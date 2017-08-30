Facing fear in the storm

For the last few days, we’ve watched horrible storms raging in many parts of the U.S.

People have lost homes, loved ones, and possessions.

When we see these things happening; it can leave us fearful and depressed about the days ahead.

God, our Father and Creator, loving left us his word, so we could prepare for the future

and keep calm, in the midst of the storms life brings.

In reading God’s word, we see that sometimes storms to come, to draw us closer to him,

in repentance and faith.

Today, let’s take a look at the book of Mark and learn lessons in overcoming fear…

One day after a long day of teaching, Jesus and his disciples entered a ship.

Suddenly, without warning, a fierce storm began to rock the boat

and the disciples were paralyzed in fear…

but Jesus was sleeping soundly in the back of the boat on a pillow.

The disciples cried out, Master, don’t you care that we’re going to perish?

They had seen Jesus heal the sick, raise the dead, feed more than 5000 people,

and believed he was the Son of God, yet the storm terrified them.

Jesus stood up, rebuked the wind and calmly said, “Peace, be still!”

At the sound of his voice, the wind immediately died down and the sea became calm.

Jesus said to them…

Why are you so fearful? how is it that ye have no faith? Mark 4:39

The disciples wondered what kind of man this was that even the wind and sea obeyed him.

The disciples had seen many miracles, yet they had not learned …

You can’t calm a storm, if you’re not calm.

Jesus remained calm… and the power to calm the storm, flowed through Him.

He wasn’t shocked by the storm, and used it to increase their faith.

Like the disciples, we often forget that Jesus holds all power in heaven and in earth.

He has the power to create or calm the storms in our life.

God has not given us a spirit of fear…but of power, love, and a sound mind.

As Christians we must be strong in the LORD and the power of His might.

When fear starts to rock us off course, we must immediately call out to our

Savior, Friend, and Creator who has promised to never leave or forsake us.

Perhaps today, you’re in the middle of a raging storm.

Your marriage is crumbling, your finances are in trouble, a loved one is

addicted to drugs, or you’re contemplating suicide.

Beloved, Be still, and know that he is God…

Our Awesome Prince of Peace.

Our Refuge and Ever present help in times of trouble.

King David experienced many enemies and hardship during his lifetime and wrote…

When I cry unto thee, then shall mine enemies turn back: this I know; for God is for me.

In God have I put my trust: I will not be afraid what man can do unto me. Psalm 56:9,11

Precious one…

Jesus loves you and so do I.

Cry out to Him right now, and feel his loving arms surround you with peace

beyond all human understanding.

The Bible says…

He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still. Then are they glad

because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven. Psalm 107:29-30

Offer the sacrifice of praise, in the midst of the storm, and watch the clouds of darkness

disappear.

All who call upon the name of the LORD, will be saved.

His blessings are for you and your children.

Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be dismayed: for the LORD thy God

is with thee whithersoever thou go. Joshua 1:9

Father in heaven…

When I look outside my window…

And the day seems dark and gray.

I remember all your promises…

And quietly I pray.

Help me to remember…

When the storm clouds fade from view.

The sun will shine, and I will see…

A rainbow shining through.

We ask you to calm the raging storms and

protect us from harm and danger.

Give comfort and strength to all who are suffering.

We call upon you in the day of trouble.

You will deliver us, and we will glorify you.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

May God’s blessing be on you all!

Valerie Rousseau

