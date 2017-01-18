From the eyes of a child…

Jesus’ disciples were often quarreling about who was going to be the

greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

One day while he was teaching they asked…

Who’s the greatest?

Jesus called a little child to him and said…

Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter

into the kingdom of heaven. Whoever therefore shall humble himself

as this little child, the same is the greatest in heaven. Matthew 18:3-4

A few years ago, I had the awesome privilege of sharing God’s word with

3-5 year old little children, at our church’s Vacation Bible School.

It was great fun and also opened my eyes to see things from a

child’s perspective.

The children were full of questions about God and his son Jesus.

Some were cute like…Were there spiders and snakes in the tomb with Jesus?

One little boy in my class had never heard anything about Jesus and his death

on the cross.

As I was explaining how his death, paid our sin debt in full and how to ask Jesus

to be your Saviour…suddenly his eyes got very tearful.

He softly said, If I want to go to heaven, do I have to die on the cross too?

I could tell, he grasped fully… the horrible punishment Jesus paid for our

sins. He was ready to go to the cross too, so he could be with Jesus in

heaven.

He was relieved to discover, he could freely receive salvation and eternal life…

without dying on the cross.

He humbled himself and I believe is now one of the greatest in the kingdom

of heaven…with all of God’s little children.

Jesus said, Whoever receives a little child in my name, receives me.

Teaching children about God is a honor and we should take this responsibility

very seriously.

Children are not a mistake, inconvenience, or accident.

The Bible says…

Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.

Psalm 127:3

In our world today there are people who are molesting, abusing, and killing

little children.

Jesus warned…

Whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it were better for

him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were drowned in the depth

of the sea. Matthew 18:6

It angers Jesus when his children are mistreated. He says if your hand or foot offends,

cut it off. For it is better for you to be maimed that to be cast into everlasting hell

fire.

In Proverbs 15:3 God says his eyes are in every place beholding the evil

and good. Nothing done in secret is hid from Him.

Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones: for I say unto you,

That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father

which is in heaven. Matthew 18:10

It is not the will of God for one of these little children to perish.

We must do everything in our power to protect and defend our

children.

Our tongues should never be used to mock or belittle children.

Harsh and critical words will crush their spirit and make them

discouraged and depressed.

Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged.

Colossians 3:21

Train up your children in the ways of the LORD.

Teach them about Jesus and his amazing grace for us all, so they will be blessed

and prosper.

Perhaps you grew up in a dysfunctional home or are a victim of incest or abuse.

God loves you precious one and it makes him very angry

to see you suffering.

He are his beautiful child and he promises to never leave

or forsake you.

I encourage you to pray for those who have hurt you, and forgive…

so you can be set free from the bondage of anger and bitterness.

Give the offense to Jesus and let him defend and deliver you.

When our father and mother forsake us, he will lift us up.

You are his priceless treasure and beautiful rose.

His thoughts about you are more than the sands of the sea.

He has all your tears in a bottle.

Jesus was despised and rejected too, so he knows how you feel.

He was mocked, spit upon, and crucified unjustly on the cross.

But He rose from the grave on the third day, conquering the power of

sin and the powers of satan.

The same resurrecting power that raised Jesus from the dead,

can raise you from any pit of pain you’ve fallen into.

Run to his loving arms and let him heal you everywhere you hurt.

The righteous cry, and the LORD heareth, and delivereth them out of all their troubles.

The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart: and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.

Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD deliver them out of them all.

Psalm 34:17-19

In closing, I’d like to share a poem God gave me a few years ago…

We each have a candle…deep inside our heart.

A beacon shining brightly, to set us far apart.

From a world that’s deeply saddened by violence, hate, and greed.

So many hungry people are crying out in need.

If we will simply take the time to give them a kind word.

Just listen with an open ear, so their voices will be heard.

Our light may then ignite a spark, to light their candle too.

Pass on to them the love of God, as he has done for you.

God’s word will fan the flames of hope and faith will replace fear.

For sin and evil cannot win with Jesus standing near.

And soon the world that once was filled with doom and dark despair.

Will glorify our Father…because they’ll know He cares.

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

facebook comments: