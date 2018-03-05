God sees your tears

Each week we come in contact with or hear about people who

are hurting, angry, or depressed.

In the last few days there have been school shootings in Florida and Michigan.

It is heartbreaking to see so many people suffering by acts of violence.

It leaves us wondering… what can we do to be part of the solution?

Life at times can be painful.

If we don’t learn to manage our emotions, and deal with bitterness,

we will eventually hurt ourselves and others.

Jesus said, in the world you will have trouble, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.

People may treat us disrespectfully or abuse their authority, and we feel unloved or worthless.

We all have seasons in when life doesn’t seem fair.

If we are wise, we will turn to God’s word and learn valuable lessons from the lives

of others who experienced pain and suffering, just like we do.

In Chronicles 4 we read about a young man named Jabez.

In Bible days, people usually chose names for their children that had a particular

meaning or prophesied their destiny.

When Jabez was born, the Bible says his mother chose his name because it meant…

I have bare him with sorrow.

Perhaps she had lost her spouse in some tragic way, was raped, or abandoned by her

lover.

At least 40% of the children born today come from a broken home, and will never have

a father in their life.

It is a sad reality, but one we must face head on. Only God can transform these broken

hearts and homes into happy and productive families.

Jabez must have spent his early childhood feeling sad and unwanted…yet the Bible

says…He was more honorable than his brothers.

He made a choice to treat others like he would like to be treated, and evidently learned to trust God

from an early age.

One day, Jabez got sick and tired of being sad and decided to pray a bold prayer.

He poured out his heart to God and said…Oh that thou wouldest bless me indeed,

and enlarge my coast, and that thine hand might be with me, and that thou wouldest

keep me from evil, that it may not grieve me!

Jabez asked for supernatural favor and blessings from God. He realized all power in

heaven and in earth was in his heavenly Father’s hands.

Jabez didn’t whine or complain about his family or circumstances, but wisely asked

for protection and to be released from his painful problems and past.

God heard and honored the humble prayer of this young man, and granted him what he

requested.

The Bible tells us that the fervent prayers of a righteous man avail much.

Jesus told us to ask and it will be given. Whatever we ask in faith believing, we shall receive.

What about you?

Is your life filled with pain and suffering?

Do you feel unloved and worthless?

Have you been abandoned or abused by a parent or spouse?

Perhaps you have been bullied or betray by people you trusted.

Beloved, God sent me to tell you how much he loves you.

One of my favorite verses in the Bible is Jeremiah 30:17

For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds,

saith the LORD; because they called they an Outcast.

For years, like Jabez, I felt like an outcast of society. I never fit in.

Yet, when I started reading God’s word, and pouring out my heart,

I realized that many in the world feel the same way.

We all struggle with feelings of inadequacy in some way or another.

Are we pretty, handsome, or smart enough?

We all will suffer seasons of hurt and pain…

but the wonderful news is…God is bigger than our problems.

Nothing is impossible for Him.

He is our Creator, and understands how much we’re hurting.

When we go to Him in prayer, he will give us the comfort and strength we

need to face each day.

Instead of focusing on our problems or flaws, we should make time each

day to thank and praise him for fearfully and wonderfully creating us in his image.

As we emphasize the positives, we start to have a whole new outlook on our

life and future.

When we stop whining and worship HIM…it chases the dark clouds of

depression from our hearts and thoughts.

Beloved, you are special to God and me. You are gifted, creative, and talented.

Your heavenly Father created a one of a kind masterpiece when he made you,

and has promised to never leave or forsake you.

Don’t spend your life feeling like an outcast…but instead; cast those doubts and fears

to him…for he cares for you.

Pray bold prayers like Jabez and watch your Father grant you the desires of your heart.

Expect good things to happen! Your Breakthrough is only a prayer away!

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace,

and not of evil, to give you and expected end. Jeremiah 29:11

With Him all things are possible!

Terror reigns within our schools.

For they no longer have God’s rules.

And now in order for them to pray.

A child must loose its life today.

Our children are crying out in need.

As their parents…we must take heed.

Let’s show our children Jesus’ way.

To solve their problems in non-violent ways.

We need to show them how to seek…

Strength from God, when they feel weak.

For only God’s Word can quiet their fears,

and help them to know, He’s always near.

Oh Lord, we pray for forgiveness and peace.

Please give our children the love they seek.

Through you guidance, please let us find…

Joy and hope and peace of mind.

Have a blessed and beautiful day,

Valerie Rousseau

