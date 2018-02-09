God didn’t give up on you…and neither should you.

Growing up can be a wonderful but challenging experience.

In our teenage years we long for independence, and at times

have a rebellious spirit.

We don’t want anyone telling us what to do…and sometimes peer pressure

causes us to make some unwise decisions.

No one gets up one day and says…today I think I’ll mess up my life…

but in a moment of passion, in the backseat of a car, or at a party where

there are drugs and alcohol, young men and women make choices

that will change them into someone they never thought they’d become.

Whatever the reason, no one wants to be used and abused by another person…

nor should they be.

Sex is not a game, yet on many college campuses, men treat women like trash,

and for some strange reason…many of us have such a low self image of ourselves…

we’ve let them.

Today, I’d like to introduce you to a woman named Rahab.

She lived in a city called Jericho, and was the town harlot.

I don’t know if she bought into the lie of a man, with a one night stand…

or was rejected by a husband with divorce.

She may have been a widow with no means of support, a victim of rape, or simply a desperate

and impoverished woman trying to help her family survive.

Whatever the reason, she is considered one of the hero’s of faith in the Bible…

but why?

Joshua and the children of Israel were preparing to go in and

possess the land that God had promised them for 40 years.

It is interesting to see, God didn’t just give them the land on

a silver platter. They had to overtake their enemies, in

the strength of the LORD, to inherit it.

Joshua sent out 2 men to spy out the land of Jericho.

When they reached the town, they knocked on the door of Rahab’s house,

and she received them into her home.

She probably thought the men wanted sex…but instead… these men

were honorable, and didn’t use or hurt her in any way.

The king of Jericho heard there were spies in the land, and

sent his men to search for them.

When they arrived at Rahab’s house, they inquired if she had seen the men.

For some reason, Rahab lied and said the men had come to her house, but

were long gone.

She urged the soldiers to quickly go after them, and pointed them in the wrong direction.

After the king’s men left, she went up to the roof where she’d hid them and said…

I know that the LORD has given you the land and your terror has fallen

upon us. All of the people are faint because of you. We heard how

the LORD dried up the water of the Red Sea for you, and how the kings

in the neighboring towns were utterly destroyed.

As soon as we heard these things, our hearts melted and there

was no more courage in any man because of you.

The LORD your God, he is God, in heaven above and earth beneath.

I pray that you will repay the kindness I have shown to you, by

sparing my life and the life of my father’s house.

The men replied, Our life for yours, if you do not

warn the king of our business. When the LORD has

given us the land, we will deal kindly and truly with you.

Rahab let the men down by a cord through the window on the

other side of the town wall.

She urged the men to go into the mountains and hide for 3 days,

until their pursuers were gone.

They instructed Rahab to tie the scarlet cord in her window, and all who stayed in

her home would be safe. If anyone in her family went outside her home, the

promise would not apply to them…and they would die with the other people in the city.

When the spies returned to Joshua they were very excited to tell him all that had happened.

They said…Truly the LORD has delivered into our hands the land,

for all the people are faint because of us.

God chose a prostitute to befriend his people and provide

a safe haven for them.

Because Rahab believed in the power of God, by the

testimonies she had heard…she was used as a chosen

vessel to help the children of Israel…

She didn’t have a perfect past, but simply was given the gift of grace…because of her faith.

The Bible says…

Likewise also was not Rahab the harlot justified by works, when she had

received the messengers, and had sent them out another way? James 2:25

By faith the harlot Rahab perished not with them that believed not,

when she had received the spies with peace.

Hebrews 11:31

God inspired her with words to encourage the spies, of His Almighty

power. They heard and believed that the people were faint and weak,

simply because of the testimony of this woman. It was a sign from

God, that he had already given them the victory.

Like Rahab, none of us is perfect. We each have some dark

stains from our past that make us unworthy to receive salvation

from our own works…yet often God wants to use us to work for him,

to save the lives of others.

God has been merciful to offer us, the free gift of salvation and

forgiveness, through the death and resurrection of His Son,

Jesus for our sins.

In his love, he wants to heal our scars and wounds from the pain

of the past. If we repent and confess our sins, he is faithful and

just to forgive us and remember our sins no more.

Often people stay in bondage with guilt…because they

find it hard to believe their sins are forgiven.

If God forgets our sins and past mistakes…we must

believe he has, and forgive ourselves.

Rahab went on to marry a man named Salmon, who was the father

of Boaz.

Boaz married Ruth, and was the father of Obed…the grandfather of King

David, and Jesus Christ.

Beloved, today can be a defining moment in your life as well.

In the past, you may have sold yourself short, and let men use and abuse

your body.

Maybe you are a man who has treated women like conquests…never caring

how much you hurt them.

Jesus is standing at the door of your heart knocking…with the a very special gift!

Invite him in, and allow him to show you how valuable you are.

You can have a fresh start and a beautiful life…if you only give him a chance.

He did it for Rahab, and can do it for you too!

You’re too valuable; don’t sell yourself short!

Father, thank you for showing us how kind and merciful you are.

We are valuable and chosen by you; to be your sons and daughters.

Somebody out there is lonely and looking for love in all the wrong places.

Knock on the door of their heart and show them how special and loved they

are. Heal the broken hearts and give them beauty for ashes.

With you, all things are possible!

In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Have a blessed and beautiful day!

Valerie Rousseau

