for your loving mercy and grace.

Like Rahab, help us to begin this new year without fear, guilt, or condemnation

from the past.

We are your blessed and beautiful son’s and daughter’s, created and chosen especially

by you, for an amazing life and future.

Help us to forget what lies behind and look forward to each new day with excitement, joy, and thankful hearts.

This is going to be the best year of our life!

With you, all things are possible!

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace,

and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Jeremiah 29:11

Happy and Blessed New Year!

Valerie Rousseau

