Broken homes; broken hearts

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of our LORD, but for many it is a time of

fear, sadness and depression.

Divorce and broken homes leave many searching for answers and hope.

This subject is near and dear to my heart, because many years ago, I married

a divorced man with a 6 year old child.

He and his ex-wife were filled with bitterness and I spent many years dreading

the holidays.

Whenever he would go to pick up his son, the bickering would begin between

the two of them.

I always felt like I was walking on eggs, and it broke my heart to see the

sadness in the child’s eyes over his parents hatred toward one another.

My marriage began to fall apart, and I now realize, God allowed this pain

to bring his prodigal children back to him.

The Bible says…

Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord:

Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness

springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled. Hebrews 12:14-15

God began to show me that I had allowed my husband to wallow in

his pain, and the root of bitterness become deeply embedded in

our hearts. This caused trouble in our marriage and we needed

to learn to love and forgive as he has taught us.

I began crying out to God and asked him to show me how to be a peacemaker.

It meant swallowing my pride and humbling myself before him in prayer and faith.

God’s word tells us, a house divided cannot stand.

We needed to tear down the walls of hatred and rebuild our family on

the firm foundation of Jesus Christ.

Whenever my husband would bring up the past, I needed to remind him,

the past was dead, and he needed to forgive his ex-wife and admit

that he too had played a part in their breakup.

We asked God to forgive us for the divorce and for leaving him out of our life.

Over the next few years, God softened our hearts, and we developed

a friendship with his ex-wife and her new husband.

The blending of broken homes is not always easy, but forgiveness is

essential to the healing process.

We realized just how important this lesson was a few years later,

when we got a frightening call from our son one evening.

He had gone to his mother’s home to celebrate his brother’s

13th birthday with the family.

His mother had been out in the yard trimming bushes, and suddenly

dropped dead from a heart attack at the age of 55.

He was devastated, and so was he step-brother and sister.

At the funeral, my husband broke into tears and was deeply

grieved over his ex-wife’s death.

Because they had forgiven one another, our son knew his father’s

tears were genuine. They were able to open up new lines of

communication, and we were able to tell him how sorry we

were for all the pain he had to endure during those turbulent

years.

God’s perfect plan for life, is for a man a woman to be united in

marriage for life.

Because we are sinful, we sometimes make bad choices and then

wonder why our life is falling apart.

My husband and I made a lot of mistakes in our marriage,

but God lovingly forgave us and is helping us to grow

in faith and love each day.

Marriage takes work and commitment from both people,

and the mercy of the LORD to make it work.

For us, divorce is not an option for discussion.

It stole many years from our lives, and we trust God to help us remain

faithful until he parts us in death.

One of the first prayers we often learn in life is the…

“The Lord’s Prayer”

We sometimes speak the words, but don’t listen to what we’re praying.

Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

We are asking God to forgive us, in the same way we forgive those

who hurt us. We unfortunately are never taught the key

verses after, Amen.

For, if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also

forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your

Father forgive your trespasses. Matthew 6:14-15

Satan wants us to be unforgiving, for then we have blocked the power

of God, through our bitterness and anger.

It is the deceptive way he gets into our minds, our hearts,

our homes, and our schools.

We must submit ourselves to God each day and continually

ask him to help us remain in peace.

Whenever I am out of God’s will, and begin to be angry

or resentful, I feel alone and isolated from God.

The spirit of offense poisons our body and make us feel sad, depressed,

and sometimes suicidal.

Satan wants to keep our homes stirred up all the time, so we are

bitter, mean spirited people…and powerless, for we have hindered

our prayer life with our Father.

He often works through our friends, co-workers, and family…

It’s a set-up to get us upset!

Jesus told his disciples, Watch and pray that you enter not into temptation.

The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.

Whenever we are tempted to be angry or hold unforgiveness, we lock ourselves

in a prison. We don’t feel like doing anything and begin to be idle.

We try to drown our sorrows with pills, alcohol, food, cutting, or excessive sleeping.

I’ve heard ads for anti-depressant drugs on the T.V.which say…

the side affects in teens and young adults is depression

and suicidal thoughts.

How foolish we are to take a pill when we’re depressed, that will cause

us to be more depressed and suicidal.

Jesus can heal you beloved everywhere you hurt!

Praying for those who hurt us, somehow releases us from that bondage

and God miraculously heals us… because he knows we are

trying to do the right thing and honor him.

Often I’ve prayed for loved ones to change, but God has shown me it’s

more important for me to ask him to transform my heart and mind,

so I don’t let my emotions rule me.

God gave us 2 ears, one to let words enter our body and one to let

negative and critical comments out, so we don’t dwell on them.

If we hold iniquity in our heart, God will not hear our prayers.

When people hurt us, it helps to remember all that Jesus endured for us.

At Jesus’ birth, there was no one who would help his family. Our beautiful

Saviour had to be born in a smelly barn and his bed was a manger.

Years later, he was beaten, and crucified on the cross for us.

He prayed…

Father forgive them.

Don’t let anyone steal the joy and freedom that Jesus died to give you.

Jesus told us… in the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer,

I have overcome the world.

The same power that raised him from the dead, is available to us, if we only

remember to ask.

He prayed to his Father and he sent angels to strengthen him.

Perhaps today, you are living in a broken home and your

family is falling apart.

Beloved…God loves you so much and there is nothing going to happen to you

today that you and He can’t handle together.

He wants above all else, that you prosper and be in health, but we

must plant the seeds of his word each day in our heart, so we

can be strong in faith.

Jesus is knocking at the door of your heart, hoping you will sit down

and rest in his presence.

Can you heart him whispering??

Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me: for I am meek and lowly in heart:

and ye shall find rest unto your souls. Matthew 11:28-29

Lay your bitterness at the foot of the cross today and ask him to heal your family.

A broken and contrite heart, he will not despise.

The same merciful Saviour that helped me and my family, is waiting with open arms to heal and help.

He’s only a prayer away…

It’s the season to be thankful…

For all that God has done.

And for his greatest gift to us…

The blessing of his Son.

God’s gift to us is Jesus.

So let us all draw near.

To our Savior in the manger…

And reverently kneel here.

This Christmas, count your blessings.

Give Christ your thanks and praise.

For by his death upon the cross…

Our sin debt now is paid.

Spread love and give forgiveness…

So all you know will find…

True meaning of this holiday…

And joy of lasting kind.

Have a beautiful Christmas and blessed New Year!

Valerie Rousseau

