God is available to take your call…Right now

Each week we get a variety of phone calls and messages on our answering machine.

Yes, we still have an answering machine, land line, and flip phone.

I don’t text, I enjoy talking to people.

We haven’t found a need for a smart phone yet…

we just want a functional and reliable one.

Some phone calls are annoying, some are scams, some are amusing, but in reality for us

anyway… only about 2% are of value and important.

For example, for a while, we’ve been getting calls from someone in Colorado.

Since we don’t know anyone in Colorado, we’ve let the calls go to the machine, to avoid

frustration, but no one ever left a message.

On our message machine, it says we’re not able to come to the phone right now, but if

you’d like to leave a message, please wait for the beep…and may God bless your day.

The other day, the persistent caller from Colorado left a message which said…

Something is wrong with your phone! I’ve been calling you for weeks, trying

to place an order, but no one ever answers, but thanks for the blessing.

We weren’t home at the time, but in a few hours the man called back again

and said…Your phone is fine. I was trying to call a business to place an order,

but just found out they went out of business in 2012. Have a nice day!

Then on Sunday, when the phone rang, I said hello several times and was almost ready

to hang up, when a voice said…Is this Val?

Our niece was on the line and she was calling from one of her several phones…

She said, how did I get you?

She was trying to call her boyfriend, and was understandably confused when a woman

answered his phone.

We got a laugh out of it and I wished her a beautiful day!

In life, sometimes technology doesn’t make us smarter, but rather opens a door to

frustration and confusion.

It makes me wonder if God is up in heaven, just watching and waiting for us to put

down the phone long enough to pray and ask for his help and intervention to solve

our problems.

Psalm 50:15 says…And call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me.

He longs to have an intimate conversation with us, and holds all power in heaven and earth…but

often we forget and spend endless hours dialing, texting, and chatting on the internet with friends…

or even strangers, thinking they can give us the answers to our questions, doubts, and fears.

The Bible says, Call to me and I will show you great and mighty things you don’t know.

You are children of the most High God, fearfully created in his image.

He has a plan and destiny for each one of you.

He holds the power to give you wealth, health; and above all… peace that surpasses all understanding.

God loves you and understand how frustrating and confusing life can be…

Because he created you; he sees the valuable and amazing things you can do…

But you need his help to open the right doors and close those that are harmful

and destructive to your future.

Beloved, don’t waste another day, living a life that is empty and meaningless.

Put down the phone…and bow before the throne.

He’s never too busy to listen and heal you everywhere you hurt…

I love the Lord, because he hath heard my voice and my supplications.

Because he hath inclined his ear unto me, therefore I will call upon him

as long as I live. Psalm 116:1-2

Thank you Father for this beautiful day and the wonderful privilege of prayer.

Give us the wisdom, guidance, and strength we need, so our day will be

successful, joyful, and filled with your amazing peace. We cast all our cares

to you, because you care for us. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Have a wonderful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

