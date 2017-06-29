I dont’ want to hurt any more

Life is a series of tests and challenges, to help us grow in faith and to learn to trust God fully

and completely.

We must continually immerse ourselves in God’s word, to learn more about him.

The problem many of us face is that we were not taught how to handle tests and trials as

children, so when we reach our teens and adult years, we may suffer from bouts of depression,

anger, and sometimes anxiety attacks.

The wonderful thing about sharing our faith, and tests we face, is that others can often learn from

our mistakes and sometimes avoid falling into a pit of panic and despair when they face similar

issues.

My husband and I have been cleaning up some brush and downed trees from a windstorm.

The other day I was exhausted when I came inside, so I changed my clothes, made lunch, and

then laid down for a nap.

A little while later, I felt something crawling on me, and when I got up to look, a bug was inside my shirt.

I killed the bug, then checked my clothes, hair, and the bed to be sure there were no more unwanted guests

in my bed.

It got me thinking though, how we sometimes allow things that bug us to stay stuck in our head and give them

a place in our bed.

We may find it difficult to sleep…toss and turn, replaying the negative things people have said to bug us relentlessly.

The Bible says…Don’t let the sun go down on your anger, or give a place for the devil.

When we don’t quickly forgive and delete things that bug us, it causes us to feel tormented and frustrated.

We end up carrying hurt in our hearts, and as a result, end up hurting others by our sour mood, impatience, or fits of anger.

During those times, we need to take the hurt to God, and ask him to heal and comfort us.

We need to forgive our offenders and pray for them, so the total healing can take place in our heart.

Beloved, is something or someone bugging you today?…

Are you nursing a wounded heart or being attacked from all sides?…

Whatever you’re facing…God sent me to tell you that he loves you and promises to never leave or forsake you!

Be Still…and Know he is bigger than your problem and well able to rescue, heal, and help you.

When someone says a cruel word…

That really stings your heart.

Take that hurt to Jesus…

And let his love impart….

A calming sense of healing.

To mend your troubled soul.

Forgive them as your Savior did…

And then you’ll be made whole.

Father, I confess that sometimes I get angry and let things bug me.

I don’t want to hurt any more or hurt any one ever again.

Fill my heart with peace and help me to be loving and forgiving as you have been to me.

In Jesus’ name I pray…Amen

Have a wonderful day…

Valerie Rousseau

