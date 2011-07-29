Feeling Ugly and Unloved-The image in the mirror

When you look into the mirror, how do you see yourself?

For many, as we look in the mirror, we see a distorted image.

We focus on the fat in our thighs, a big nose, or wrinkles in our skin.

The Bible says…

Satan roams around like a roaring lion seeking who he may devour.

He plants seed of hopelessness in our minds, because we don’t look like a model

on a magazine cover.

Millions of women are so consumed with their body image, that they weigh

themselves several times a day, and exercise continually to stay pencil thin.

I was one of those women and developed an eating disorder in my teens.

My body image became my idol over God, and I was a slave to the scale

and dieting. When I was sad, I’d overeat, then feel guilty and angry

with myself for being so undisciplined.

My life was falling apart, and food was the only thing that I thought I could control.

At one point I went down to 93 pounds and no longer looked like a woman,

but a walking skeleton.

Back then, people kept these things hidden, and we never talked about the problem.

My heart was breaking, but I would put on the plastic mask and act like everything

was all right.

When I became a Christian, God began to show me, through his letter of love, how

deceived I’d been by worldly thinking.

Jesus said, if you continue in my word, you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

Facing the truth isn’t always easy, but is a vital step to be healed.

Before we were formed in the womb, God knew us and had a plan for our life.

And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. Genesis 1:26

He is the potter and forms each person special and unique.

We each have a different DNA and fingerprints.

King David wrote…Thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb.

I will praise thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully

made. Psalm 139:14

Beloved, you are fearfully and wonderfully created by God.

You’re not fat, ugly, or unloved. You’re not perfect, but God

is in the process of transforming you by the renewing of your

mind.

We have the mind of Christ and God thinks you’re beautiful.

For me, admitting that I was vain, was a big step toward the truth.

The Apostle Paul wrote..

When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child,

but when I became a man (woman), I put away childish things.

1 Corinthians 13:11

Vanity is sin, and I was fighting with God about the way He created me.

We are not our own, our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit.

Food is not the enemy, it is fuel for our body.

When we stuff or starve ourselves continually, food or our body image becomes

an idol over God.

A real wake up call for me was when I visited the country of Haiti.

Thousands of people are starving, naked, and homeless.

I realized how ungrateful I had been to God, when he had blessed me

with food, clothes, shelter, and a healthy body.

Our bodies are temporary homes for our spirits. They are wasting away day

by day, and one day we’ll all die. From dust we were formed, and to dust

we shall return.

God wants us to spend our days praising and serving him…not feeling sad

and disappointed because the mirror on the wall didn’t say we’re the fairest

of them all…or the scale didn’t register the number that we wanted to achieve.

There are no ugly ducklings…for God doesn’t create junk.

As we grow in faith, each day as we look in the mirror, we should see the face

of Jesus looking back at us.

John the Baptist said, He must increase, but I must decrease.

Jesus loved us so much he died on the cross for our sins. His body was beaten,

bruised, spit upon and crucified, to set us free from the chains of sin.

We too, have to face trials and tests in this life, but we can be more than

conquerors, through the resurrecting power of Christ Jesus.

Change is a part of life, like the seasons. Heartache and aging are a part

the cycle of life.

We have to choose to think good things about ourselves and look for ways

to lift up others who are hurting.

When we’re depressed, it’s a signal we need to spend time in God’s word

for comfort and direction. Expecting food to give us comfort, is like trying

to put a Band-Aid on a broken leg. It won’t help or heal you.

Some women cut or mutilate their bodies, to somehow punish themselves

for not being perfect or because pain is the only thing they think they can

control in their life.

Beloved, today you may feel like nobody loves you.

You are special to Jesus and me.

You’re his beautiful rose waiting to bloom.

The Bible says…

Favour is deceitful, and beauty is van: but a woman that feareth

the LORD, she shall be praised. Proverbs 31:30

Run to his loving arms, open wide to protect and set you free from the past.

As a mother comforts her children, so the LORD will comfort you.

Father, we come to your throne of grace with sorrow in our hearts.

Many of your sons and daughters have believed the lies of satan

and despise themselves. Some are so consumed with their body

image that they are starving, stuffing or cutting the temple of

the Holy Spirit. Some are trying to drown their sorrows with

drugs, alcohol, or sex. Young men are taking steroids in hopes

of becoming a super-star.

Open their eyes to see how much they are loved and cherished

in your sight. Help them break free from this vicious cycle of

abuse. Transform their minds to see how fearfully and

wonderfully you have created them in your image.

LORD we give our bodies to you as living sacrifices.

Help us to be holy, for you are holy. Give us a desire

to take good care of our bodies and feed them with

the necessary fuel to maintain a godly weight.

Thank you for the gift of food, shelter, clothes, and the mind of Christ.

Lay your hands upon each one who is hurting, depressed, sick, or

suicidal…and make them whole. Give them beauty for ashes.

Father we thank you for revealing the truth to us through your word.

You love us and your mercy is new every morning.

Let this day be a new beginning for us all. We are strong, the

word of God is in us, and we have overcome the evil one.

Keep us safe from the plots of the wicked.

Father we ask for you to bring healing, comfort, and peace to Theresa and her grandmother,

Melanie, Karrie, Sarah, Shirley, Jane, Kristi, Bart, Mason, David, Daniel, Deb, Dale, Bootz, Hilda,

Hannah, Gavin, Wyatt, Livia, Tammy, Tom, Martha, Bill, Chad, Len, James, Gloria, Mrs. Hume,

Gordon’s daughter, Fritz, Louise, and all who are sick and hurting. We know in faithfulness

you allow suffering to teach us patience and trust. Thank you for being our ever present help

in times of trouble. Thank you for the pain, for it reminds us, in a small way, how much your

Son Jesus suffered for us. Teach us what you want us to learn through these trials and tests.

Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, you are with us. Goodness and

mercy will follow us all the days of our lives. Replace our grumbling spirits with a song of

praise and thanksgiving. We know all things work together for good to those who love

you.

Be with Jeremy, Joel, Nati, Eric Hume, Eric, Shawn, Scott, Zachary, Leo, and all our

soldiers fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Give them courage, hope, and strength

each day to win the war of hate and terrorism. Bring them home safely soon, and

help us to live in unity and peace with all people. Give wisdom and integrity to President

Obama, and all leaders of the world. Call them to faith in Jesus and help them to be

good stewards of all you have entrusted to their care.

Govern and reign over us, Father.

Father we ask for jobs for Jim, Daniel, Sandy, Chad, Matt, Dani, Gary’s brothers, Theresa

and her family, and all who are out of work. Bless them with gainful employment and help

them to serve you faithfully all the days of their lives

We unite our prayers and trust you to hear, answer, and help us. If you are for us, no one

can stand against us.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

THE IMAGE IN THE MIRROR

When I look into the mirror…

The face that I should see.

Is the face of my Creator,

staring back at me.

For I’m made in God’s own image.

I have the mind of Christ.

My body bears his marks and pain.

I am my Maker’s wife.

My image is engraved upon,

his palm to guide my way.

My every word and thought should be…

what he would think and say.

I know I must die to myself….

So I can live through him.

Transform my mind and crucify,

all sin that is within.

Please show the world my weaknesses,

can be made strong through you.

So I may give you glory,

in all I say and do.

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he

hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor;

he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach

deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to

the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach

the acceptable year of the LORD. Luke 4:18-19

Your sister and servant of the LORD,

Valerie Rousseau

facebook comments: