If you can believe…all things are possible!

As we watch the news or go about our daily lives, we see people who are suffering from adversity,

sickness, or poverty.

If we’re not careful, we could easily become depressed, angry, or even bitter against God.

The Bible tells us that without faith, it is impossible to please God….

so how do we increase our faith?

God left us his words and inspiring stories of people who had troubles just like we do,

yet pressed through and often received their miracles.

Faith comes though hearing…so if we want to be faith filled…we have to make time each

day to read God’s word, pray, and praise…even when we’re hurting.

Jesus said…

If thou can believe, all things are possible to him that believes. Mark 9:23

In Mark 2:1-12 we have the opportunity to turn back time and walk into the home

of someone who had invited Jesus to teach in his house at Capernaum.

Jesus often had quiet times in the homes of friends or people he met during his 3 years of ministry.

When people in the city heard where he was, many gathered to the

house where he was staying, to hear him teach.

Four men approached the house, caring a man on a bed, sick of the palsy.

When they could find no way to reach Jesus, because of the crowd…

they climbed up to the roof, cut a hole in it, and lowered the man

down in front of him.

When Jesus saw their faith he said,

Son, your sins are forgiven.

There were certain scribes and teachers of the law

with angry thoughts in their hearts…

This man is blaspheming! Who can

forgive sins but God only?”

Immediately, Jesus knew what they were

thinking and said,

Why are you reasoning these things in your heart? Which is easier to say to the

sick of the palsy, Your sins are forgiven; or to say, Arise, take up your bed

and walk?

But that you may know that the son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins,

He said to the sick man, Arise, take your bed and go home.

The paralytic got up, took his bed and left. When the people saw this

they were all amazed, and praised God, saying, We never seen anything

like this.

How wonderful it is to hear this man had good friends, who saw the man’s need

and did something about it.

They were not satisfied to just pray for him, but physically carried him to Jesus.

When their path was blocked, they refused to give up or become discouraged.

They devised a brilliant plan of action, and because of their faith,

their sick friend received his healing.

Friends can be a powerful help to us if they encourage us to seek God

and take us to church.

The man was a sinner and needed not only to be healed but forgiven.

The Bible says…

Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him,

anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord: And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the

Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him. Confess your

faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent

prayer of a righteous man availeth much…Brethren, if any of you do err from the truth, and one

convert him; Let him know, that he which converteth the sinner from the error of his way shall

save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins. James 5:13-16,19-20

Today you may have a friend or loved one who is sick or disabled…

or maybe you are the one who is suffering and about to give up hope…

The same God who healed this man… can heal you and I, if we only believe.

Encourage your friends and take them to church.

Pray with them and tell them the beautiful stories of the Bible.

The Bible says…

And these signs shall follow them that believe: in my name shall they cast

out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; They shall take up serpents;

and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands

on the sick, and they shall recover. Mark 16:17-18

Beloved, Jesus has given us the power to change our world and

heal the sick.

For the Son of man is not come to destroy men’s lives, but to

save them. Luke 9:56

Will you love your brothers and sisters enough to tell them the

good news and heal them, in Jesus’ name?

Don’t be ashamed of the Gospel of Christ: for it is the power of

God, unto salvation to everyone that believes.

Jesus promised us…

He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater

works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye

shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. If ye love me, keep my

commandments. John 14:12-15

The same resurrecting power, that raised Jesus from the grave, is

available to you this very moment.

He told us..

Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils:

freely ye have received, freely give. Matthew 10:8

Father in Heaven,

We thank you for the amazing stories in scripture to encourage

and teach us to be faith filled people.

You hold all power in heaven and in earth. Please remove

all sickness, pain, fear, and disease from our bodies and make us

whole.

With long life you will satisfy us!

We wait expectantly for your help and deliverance.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

I sought the LORD, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears. Psalm 34:4

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

