Envy Rots the Bones and Slays You (Pt. 1)

Job 5:12; Proverbs 14:30

Envy slayeth the silly one…..envy (is) the rottenness of the bones…

Envy is sneaky. It makes you a slave before you know what happened. It puts you in a ditch and it will bury you if you let it.

How do you recognize it?

It says…..

“She thinks she’s something with that outfit on!”

“How did he get that car with the job he has?”

“They don’t know how to appreciate that home… now if I had it, I’d really fix it up!”

“How did she get him? She doesn’t know how to handle him like I know.”

“He’s no better-looking than me and look how the women swoon over him.”

Envy secretly wants what others have and hates them for having it because they themselves don’t have it. Envy nags all the time: “ I wish this and I wish that…..”

The person with envy would be embarrassed if someone knew their secret thoughts. What a mess! This is not a picture of a merry heart doing good like a medicine! It’s madness! It’s the trick of the enemy! It’s the beginning of rotten bones. Envy will slay you if you let it.

If you want to climb out of this envy ditch and live you’ll have to let those covetous desires go. They are unrighteous. God wants you to appreciate – not hate – differences in each other. The Bible says that the spirit that dwells in man lusteth to envy. The fight is on, my sister my brother, and we have the spiritual weapons to conquer this spirit. To know to do and not do is sin. Will we cave in to it, dismiss it, or ignore it? The choice is ours!

Lil Green

facebook comments: