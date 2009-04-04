I have given you an example to find true happiness

If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet: ye also ought

to wash one another’s feet… for I have given you an example, that ye

should do as I have done to you. John 13:14-15

Jesus knew he soon would depart from this world. He had

shown his disciples many miracles and gave them authority and

power to do miracles themselves. He needed to give them a

lesson in serving, for no one can walk in power, if they don’t

serve in love.

He must have felt great sorrow, knowing Judas, his trusted

friend, would soon betray him. Jesus knew the reason he came to earth

was to die for the sins of all people on earth. He could have wallowed in

self-pity, or walked away from the will of God…yet he lovingly humbled

himself, to teach his disciples and us another beautiful lesson.

After their last meal together, they sang a hymn in praise to God. He got up from the

table and poured some water into a basin. In those days, the roads

were dusty and dirty. With only sandals on their feet, there was little

protection from the dirt and grime. Servants usually would wash the feet

of the guests in the home. Taking a towel and the basin of water, he knelt

to the floor and began to wash the disciples feet.

When He approached Peter, he said…

Thou shalt never wash my feet.

Jesus answered him, If I wash thee not, thou hast no part with me.

John 13:8

Peter then suggested, Jesus wash his feet, hands and

head as well…

But Jesus said, if a man had washed, only his feet needed to be cleaned.

You are clean, but not all…for he knew who would betray him.

After he washed all of the disciples feet, he asked if they knew what

he had done for them?

You call me Master and Lord, and so I am…

If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet: ye also ought

to wash one another’s feet. for I have given you an example, that ye

should do as I have done to you. Verily, verily, I say unto you, The

servant is not greater than his lord; neither he that is sent greater

than he that sent him. If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do

them. John 13:14-17

Jesus knew, at the end, all the disciples would betray him.

He wanted them to realize, all things that took place while he

was on the earth, were to fulfill scripture. He was true God and

man. He could change any of the events if he wanted to…

Yet he chose to do the will of his Father, who had sent him.

He wanted us to realize… we can never find true happiness

in this life, if we are not serving others, as he taught us…

In the Old Testament… 10 commandments were given to Moses.

Before his death, he gave us another commandment…

A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have

loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know

that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.

John 13:34-35

By following this commandment, we will not want to kill, steal, commit

adultery, covet, curse, or hurt our neighbor.

In Luke 17 beginning in vs. 8…Jesus gave a parable to illustrate service.

If a master has a servant, who prepared his meal and served his house

hold, and afterward the servant is free to eat his own meal…

would the master thank the servant for doing only what he

was commanded to do?

When we have only done the things Jesus has commanded

us to do, we must not get puffed up with pride or think more

highly of ourselves… We should simply say…

We are unprofitable servants: we have done that which is our duty to do.

Luke 17:10

A worthy servant will go above and beyond, what God has commanded us to

do. Reaching out to others and spreading the Gospel is commanded

of us…it is not an option…or something we do if we feel like it…

We can never get to a place in our life where we could possibly

say…Hey, I’m retired, I’ve done my job…let someone else take a turn.

There is work to do at any age, for it is God who does the work and

supplies the power and strength. Moses wasn’t called to serve until he

was 80 years old. When he died at the age of 120, his eyes were not

dim and he was still strong. The children of Israel died in the wilderness

because of grumbling and complaining, but there was no feeble

mind among them.

Jesus last command in Matthew 28:19-20 says…

Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the

Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe

all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always,

even unto the end of the world. Amen

Each act of service we do, must be lined up with scripture.

What Would Jesus Do? Always checking with God’s word, will keep our acts

of service blessed and fruitful. A servant must distance themselves

from things that appeal to pride or greed to remain in the true spirit

of humility, as Christ taught us.

Perhaps all of the turmoil and financial problems in the world, have

happened to bring us back to reality. To remind us, what we were put

on earth to do.

Service is not something we do for God, but that God does through us.

We are not to compete, but compliment and encourage one another.

God has chosen the weak and foolish things of the world to

confound the wise. The things that are despised, are chosen

of God…so no man could claim glory in His presence.

He that glorieth, let him glory in the Lord.

1 Corinthians 1:31

The Apostle Paul left us beautiful words to remind us to be humble…

Let nothing be done through strife or vain glory; but in lowliness of mind let

each esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things,

but every man also on the things of others. Let this mind be in you, which was

also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God thought it not robbery to be

equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form

of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion

as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient, unto death, even the death of

the cross. Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is

above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven,

and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess

that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

Philippians 2:3-11

For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. Do

all things without murmurings and disputing: That ye may be blameless and harmless,

the sons of God without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among

whom ye shine as lights in the world…

Philippians 2:13-15

Let us join our gifts and talents to serve our LORD, in reverence,

thanksgiving, joy.

May the God of love and peace rule in your hearts…

as we serve one another in love!

O most merciful Father in Heaven,

Holy is Your name…

Thank you for the gift of this beautiful new day and for your inspiring

words to encourage our weary souls. We have sinned against you

and not served others as you have commanded us. Forgive us for

not spreading the Gospel to all nations. We have selfishly ignored your

will and mission for us…and now there is violence and war in our

lands. Cleanse our hearts and purify our motives. Show us how to

join our gifts and talents to spread the Gospel, in unique and creative

ways. May we serve you in humility and distance ourselves from

anything which appeals to pride or greed.

Encourage and watch over President Obama, all leaders of the world, and all

who are serving their neighbors and country in the military.

Give them wisdom and knowledge to know and do your will,

no matter what critics may think or say. Fill them with courage and may all

people on earth unite in love and strive for world peace. Thank you

for sending Jesus to die for all of our sins. Forgive our enemies and turn

the hearts of all who are unsaved to believe in Jesus as their Saviour.

May no man, woman, or child…have to spend and eternity in hell and torment…

because we did not love them enough to tell them the good new about

how much Jesus loved them. May his death for us, not be in vain.

We are powerless, but Jesus Christ holds all power in heaven and

earth. Help and defend us for your name’s sake. Please remember

your covenant with your children. May our hearts unite in worship

instead of war. We don’t know what to do, but we put our trust

in you to deliver us from all our destructions. With you fighting

for us, we surely will succeed. There is nothing too hard for you.

We pray that soon, all nations of the world will know that Jesus

Christ is the only way by which man may be saved…and You

are the only true God. Fill us with your Holy Spirit and provide

all we need, for the vision you have placed in our hearts.

Send more laborers to preach, translate and publish your

words boldly and with power.

We lift prayers to you for Jo Jo, Bill, Kristi, RJ, Garrett, Shirley, Daniel,

Jeff, Margie, Jane, and all who are suffering from sickness or adversity.

Stretch out your great and mighty hands and restore your servants to health.

We believe the prayer of faith will save the sick and you will raise them up.

We lift up prayers to you for Sister Phanice in Kenya. Open a door of

favor for her to find transportation and funding for the work you have

called her to do. Empower her to carry your word to all the people of Africa.

With you, all things are possible.

Father we ask for comfort for all who have lost loved ones in the recent shootings

in the U.S. in New York and Pennsylvania. Give them hope and peace, and strength

to go through this valley of tears, knowing you will never leave or forsake us.

May we not be overcome with evil, but strive to overcome evil with good.

We unite our prayers and offer to you our thanks and praise.

We bless you and are grateful for all you have done,

and for what you are about to do. We trust you have a

plan and are in complete control. LORD, if it is possible,

lead us through this valley of war and suffering quickly

and with few casualties…never the less, not our will but

thine be done.

Thank you Father, for all the brave men and women who have followed

your example, by laying down their lives, so others could be free from

oppression and terrorism. Comfort those families who have lost loved

ones in battle…or are innocent victims of war in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan

and throughout the world. May their souls rest from their labors,

with you in peace.

May each person who reads this message be drawn by You and accept

Jesus as their personal Saviour today…so one day…

we will all be reunited with you in heaven.

In Jesus’ name we pray…

Amen

If any man will come after me, let him deny himself,

and take up his cross, and follow me. Matthew 16:24

Your sister and servant of the LORD,

Valerie Rousseau

