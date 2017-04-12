“But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’ ” (Luke 2:10-12)

We’re time traveling this week as we countdown to Resurrection Sunday. We’ve jumped more than 650 years from Isaiah’s prophesy of the crucifixion to the announcement of Jesus’ birth.

This “good news of great joy” feels different to me when we’re standing closer to the cross than to the Christmas tree. We know at Christmas that Jesus was born to be the Savior, but we remember at Easter that his saving mission was to suffer and die for our sins before being raised back to life.

The words in these verses were followed by an army of angels splitting the night sky to praise God for this act of peace, this gift of his favor. The Father wasn’t subtle when announcing his son or Jesus’ reason for coming to be with us.

Think: Why do you think God announced the Savior with angels? What other moments in Jesus’ life can you think of when God either spoke himself or sent angels to tell someone something about Jesus?

Pray: Thank God for the good news of great joy that he sent Jesus to be our Savior.

Do: Read Mark 16:6 and notice the similarities between that Resurrection announcement and this birth announcement.

The post Easter Countdown: 33 Years appeared first on PlanetWisdom.

facebook comments: