Feeling Stressed? pray and God will do the rest!

Each day our life is filled with tests and challenges.

The Bible shows us amazing stories of God’s resurrecting power to heal,

raise the dead, and provide for our daily needs.

Each story is to remind us of his love, and show us that no request is too small or

insignificant for him to help with.

(Today’s devotion is from 2 Kings 6:1-7)

One day the prophet Elisha was visiting with the sons of the prophets.

They said, the place where we are staying is too straight for us.

Let’s go up to the Jordan and make a place for us there.

Elisha said, Go ahead.

One of the men said to him, Be content and come with us…

Elisha agreed and went with them down to the Jordan.

When they reached their destination, they began cutting

down trees, for their shelter.

As one man was chopping a tree, the ax head flew off

and landed in the water.

He came to Elisha filled with anxiety, for the ax was borrowed

from a friend.

Elisha asked, where did it fall?…and the man showed him.

Elisha cut a stick and threw it in the water where the man

said the ax had landed.

The ax head suddenly floated to the top and swam to the man.

Elisha instructed him to retrieve it from the water, so he could

continue his work.

This may seem like a silly little story, but it teaches us how much

God loves us.

Often little things in life happen, which cause us to loose our peace.

We can’t find our homework or car keys…

Too often, we forget that our Father is the Almighty God and knows

everything.

We run around like a chicken with it’s head cut off, or start to

say negative comments about how forgetful or stupid we are.

Jesus reminds us that God knows when one little sparrow falls to the ground,

and we are much more valuable to him than a bird.

The other day we had a wonderful miracle of God’s power at our house.

A little nuthatch bird flew into our window so hard that it was knocked

unconscious. We looked down at the ground and it was quivering, because

of the cold.

We prayed, God please breathe life back into the little bird.

In about a half hour, the bird suddenly revived and flew up into the tree branch.

A short while later, it was back on the bird feeder eating it’s supper.

Jesus said…

Ask, and it shall be given you…Matthew 7:7

The Bible says, we have the mind of Christ.

All we have to do is ask, and the LORD will faithfully help us.

God helps those who admit they need help…

Without him, we can do nothing.

He loves us so much he sent his only son to die for our sins.

Will he not also freely give us all things that are good for us.

If you’re tired of fighting your own battles, lay down those

worries and fears at the foot of the cross.

Confess your sins and let him exchange your shame and pain

for his righteousness.

Jesus said, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also,

and greater works than these shall he do: because I go unto my Father.

And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may

be glorified in the Son. John 14:12-13

Cast all your cares upon him, for he cares for you!

O most merciful Father in Heaven,

Holy is Your name

Thank you for joining us as a family of God and filling us with

the wisdom and encouragement from the precious scriptures.

Stir up the gifts you have blessed us with and help us to go

through our seasons of trials and testings victorious, through

your power and might.

Cast out the spirit of fear and depression in each person who

reads or hears this message.

Forgive us for our sins and help us to put on the garment of

praise, to replace the spirit of heaviness in our hearts.

Thank you for giving us the spirit of power, love, and

the mind of Christ.

Arm us with the helmet of salvation, the shoes of peace,

the sword of the Lord, the shield of faith, and the robe

of righteousness to cover us and cleanse us from all

our sins.

Thank you for your patience and mercy. Renew our

strength like the eagle, so we may run and not be

weary, and walk and not faint. We can do all

things through Christ who strengthens us.

We offer to you the sacrifice of joy and praise your

holy name. You have redeemed us from the hand

of the enemy. You sent your word and delivered

us from all our destructions.

We ask you to heal the sick, mend the broken hearts

and homes, comfort those who mourn, and defend

the innocent and unborn.

Ignite in us a spirit of love and a desire to preach and

publish your words with power, so all will be saved

and one day be with you in heaven.

Come quickly, LORD Jesus, Come!

Thank you for always hearing and answering our prayers.

We know that all things we ask in faith believing, we

shall receive. You are a faithful Father, who always

remembers his covenant promises.

In Jesus’ blessed name we pray.

Amen

FLY AWAY AND BE AT REST

I watched in curiosity…

A little bird up in a tree.

The tune she sang was loud and clear.

And never did she seem to fear.

The nest she built was strong and firm.

I wonder how she ever learned?

So peacefully she flew around.

Then softly landed on the ground.

She did not fuss or fret or stew,

about the work she had to do.

But joyfully continued on…

And all the while, she sang a song.

Oh Lord, if I could learn to be…

Content and cheerful and so free.

I’d fly away and be at rest.

Safe in my Savior’s heavenly nest.

Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns;

yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they? Matthew 6:26

If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more

shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him? Matthew 7:11

In Christian love,

Valerie Rousseau

