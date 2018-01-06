Fast the past; make new memories that will last

Another Christmas has come and gone, and the New Year is here.

My husband and I took down the decorations, so we could start the New

Year with a clean and orderly house.

We chose to get a smaller tree a few years ago, and last year we decided to clean out a closet,

and just put a bag over the tree to save time and frustration.

This year, instead of dreading a day taking down the decorations, we were able to put everything

away, and clean up in a little over an hour.

Our new goals are to simplify our life and keep out of strife.

A fresh new season has begun… with amazing possibilities and potential, for all who are willing to follow

God’s plan and purpose for their lives.

For years I dreaded the new year and lived most of my days being depressed

and negative about the future.

Many make New Years resolutions, which are never kept for very long…

but one thing we can all do, to have a better year is to have a better attitude.

Attitude is a choice we make on how we react when things don’t go like we thought they should.

We can be negative and stay in a rut…or choose to BE POSITIVE!…trusting God will work everything

in our lives out for good.

When we spending time in God’s word, we begin to see things that are blocking

our breakthroughs and answers to our prayers.

Just as we throw out the used wrapping paper, boxes, and bows…we need to

throw out negative thoughts and words.

We need to forgive those who have hurt or offended us, and place our pain in the hands

of our heavenly Father forever.

The Bible says…

When an unclean spirit goes out of a man, he goes through dry places, seeking rest, and finds none.

Then he says, I will return to my house from which I came. And when he comes, he finds it empty,

swept, and put in order. Then he goes and takes with him seven other spirits more wicked than himself,

and they enter and dwell there, and the last state of that man is worse than the first. So shall it also

be with this wicked generation.

Matthew 12:43-45

Too often, especially over the holidays, people may say or do things that stress or depress us.

Maybe your husband or parents didn’t get you the gift you wanted, and now you’re bitter.

Maybe everyone sat around watching t.v. and didn’t lift a finger to help you.

Beloved… God’s word says…

If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear. Psalm 66:18

Instead of being angry for the next month and holding a grudge… you can decide today that all you did for others

this year was a gift to them. They don’t owe you anything, because you did it unto the LORD…

Choose to “fast” bad memories of the past, and make new memories each day that will last.

You know he loves you and is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him.

He says…blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy.

The first step to breakthrough is to admit that we sometimes have negative, judgmental, and unthankful attitude.

Satan roams around like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour.

He doesn’t want our prayers answered, so he continually tries to plant evil thoughts

into our mind and heart. He sends people to try to provoke us, so we

become bitter and angry toward the world and God.

He wants us to lie, cheat, and steal from others…to cheat and steal our future and blessings from God from us.

We need to keep our mind continually in God’s word, and memorizing scripture

helps us remove those thoughts of negativity and replace them

with good and positive words to give us hope and peace.

It’s vitally important to keep our mind watered with the word, so satan and his evil spirits

cannot find dry places to possess and depress us.

For example…Satan will plant thoughts in your mind like…You’re a failure and you have no future.

You need to reply back with God’s word saying…For I know the thoughts that I think toward you says the LORD,

thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me,

and I will listen to you. And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.

I will be found by you, says the LORD, and I will bring you back from your captivity. Jeremiah 29:11-14

Refuse to dig through the trash and stir up stinky thinking.

When Jesus was tempted by satan in the wilderness…he stopped satan’s attacks with the weapon of God’s words of truth.

Armed with God’s word, you can defeat the evil spirits and rest assured that God will never leave or forsake you.

Perhaps today, you’re sad and angry because you’ve lost your job, home, family, or health.

Beloved, open God’s word and ask him to show you any areas of your life that are blocking your breakthroughs.

As he shows you things, confess them and release the hurt and bitterness into his loving arms of healing.

Stop grumbling and complaining about the past and believe in the amazing miracle working power of God to set you free from the bondage

of sin, poverty, sickness, and depression.

God loves you so much that he sent his Son Jesus to die on the cross for the sins of the world.

Isaiah 53:4-5 says…Surely He has borne our grief’s and carried our sorrows…He was wounded for our transgressions.

He was bruised for our iniquities. The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.

Jesus died so you could have and enjoy a new life. You were created to be a creative and unique person, to carry his message of hope

to the world.

Jesus said, Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you.

Peace is a gift waiting for you, if you are willing to give Him the broken pieces of your past.

He will give you beauty for ashes and peace beyond all human understanding.

Whatever you’re facing, God’s hand is not too short to heal and help you.

In the stillness of his presence…

Hear him whisper in your ear.

Words of comfort, peace, and blessings.

Driving out your every fear.

Father thank you for sending Jesus to die on the cross and take the punishment we deserve.

Many today are living under a cloud of uncertainty, fear, and depression.

We ask you to cast out those evil spirits and place them in the hands of Jesus.

Replace those negative spirits with peace, joy, hope, and healing.

By His stripes we claim your healing and wait expectantly for your help and deliverance.

In the blessed name of Jesus we pray.

Amen

Happy New Year Beloved…

Valerie Rousseau

