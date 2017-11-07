Broken, but not forgotten

A few years ago, when I a caregiver for a loved one with cancer, I was hurting

and hoping for words of comfort from others.

Some people were kind and caring…and yet others were insensitive to our pain.

I remember one lady saying…If I got cancer, I’d think I did something wrong.

The words left me empty and a little bitter at the time…but now as the years have past…

I realize how important it is to help people who are hurting…and to let them know there

are things in life we may never have a definitive answer to…

When the storms of life come crashing in, we often question God and cry out in desperation…

Why, God, Why?

The Bible is filled with inspirational messages to give us courage to face each day and

wisdom to cope and not give up hope.

We go through seasons of testing, to strengthen our faith, and learn to encourage others,

when their seasons of trials come.

Today let’s turn to Job 4-6 to find encouragement, hope, and peace by the

power of the Holy Spirit.

Job was in a major depression. He had lost his 10 children, many

servants, and all of his livestock. His body was plagued with

boils from head to toe and he was in bitter agony.

He began to question God and become angry, because God

would not give him an answer as to why all this trouble

had come upon him.

Job begged for God to take his life, but the end did not come.

His wife had become bitter and had urged him to curse God and die.

For 7 days his 3 friends sat in silence grieving his adversity

and listening to his complaints.

Cautiously Eliphaz asked, If we commune with you,

will you be grieved?…but how can we not speak?

You have instructed many and strengthened those

with weak hands, but now when adversity has come

upon you, your are troubled and your faith is fainting.

Remember, no one ever perishes if they are innocent.

By the blast of God, they perish, and by the breath of his nostrils

are they consumed. Job 4:9

In the night a vision secretly came to me. Fear came upon

me and trembling, and I began to shake. The spirit passed

before my face, and the hair on my flesh stood up.

The image spoke saying, Shall mortal man be more just

than God? shall a man be more pure than his maker?

Call to God and see if he will answer you.

Wrath kills the foolish man and his children are far

from safety. They are crushed at the gate and no

one can deliver them.

Man is born to trouble, as the sparks fly upward.

I would seek God and he will tell you the cause of

your adversity.

Behold, happy is the man whom God correcteth: therefore despise

not thou the chastening of the Almighty: For he maketh sore, and

bindeth up: he woundeth, and his hands make whole. Job 5:17-18

He will deliver you in 6 troubles, and in 7 shall no evil touch you.

In famine he shall redeem you from the power of death, and in

war from the power of the sword.

We have searched and know it is for your good.

Eliphaz was a miserable comforter and Job became more angry.

Eliphaz thought that all adversity is because of a person’s sin.

Pain and suffering can be the result of sin in a person’s life…

but even when we’re in the will of God, he may allow testing,

to prove our faithfulness, and show others his kindness and

compassion through us.

Job cried, Oh that my grief were weighed and my calamity were laid

in a balance. It would be heavier than the sands of the sea.

The arrows of the Almighty are within me and the poison drinks

up my spirit.

The terrors of God are upon me. Oh that I might have my request

and God would destroy me.

To him that is afflicted pity should be showed from his friend, but

you forsake the fear of the Almighty.

My brothers have dealt deceitfully with me. Did I ask you for

a reward or a handout from your substance?

Did I beg you to deliver me from the hand of my enemy?

Teach me, and I will hold my tongue: and cause me to

understand where I have erred.

What has all your arguing proved?

You overwhelm the fatherless, and dig a pit for your friend.

Eliphaz was insensitive to Job’s troubles and his rambling

of words only caused Job to fall into a deeper depression.

Job’s hope was gone and he was a broken man.

His friends should have had more compassion and prayed for him.

Eliphaz had no proof that Job’s adversity was because of his

sins and was very unkind to suggest his children were killed

because of theirs.

Neither he or Job realized, God had allowed the testing

to try his faith and prove to Satan that Job was a righteous man.

God has lovingly provided us with the stories of scripture to

encourage and warn us about things that may happen to us

in the future.

Today you may be going through a season of testing.

Though you walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

you need not fear evil, for God is with you.

He will never leave or forsake you.

Often times friends or family will not be loving and supportive

during our times of testing.

Perhaps this is God’s way of drawing us closer to him.

He wants to be our Comforter and Redeemer.

God sees your tears precious one. He loves you so much

he sent his son Jesus to die for your sins on the cross at

Calvary.

He would rather give up his son, that give up on you.

Greater love has no man that this, that a man lay down

his life for his friends.

You are Jesus’ friend and he has chosen you to be his witness

to the nations.

Trials and tests are allow to strengthen our faith and increase our

love and sensitivity toward others.

We can understand more fully the horrible suffering Jesus endured

for us and be compassionate to our friends who are heartbroken

and in pain.

Reach out your hand beloved and put it in the hand

of your Saviour, precious one.

He’ll pull you out of the pit of depression and breathe life and hope

into your spirit.

If you have friends who are suffering, please reach out to them with

a helping hand and a kind word.

Share your valley experiences, to give them hope and encouragement.

Pray with them and for them.

The prayer of faith will save the sick and the LORD will raise them up.

Confess your faults one to another and pray for one another, that you

may be healed.

The fervent effectual prayer of a righteous man avails much.

Lay your burden down my child and listen to your Saviour…

Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world

giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let

it be afraid. John 14:27

One day the LORD will come to take us home to a place where there

is no more pain or sorrow. He’ll wipe away your tears and fill you

with joy beyond all human comprehension.

Until that day, hold on to your hope.

Believe that all things will work out for good.

Faithful is he who promised, who will also do it.

But and if ye suffer for righteousness; sake, happy are ye: and be

not afraid of their terror, neither be troubled; But sanctify the Lord

God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every

man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with

meekness and fear. 1 Peter 3:14-15

Merciful Father in Heaven,

Thank you for the story of Job to encourage our hearts and give us hope.

Forgive us from grumbling and complaining about any suffering you

have allowed to help us grow up and become mature Christians.

Teach us to have thankful hearts. May our lips be used to praise

and thank you for the many blessings you have bestowed upon

us. Help us to use our gifts and talents to build up the body

of Christ and encourage our brothers and sisters who are

in the valley of pain and sorrow.

Cast out the spirit of fear and depression from us.

Arm us with the shield of faith so bitterness and anger

will not take root in our hearts. You have given us

a spirit of power, love, and a sound mind. Guard

our thoughts so we do not become negative or ungrateful.

Thank you for friends to lift us up in prayer

when we are too discouraged to pray.

We are so grateful that Jesus died for our

sins and is continually praying for us.

You are a loving Father and we are so

grateful for the Holy Spirit to comfort us

and guide our steps. May we walk

in love in peace, faithfully serving

you all the days of our life.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Jesus, can you hear me?

Calling out your name.

My tears are falling softly

Like the gentle rain.

Thank you Lord for listening.

Please strengthen my weak faith.

Just knowing that you’re here with me,

Makes me feel so safe.

Jesus, you can heal me

From the pain inside my soul.

I long to hear you whisper…

Your faith has made you whole.

In the day when I cried thou answeredst me, and strengthenedst

me with strength in my soul. Psalm 138:3

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

