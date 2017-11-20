Don’t despair; God loves you and cares

For several days we’ve been studying the life of Job.

He endured excruciating pain and testing, yet remained faithful to God.

He begged for answers, yet for weeks or months, God seemed silent.

He begged to die, yet God had other plans for his life.

Job was deep in the pit of depression and despair.

He begged for a meeting with God so he could discover

why he had been so severely chastised.

Job’s 10 children were all killed, his servants and livestock

were gone, and his body was covered with painful boils.

People he once thought were his friends spoke harsh words of judgment toward him.

They assumed he was being punished by God and had some hidden sin he

had not repented of.

Suddenly the LORD answered Job out of the whirlwind and said,

Who is this who speaks dark words of counsel without knowledge?

Gird up your loins like a man, for I will demand an answer from you.

Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth?

Have you entered into the springs of the sea?

Have the gates of death been opened to you?

Have you seen the treasures of snow or hail which I have

reserved against the time of trouble, or in the day of battle

or war?

Who has divided the waters to overflow, or a way for the

lightening to thunder?

Who causes it to rain upon the earth or the bud to spring

forth from the earth?

Does the rain have a father? Out of whose womb comes the ice

or frost of heaven?

Who has given understanding to the heart?

Who can number the clouds by wisdom?

Will you hunt the prey for the lion or fill the appetite for

his young?

Who provides the food for the raven, when his young ones

cry to God, for lack of meat?

Do you know when the wild goats or calves birth their young?

Did you give good wings to the peacocks or wings and feathers

to the ostrich?

She leaves her eggs in the earth and warms them in the dust,

and forgets that the foot may crush them or the wild beast

break them.

She is hardened against her young as though they were not hers,

because God has deprived her of wisdom, nor given her understanding.

Does the hawk fly by your wisdom?

Does the eagle at your command, make a nest on high?

Shall he that contends with the Almighty instruct him?

He that reproves God, let him answer.

Then Job answered the LORD,

I am vile; what shall I answer you? I will lay my

hand upon my mouth.

I have spoken twice, but I will proceed no further.

Then the LORD answered Job out of the whirlwind and

said, Gird up your loins not like a man. I will demand

an answer from you.

Will you condemn me, so you may appear righteous?

Have you an arm like God, or can you thunder with

a voice like him?

Then Job answered the LORD, I know that you can do

everything, and no thought is hidden from you.

I have uttered things that I understood not, things too

wonderful for me.

I have heard of you by the ear, but now my eye has seen you.

I abhor myself and repent in dust and ashes.

After this the LORD said to Eliphaz…

My anger is against you and your two friends, for you have

spoken things that are not right about me, as my servant

Job has.

Take 7 bulls and 7 rams and go to my servant Job. Offer up

burnt offerings and my servant Job will pray for you.

Him I will accept, lest I deal with you according to

your foolishness.

So Eliphaz, Bildad, and Zophar went and did as the LORD

had commanded them.

And the LORD turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for

his friends: also the LORD gave Job twice as much as he had

before.

All his brothers and sisters, and all that had been his acquaintances

before ate bread in his house. They comforted him regarding

all the evil that the LORD had brought against him, and every

man brought a piece of money and a earring of gold as a gift

to Job.

The LORD blessed the latter days of Job more than at the beginning.

He had 14,000 sheep, 6,000 camels, 1,000 yoke of oxen, and 1,000

asses.

God bless Job and his wife with 7 sons and 3 daughters.

He named the first daughter Jemima, which means that is handsome.

The name of the second, Kezia, and the name of the third

Kerenhappuch, which means child of beauty.

In all the land were no women found so beautiful as the daughters

of Job. Their father gave them inheritance among their brothers.

After this, Job lived 140 years and saw his sons and grandchildren

to the fourth generation.

Job died, being old and full of days.

Job was a man of great faith and patience. God allowed him

to be tested by Satan to try his faith and teach him patience

and endurance.

God was angry with his friends for persecuting him unmercifully.

God never did tell Job why he was given such a great trial,

but did correct him for complaining and being angry.

It is interesting to note that God made Job pray for his friends,

before he turned his captivity.

God blessed Job with twice as much as he had before and

sent friends and family to help and encourage him with

food and gifts.

Today you may be discouraged or angry with God for allowing

adversity to come upon you.

Friends or family may have spoken harsh words of criticism

against you making you feel alone and afraid.

When we walk through the valleys of darkness we need not

fear, for he will be with us.

God loves you so much he sent Jesus to die on the cross for

your sins.

If friends and family are not supportive, don’t allow them to

provoke you to anger.

Jesus taught us…

Love your enemies, pray for those who despitefully use

and persecute you.

Then you will be called the sons of God.

Jesus was despised and persecuted too, yet he willingly

laid down his life to save ours.

If God spared not his own son, but delivered him up for us

all, will he not also freely give us all things.

Hold on precious one.

We can find encouragement from the story of Job, for

when his season of testing was over, God restored to

him double for his trouble.

The same God who came to Job’s rescue, can help and

heal you and the relationships in your life too.

Father,

Thank you for the amazing story of Job to teach us

about trials and suffering.

Forgive us from grumbling and complaining when you

allow us to be tested and tried.

Help us to be loving and compassionate to others who are

suffering from adversity.

May our love and prayers support them in their hour of need

and give them hope.

Though troubles are not always easy or enjoyable, fill our

hearts with Your joy and peace, so we may be faithful

witnesses who give glory to your name.

Give us gently and quiet spirits, who are content and

thankful in every season of our life.

Heal the sick, comfort those who are mourning or in pain,

mend the broken families and help us to live a godly life

in unity and peace.

Thank you for abundantly providing all our needs

and being our loving and compassionate Father

and Friend.

In the blessed name of Jesus we pray.

Amen

Behold, we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of

the patience of Job, and have seen the end of the Lord; that the

Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy. James 5:11

Have a blessed and wonderful Thanksgiving.

I am thankful for all of you!

Valerie Rousseau

