Favor from your Father

God is a loving Father and wants to bless his children…but sometimes we don’t receive our blessings

because we forget to ask…

In the book of James it say…You have not because you ask not…

We may think God is too busy to bother with small stuff…or that because we haven’t performed perfectly…

he’s mad at us and won’t want to bless us…

As we study God’s word, he will show us ways to prosper and be in health,

so we can provide for our families and be blessed.

Favor is an inherited blessing that we can ask for to help us find work, pay our bills,

or resolve conflict in our families.

God loves to help us, even when it’s something small like finding a parking space or

speed in the check out lane at the supermarket.

He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him.

When Joseph was in prison the Bible says…Genesis 39:4

Joseph found favor in his eyes and became his attendant. Potiphar put him

in charge of his household, and he entrusted to his care everything he owned.

Genesis 39:21

The LORD was with him (Joseph); he showed him kindness and granted him favor

in the eyes of the prison warden.

When Moses was about to lead the children of Israel out of Egypt, the LORD promised…

Exodus 3:21

“And I will make the Egyptians favorably disposed toward this people, so that when you leave

you will not go empty-handed.

For years the children of Israel had been cheated and mistreated, so God promised to supernaturally

make the Egyptians want to bless his people.

Exodus 12:36

The LORD had made the Egyptians favorably disposed toward the people, and they gave them

what they asked for; so they plundered the Egyptians.

God want us to be believers, not beggars.

He instructed the people to go and ask for things from their masters, and they gave them what they asked for!

After God helped Moses lead the people out of Egypt, Moses had the tremendous job of listening

to thousands of people grumble and complain against him and God. He knew he couldn’t handle

the situation alone and prayed…

Exodus 33:13

If you are pleased with me, teach me your ways so I may know you and continue to find favor with you.

Remember that this nation is your people.”

When the people got on his nerves and sinned against God; he wisely sought the favor of God and asked Him

to forgive the people.

Exodus 32:11

But Moses sought the favor of the LORD his God. “O LORD,” he said, “why should your anger burn against

your people, whom you brought out of Egypt with great power and a mighty hand?

Like many of you, our family is continually seeking God’s wisdom and asking him to show us how to spend,

save, give, and invest more wisely.

Each week my loving Father continues to show me awesome miracles that let me know he loves me.

A while back for example, I went into a store to make a purchase. I was thrilled that it was on sale and

I also had a $2.00 off coupon for it.

When I went to the cashier she said, do you have the $3.00 coupon from Sunday’s paper?

When I said no, she said…I do and I cut it out and have been waiting for someone to give it to.

This was a wonderful surprise and a blessing I knew from God.

As we head out to shop, we should always ask God to lead us to bargains, and help us get favor

with the stores.

Another example happened that happened to me a while back… A car insurance company sent me a letter in the mail

asking me to call them for a free quote. They said they would pay me $20.00 to make the inquiry.

I was a little skeptical at first, but when I called, sure enough it was a legitimate offer.

Their quote was about $200.00 more than what we are paying, but the 10 minute call gave me a

$20 blessing from God.

Later I contacted another insurance company and they offered me more coverage for our home and auto,

over $200.00 a year less than what we were paying previously.

King David wrote…

Psalm 84:11

For the LORD God is a sun and shield; the LORD bestows favor and honor; no good thing does

he withhold from those whose walk is blameless.

We all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, but all who accept Jesus as their Savior

and repent of their sins, are blameless in God’s eyes.

We are the adopted sons and daughters of God and it gives him joy to bless and show favor to

his children.

The Bible reminds us…

Proverbs 3:1-4 says…My son, forget not my law; but let your heart keep my commandments:

For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to you. Let not mercy and truth forsake

you: bind them about your neck; write them upon the table of your heart: So you shall find favor and

good understanding in the sight of God and man.

Proverbs 8:35

For whoever finds me finds life and receives favor from the LORD.

Proverbs 12:2

A good man obtains favor from the LORD, but the LORD condemns a crafty man.

If we seek God first and follow his commands we receive favor, peace, and a long life.

Another way we receive favor is in the covenant of marriage.

The Bible promises…

Proverbs 18:22

He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the LORD.

If we honor God with our bodies and not live in sin, we receive favor and a

godly spouse to be our soul mate and partner for life.

Today you may be stressed or depressed about your future. You may have

lost your job, home, or thousands of dollars in the stock market.

You’ve cried a thousand tears and don’t know where to turn…

The Bible says…

Psalm 30:5

For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping

may remain for a night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.

Beloved, God is willing and available to help if you only humble yourself

and ask.

Jesus said, Ask and it will be given to you.

No good thing will he withhold from those who trust him.

Lay your fears and worries at the foot of the cross and pray for God to

supernaturally bless you with health and favor.

The same God who blessed Moses, Joseph, and David can and will help.

Cast all your cares upon him, for he cares for you.

Psalm 5:12

For surely, O LORD, you bless the righteous; you surround them with your

favor as with a shield.

Father of all mercies,

Thank you for adopting us as your children and for promising to never leave or forsake us.

We ask for your divine favor and blessings upon us and our families today.

Bring healing to the sick and teach us to prosper in everything we do.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Psalm 90:17

May the favor of the Lord our God rest upon us; establish the work of our hands for us

yes, establish the work of our hands.

Psalm 106:4

Remember me, O LORD, when you show favor to your people, come to my aid when you save them.

Have a blessed and wonderful day!

Valerie Rousseau

facebook comments: