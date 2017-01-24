Don’t let cold hearted people make you cold…

We are in a season of winter where I live.

My husband and I have spent a lot of time shoveling and blowing snow.

The temperature has warmed a little this month and with it came rain and fog…

With the various weather, it’s important to have clothes and boots that can

withstand freezing temperatures.

For years, my feet and hands would get very cold, because I foolishly bought boots and gloves

that looked pretty and petite, but were not functional.

A few years ago, I decided to invest in sub-zero temperature boots & gloves,

so I could help my husband for longer periods of time outside.

I was amazed and thrilled to find that my feet and hands didn’t get so cold,

and my husband is so happy that I can help him with more of the outside work

in the winter.

The other day we were out in the woods, and suddenly I was on the ground.

Thankfully I had lots of padding on so I didn’t get hurt…

My husband didn’t laugh or make fun of me…but kindly reached out his hand and helped me up.

The fall prompted us to get out the stabilizers for our boots, which help grip the ice so we don’t fall down…

but I still pray and watch my steps carefully….

When my father passed away, I started wearing his old hunting coat to shovel snow,

and found that it was so much warmer than my “cute and fashionable”

outerwear as well.

I look like a giant orange pumpkin, but am warm and toasty while I work.

As I was reflecting on this, while working outside, God reminded me of several verses

of scripture about the end times…

Jesus said… in Matthew 24:11-13

And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.

But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

With all the hatred and violence in our world, we sometimes become

cold and insensitive to the pain and suffering of others.

We are tempted at times to retaliate with angry and bitter words

to wound others who have hurt our feelings.

We blog, tweet, and belittle one another, without thinking that our words

could have consequences, that could injure or provoke someone

to be violent or commit suicide.

Pain is universal, and we’ve all been a victim of harsh or critical

comments, at one time or the other.

Just as we need to wear warm clothes, stabilizers, and boots to protect us…

God has given us his word; so we can clothe ourselves with spiritual armor;

to keep us warm and insulated from the harmful words or actions of others.

The Bible says in Ephesians 6

Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers,

against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in

the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth,

and having on the breastplate of righteousness.

When someone says or does something to bruise our emotions, we have the belt of truth in God’s

word, to remind us how much he loves us. He promises to never leave or forsake us.

The breastplate of righteousness protects us from the cold and insensitive words that

others say that sting, like frostbite from the cold.

And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace.

The shoes of peace, insulate us, like sub-zero boots and ice stabilizers, enabling us

to walk in peace without loosing our cool.

Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

The shield of faith, shields us from fiery darts or jabs of anger, that people throw to

try to provoke and persecute us.

Satan often uses others to wound and depress us, but God’s word makes us wiser than our

enemies.

Jesus taught us to pray for those who hurt or persecute us, and prayer brings

help, protection, and blessings.

And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

A warm hat, helps us to retain heat.

The helmet of salvation, help us keep a level head and not give

in to the temptation to “blow up and blow our top.”

The sword of the spirit, the word of God, allows us to “stab the jabs” of others, with

kindness and compassion.

1 John 4:21

And this commandment have we from him, That he who loveth God love his brother also.

Beloved, today you may be numb and bitter from the cold and insensitive words or actions

of someone who has hurt you deeply.

God sent me to tell you how much he loves you. You are his cherished sons and daughters.

Don’t be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good.

Run to his loving arms of comfort and tell him how much you’re hurting.

Let his words of love, warm your heart and give you peace.

Forgive those who have hurt you and watch him transform your life into something warm and wonderful.

Then reach out a hand of friendship to someone else who has fallen and help them up…

1 John 4:11

Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.

Father, thank you for the gift of this wonderful day.

In your presence is joy and peace…

We chose to live this day free from the past, free from the guilt,

free from regret…

Insulate us from cold-hearted people.

Help us think with the mind of Christ and extend a helping hand

to those who are hurting.

May the warmth of your love transform us into warm and caring

shining lights to the world.

In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Let your light so shine before men, that they may see

your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.

Matthew 5:16

Valerie Rousseau

