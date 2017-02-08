God thinks you’re beautiful…so why don’t you?

Growing up and growing older, is challenging to most of us.

We long to be thin, trim, beautiful, and loved.

Social media and ad campaigns promote clothes, make-up, and products claiming to make us

look prettier, be thinner, or get rid of wrinkles.

On T.V. people proudly say they are a particular age, flaunting how good they look,

but do not tell you how many face lifts, or tummy tucks they’ve done to be that

beautiful.

Women especially are vulnerable to these traps, and either

starve or stuff themselves, because they are trying to be someone they

are not.

Learning to be content, and not comparing ourselves with others, brings joy

and peace to our heart, and actually can help you radiate an inner beauty

that people are attracted to…

We need to realize that from birth we are in the process of aging.

It is normal and natural, so we might as well learn to love ourselves, be comfortable in the skin we’re in, or

we cannot love others properly.

God wants us to realize that we are all created in His image, and beautiful in

his sight.

He made us all unique and individual, with a specific plan and purpose for our

lives.

A tragic mistake many women make is to have sex with a man trying to win

his favor and love.

Some try to get pregnant, thinking a baby will make the man love or marry her.

We all at times struggle with feelings of rejection or insecurity.

God left us stories of many men and women in the Bible; who went through struggles just like we do,

so we could learn from their mistakes and victories.

In Genesis 29 we meet a man named Jacob who was married to 2 women, Leah and Rachel.

Jacob loved Leah’s sister Rachel, but on their wedding night, their father tricked Jacob into

marrying Leah.

In the morning he discovered his tragic mistake, and was very angry.

Rachel’s father offered to give both women to Jacob as his wives, in exchange for 14 years of labor.

This began a tragic cycle of rivalry, bitterness, and probably a very unhappy home to live in.

Many of you are from divorced or blended homes, so you can easily understand

what this family was going through.

When God saw that Leah was not loved by her husband, he opened her womb and she became

pregnant.

It is wonderfully encouraging to read verses like these in the Bible, so we realize,

God sees when we’re not loved or treated fairly.

We sometimes wonder if God hears our prayers, but scripture helps us to understand

that we have a loving heavenly Father who will help and hear us, if we trust him.

God expects men to honor their vows to their wife. Love is a choice, and husbands

are to love their wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself for it.

Even though Jacob was tricked into marrying Leah, God still expected him to treat her

kindly and lovingly.

When she was despised and rejected by her husband, God saw and decided to give her favor

and the blessing of a child to love and give her comfort.

The Bible says…Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. Psalm 127:3

Leah gave birth to a son and called him Rueben; for she said, The LORD has looked upon my affliction and now

my husband will love me.

Leah recognized that the child was a gift from God, and kept praying and hoping for the LORD

to turn the heart of her husband to love her too.

It certainly couldn’t have been pleasant living in a house where you felt unloved and unwanted.

She conceived again, and when she gave birth to another son said,

Because the LORD heard that I was hated, he has given me this

son also. She named him Simon, which means hearing.

Leah did not have the love of her husband, but she felt God’s love all around her.

She decided to focus her time and energy on her children and continued to love

God with her whole heart.

Leah was good to her husband and did everything in her power to make him love her.

She conceived yet again, and when she gave birth to this son said, Now

this time my husband will be joined to me, because I have born him 3 sons.

She named him Levi, which means that is joined.

Levi and his descendants would later be chosen by God to be the priests for his people.

Leah conceived again, and when she gave birth to her fourth son she said,

Now I will praise the LORD. She called him Judah, which means

that is praise, and ceased from bearing.

Leah chose to praise God, even when her heart was breaking. She honored God

and her husband by her behavior, and set a wonderful example to her children.

From this story we learn that children are a blessing from the LORD.

They are to be cherished and taught the ways of God, for each one

has a special task in God’s divine plan.

Their name is significant, for we see that what a child is named, may

determine their destiny.

God saw the injustice that was done to Leah by her father’s deceit.

She was forced to marry a man who did not love her.

Leah was not as pretty as her sister and had weak eyes, yet God created

her for a special purpose. He blessed her with sons who would fill her life

with the love she longed for.

No matter what Leah did, she wasn’t loved by Jacob,

yet God chose her 4th son, to be a direct descendant

of Jesus our Savior.

In the 1st book of Matthew we see the genealogy of Jesus Christ.

Abraham was the father of Isaac, Isaac the father of Jacob,

Jacob the father of Judah and his brothers.

Jacob had 12 sons; but God picked Judah, the son of his despised wife,

to be the grandfather of his Son Jesus.

Leah was Jesus’ great grandmother.

Perhaps today you are feel like an outcast or unloved. You may, like Leah

be despised by your husband, boyfriend, or father.

You may a victim of bullying and people call you unkind names.

Perhaps you are an unwed mother and afraid of the future.

God loves you and shared with us the stories of scripture to bring us

comfort and encouragement. He chooses the weak, foolish, and despised

people of the world to play key roles in history.

He creates each child special and unique. No two people are the same.

We each have different finger prints. No one is an accident or mistake.

When and where we were born, is exactly what God predestined.

He loves you so much, he sent Jesus to die for your sins.

You are special in his eyes. He wants to adopt you into his family.

All you have to do to is believe in his Jesus as your LORD and Saviour.

His blood sacrifice on the cross paid for all of our sins. We are

right in God’s eyes, not because we are good, but because it is

his nature to love and be good to his children.

Jesus is standing at the door of your heart waiting for you to call out his name.

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace,

and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me,

and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me,

and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart. And I will be found of you,

saith the LORD: and I will turn away your captivity. Jeremiah 29:11-14

Father in Heaven,

Thank you for the amazing story of Leah, to give hope to all who feel unloved or unwanted.

People may disappoint us, but you lovingly see everything that happens to us.

You understand our pain and see every tear we’ve ever shed. You hear our prayers

and can turn every mess into a miracle message of hope, just like you did for Leah.

You restore us to health and heal our wounds, because we’ve been called an outcast.

We no longer have to feel alone or afraid, for you will never leave or forsake us.

Thank you for adopting us as your children and providing for all our needs abundantly.

In Jesus’ name we pray

Amen

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

