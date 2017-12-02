God will provide

All around the world we see people suffering from unemployment, poverty,

famine, sickness, or adversity.

Especially around the holidays, people have a tendency to complain or

even get angry with God for their problems.

Some get so discouraged they turn to drugs or alcohol. Others get depressed

and may in desperation, commit a crime or attempt suicide.

God left us his word, and commanded us to share it with others, so we will

see how much he loves his children.

He is a righteous Father and will not allow others to hurt or take advantage of us,

unless he has a divine purpose or plan to show his glory.

God wants us to know that he is especially compassionate to widows and orphans.

The Bible says…

And I will come near to you to judgment; and I will be a swift witness against…

those who oppress the widows, and the fatherless…Malachi 3:5

(Today’s devotion is from 2 Kings 8:1-6)

God had called a great famine in the land of the Philistines,

because of the people’s disobedience and idolatry.

God’s prophet Elisha remembered the widow of Shunem,

whose son he had restored to life, and warned her to leave

her nation and go to the land of the Philistines for 7 years.

She had been very kind to Elisha by providing a room and

food for him whenever he passed through her town.

The woman did as he instructed and moved to the land of Philistines.

After 7 hears, she returned to her country and decided to go before the king

to plead for the return of her house and land.

Elisha’s servant Gehazi… divinely; at just the right time… was speaking to the king,

telling him the great stories God had done through his master.

While he was telling him the story of how Elisha restored a dead child

to life…lo and behold, the mother of the boy appeared before the king.

Gehazi exclaimed, My lord, O king, this is the woman I was

telling you about and her son.

The king was overjoyed to meet the woman and quickly ordered

one of his servants to restore to the woman all that was hers,

and all the fruits of the field since the day she left the land

until now.

King David wrote…

I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous

forsaken, nor his seed begging bread. Psalm 37:25

When the woman first decided to befriend Elisha, she had no

idea that her simple act of kindness would provide her and

her family with such abundant favor.

This unnamed woman was one of great faith…but she

was not exempt from suffering tests and trials.

When her son died, she believed God could heal him…and he did.

When God said move and abandon all your home and possessions…she did.

God miraculously provided for her and her child for 7 years in a foreign land.

When he told her to move a second time, she left her new life behind,

trusting He knew what was best.

God rewarded her offerings to his servant Elisha time and time again.

He is always faithful to remember his promises.

The Bible assures us…

I know that the LORD will maintain the cause of the afflicted,

and the right of the poor. Psalm 140:12

Perhaps, today you are suffering from poverty or troubled

about your future. Those little seeds of love you sow now…

could reap a bountiful harvest somewhere down the road.

God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him.

Whatever you have done for the least of these, you

have done it unto him.

The Bible says…

He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD: and that

which he hath given will he pay him again. Proverbs 19:17

He that giveth unto the poor shall not lack: but he that hides his eyes

shall have many a curse. Proverbs 28:27

The same God who protected Elisha and the woman is

well able to provide for all your needs.

He loves you so much he sent his only Son Jesus to die

on the cross for your sins.

He willingly stretched out his arms as if to say…

I love you this much.

If you’re weary, he will give you rest.

If you’re hungry, he will feed your soul with food

that will sustain you through any trial or struggle.

If you’ve lost your home or job, God can open a new door

or opportunity for you, and give you favor to thrive and survive any

hardship or adversity.

Beloved…Come to his throne of grace and lay your sins and

guilt at his feet.

Pour out your heartaches and watch him miraculously transform your mess into

a miracle testimony to share with others.

Cast all your cares upon him precious one…

for he cares for you.

Heavenly Father,

Thank you for the inspiring stories of Elisha and this woman

to encourage our hearts.

Thank you LORD, for abundantly supply all

our needs.

We lift up prayers to you for all who are sick or suffering adversity.

Wrap your arms of love around them and give them your

comfort and peace. Lift their spirits and carry them through

this valley of tears into a haven of rest. Weeping may endure

for a night, but joy comes in the morning.

With you, all things are possible.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

The righteous cry, and the LORD heareth, and delivers them out

of all their troubles. Psalm 34:17

O fear the LORD, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him.

The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the LORD

shall not want any good thing. Psalm 34:9-10

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

