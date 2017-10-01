Hold on to your faith; even when you’re hurting

There are times in our lives when our faith starts to waiver, or we’re disappointed

when pain comes into our life.

A few weeks ago, my back went out and I couldn’t stand up straight.

For 4 days I was in agony and could barely get out of bed.

I hurt too much to try to get dress or even shower.

I felt isolated and lonely.

My husband was loving and supportive, but said he felt rather helpless…not

knowing what to do to help or comfort me.

As I laid there, prayerfully asking for God to help and heal me…I found comfort

in recalling the wonderful stories in the Bible where Jesus miraculously helped

and healed people…who were going through times of stress and adversity.

It’s vitally important to not give up hope and trust God, even when we don’t understand.

The Bible says…

Now faith is the substance of things hopes for, the evidence

of things not seen. Hebrews 11:1

The Bible lists many heroes of faith and it’s important to study their

trials and tests, so we can learn to faithfully endure.

Abraham was a great hero of faith. God promised him, he would

be the father of many nations and he believed…even though

his wife Sarah had been barren for many years.

Imagine one day God tells you to leave your home and go

to a place where he would show you.

Obedience was a vital first step to beginning

an intimate relationship with God and bringing

blessings into his life.

Abraham had to leave his family, because he lived

in a pagan country with those who worshipped idols.

His wife Sarah was loving and supportive, even though it

would mean living in a tent for the rest of their lives.

They endured hardship and adversity, trusting God knew

what was best for their lives…looking for a city which had

foundations, whose builder and maker was God.

Through faith, Sara herself received seed, and had a child

when she was 90 years old, because she believed God

was faithful to his promises.

Years later, God tested Abraham’s faith again, asking him

to sacrifice his son Isaac.

Abraham did not question or try to argue with God.

He tied up his son, and was ready to kill him.

Abraham knew God was the Creator of all life,

and believed he had the power to resurrect his son, if he

chose.

Isaac didn’t fight or run from his father, but trusted

God’s request would work out for good.

God honored their faith, by providing a sacrifice and

spared the life of Isaac.

God’s word says…But without faith it is impossible to please him:

for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a

rewarder of them that diligently seek him. Hebrews 11:6

We cannot please God, if we don’t have faith in his power to

accomplish the impossible.

For whatsoever is not of faith is sin. Romans 14:23

Noah was another hero of faith. The world was evil and God

was sorry he ever created man. Noah and his family were

the only godly people left, so he divinely warned him to

build an ark.

Imagine explaining to your wife and family why you want to

build a boat, large enough to house thousands of animals,

when it had never rained before.

Noah and his family were receptive to God’s call and

did exactly what he asked them to do, even though

it took 120 years to build the ark.

People probably laughed and made fun of them, yet

their faith did not waver.

Because of their obedience and trust in the LORD’S

will, Noah and his families lives were spared.

Faith comes from hearing….Romans 10:17

We must meditate on God’s word night and day,

to feed and nourish our spirit.

We must believe He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him.

By faith, the children of Israel passed through the

Red Sea on dry ground. The Egyptians who were

pursuing them, were drowned…because the hand

of the LORD was with them.

Today, you may be depressed or discouraged about

the future. I encourage you to spend time in God’s

word and learn how great and awesome our Father is.

He loved you so much that he gave his only son to die

for your sins on the cross at Calvary.

Jesus loves you unconditionally, beloved. In faith, he trusted his Father,

and endured the suffering and punishment we deserve for our sins.

God tests and disciplines his children, so they will become strong disciples

and witnesses of his power.

Wherein ye greatly rejoice, though now for a season, if need be, ye are

in heaviness through manifold temptations; That the trial of your faith,

being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried

with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the

appearing of Jesus Christ. 1 Peter 1:6-7

Whatever you’re facing, God has promised to never leave

or forsake you.

He lovingly has restored me back to health and I am thankful for the opportunity

to share my faith and times of testing with you.

The Bible says…

If you canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth. Mark 9:23

Run to his outstretched arms of mercy and lay your sins

down at the foot of the cross.

As him to increase your faith and give you the courage

to begin a new life today…free from the past.

If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally,

and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith,

nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven

with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive

any thing of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

James 1:5-8

Let’s pray…

Merciful Father,

Help us to fight the good fight of faith and become vigilant disciples to witness and

share our faith with others. We believe that all things are possible with you, and you are

a rewarder of those who diligently seek you.

We are justified by faith in Christ Jesus, and now Abraham’s descendants.

We are in covenant relationship with you and all the children of God

through faith in your Son. There is neither Jew nor Greek, male or female,

bond or free. We are all one in Christ Jesus.

Father, thank you for renewing our strength like the eagle; so we can run and not be

weary, and walk and not faint. All praise and glory goes to you, our Great Physician and Healer.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the

victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.

Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth

that Jesus is the Son of God. 1 John 5:4-5

You are important to Jesus and me.

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

facebook comments: