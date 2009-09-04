Dealing with a spirit of depression

In life, we all face times when we suffer from depression.

A dark cloud of anxiety hovers over us and we feel lost … wondering what is wrong.

We may go to the doctor to get anti-depressants, or try to drown that uneasy feeling

with drugs, sex, or alcohol.

In studying the life of King Saul; we find that a troubled spirit may be sent from God,

to bring us to our knees in repentance.

The Bible says…He (God) cast upon them the fierceness of his anger, wrath, and indignation,

and trouble, by sending evil angels among them. Psalm 78:49

When we don’t heed Our heavenly Father’s warnings, we continue to live in the pit of depression.

Our refusal to repent from the heart and return to the LORD, may cause us to

become angry and bitter. We may try to hurt those around us, who are innocent

victims of our rebellion, or contemplate suicide to end the torment in our soul.

Today’s let’s turn to 1 Samuel 16 and allow the Holy Spirit to teach us his powerful

words of wisdom and insight.

King Saul had disobeyed God one too many times and did not

have a truly repentant heart.

Meanwhile…In a field… a young man named David spent his days praising God

with his harp and voice, while tending his father’s sheep.

God saw how much this young man loved him and instructed

Samuel to anoint him to be the next King over Israel.

The day that David was anointed, the Spirit of God came upon

him… filling him with new energy and strength for his mission.

At the same time, the Spirit of God left King Saul and the LORD

sent an evil spirit to trouble him.

Saul’s servants saw the change immediately in his behavior

and wisely said to him…An evil spirit from the LORD is troubling you.

Why don’t you find a man who can play the harp. Then the

evil spirit from God will go away and you will be well.

Saul said, Find me someone who can play quickly.

It just so happened… that Saul’s servants knew David

could play the harp.

They said, We have heard the son of Jesse the Bethlehemite

play the harp. He is a mighty valiant man of war, discrete,

and the LORD is with him.

Even as a young man, David had a good reputation and

all who knew him, recognized God was with him.

God divinely was setting David up, so he could begin his

training in leadership. One day God would move Saul

aside, so David could take over the throne and be a great

leader and shepherd of God’s people.

Saul sent a messenger to Jesse asking him to allow his son

to come into the service of the king.

Jesse sent his son David on a donkey bearing gifts of wine, bread,

and a goat to give to the king.

David came before Saul and he loved him greatly.

He sent word to David’s father that he had found favor

in his sight and asked that he be allowed to remain in

the palace.

Whenever the evil spirit from God came upon Saul, David

brought out his harp and played soothing music. When

Saul heard the music, he was refreshed and the evil spirit

left him.

Often times when people are angry or depressed they immediately

blame the devil for oppressing them…but this may not always be true.

Saul was filled with pride and would no longer follow God’s commands.

He loved the praise of men and compromised to bring glory to himself

instead of God.

God saw his heart had turned to stone and he was no longer useful

for His service or was fit to lead his people.

Like Saul many times we disobey God and do not follow his commands.

We become bitter and angry with God for not letting us have our

own way.

Our rebellion and stubbornness may force God to send evil spirits to

give us enough trouble, to drive us back to his arms of protection.

The Bible says…

I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil:

I the LORD do all these things. Isaiah 45:7

Foolishly we may blame satan or others for our trouble, instead of accepting

responsibility for our sins and humbly repenting.

God’s word says…

Fools because of their transgression, and because of their iniquities

are afflicted. Psalm 107:17

Perhaps today you feel troubled in your spirit. You feel dry inside and

nothing makes you happy or satisfied.

You cry yourself to sleep at night and don’t know where to turn…

Beloved…God loves you so much he sent Jesus to die on the cross for your sins.

He offers to you forgiveness as a free gift and eternal life one day with

him in heaven.

Those who accept Jesus as their Saviour receive the free gift of the Holy Spirit

to give them peace and joy…even in seasons of trials and testings.

God tells us in his word…

But unto them that are contentious, and do not obey the truth, but obey

unrighteousness, indignation and wrath, Tribulation and anguish, upon every soul

of man that doeth evil, of the Jew first, and also of the Gentile.

But glory, honor, and peace to every man that worketh good, to the Jew first,

and also to the Gentile: For there is no respect of persons with God.

Romans 2:8-11

Today Jesus is standing at the door of your heart with a choice.

Peace, joy, forgiveness, and eternal life…

or tribulation and anguish.

Come to him precious one…

Lay down your bitterness and painful past at the foot of the cross.

Let his blood heal those wounds and scars.

He alone can give you a brand new heart and spirit.

Let’s pray…

O most merciful Father,

I hear the sound of your voice like the gently breeze

beckoning me to come to your altar of grace.

I have sinned and been rebellious and stubborn.

I have not loved you with my whole heart or

spread your word to all nations as you have

commanded. My sins have cause such unrest

and trouble in my spirit and I ask you to take

away my guilt and pain. LORD Jesus, come

into my heart. I desire to turn from my life of

sin and become your bride. Embrace me

with your loving arms and bring comfort

and peace to my spirit. Help me to think

with the mind of Christ, speak with His mouth, love

with His hands and heart. Renew and refresh my spirit.

Restore to me joy and gladness. I will lift my voice

with songs of praise and thanksgiving for granting

me life and a fresh start. Show me how I may

serve you and others, to give glory to your name

and win souls for the kingdom.

Father we pray for healing of Beth and her unborn child, and thank you for

a successful surgery for baby Elijah. Lay your hands upon your

children and make them whole.

Father there are fires raging in California, Utah, and may parts of the

world. Send rain and extinguish the flames. Protect the homes,

lives, television and radio stations that broadcast your words

to the nations. Let all people know that you are the Great

and Loving Father and with you all things are possible.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

This is the day which the LORD hath made;

we will rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24

In Christian love,

Valerie Rousseau

