If you only knew…God has a free gift for you~

The other day my husband and I took down the Christmas decorations, packing

them carefully into boxes.

The room looked clean; but to be honest, I miss the pretty lights to give the room

a warm and inviting atmosphere…

During the holidays we give and get gifts…but sometimes we may be disappointed

if the gift was the wrong size, color, or the people we gave a gift to weren’t grateful for

our sacrifice.

It got me thinking…What if suddenly; after Christmas we found a box with our name on it

that we’d forgotten to open?

I’m sure like me…You’d be so excited to see what was in it.

What if it was the best gift you’d ever received?

You’d want to share the good news with everyone you knew…

The Bible tells us that every good and perfect gift comes from God…

but sometimes we ignore God’s wonderful gifts and wonder why

our life feels empty and depressing…

The Bible is full of amazing stories about people just like you and me,

who weren’t perfect…but when they met Jesus…their lives were changed

into something wonderful and beautiful.

One day Jesus came to a city of Samaria, called Sychar. It was

near a parcel of ground that Jacob had given his son Joseph.

Jesus was weary and sat down by Jacob’s well.

The disciples had gone into the city to buy food, and while he was resting,

a Samaritan woman came to draw water from the well around noon.

This was unusual, for women usually traveled together and went

to draw water later in the evening, because it was cooler.

Jesus sensed the pain and loneliness in her eyes and asked the woman for a drink of water.

The Samaritan woman said to him, You are a Jew and I am a Samaritan woman.

How can you ask me for a drink? For Jews do not associate with Samaritans.

John 4:9

There was bitter hostility between the Jews and Samaritans in Jesus’ day.

Samaritans were a mixed-blood race, resulting from the intermarriage with Israelites.

Jews often avoided the whole region of Samaria by crossing the Jordan River and

traveling on the east side.

A Jew would be considered ceremonially unclean if they used a drinking

vessel handled by a Samaritan.

Jesus answered her, If you knew the gift of God and who it is that

asks you for a drink, you would have asked him and he would have

given you living water. John 4:10

The woman replied,

Sir, you have nothing to draw with and the well is deep. Where can you get this living

water? Are you greater than our father Jacob, who gave us the well and drank from it

himself, as did also his sons and his flocks and herds? John 4:11

Jesus answered, Everyone who drinks this water, will be thirsty again…

But whoever drinks of the water that I give him, will never thirst. Indeed,

the water I give will become in him a spring of water welling up into

everlasting life. John 4:13

The woman said… Sir, give me this water, so I won’t get thirsty

and have to have to come here to draw water.

Jesus suddenly seemed to change the subject and said,

Go call your husband and come back. John 4:16

The woman replied, I have no husband.

Jesus said, You have spoken well, for you have had 5 husbands,

and the man you are living with is not your husband.

Jesus was always kind and compassionate. He didn’t call her bad names or make

her feel unworthy. He could sense, she felt rejected and unloved because of her

many failed relationships…

Perhaps she turned to a life of prostitution or adultery…

because of poverty or loneliness.

Five times men had abandoned her…but Jesus wanted to heal her,

from the inside.

The woman said, Sir, I believe you are a prophet. Our fathers worshipped in

this mountain; and you Jews claim, men ought to worship in Jerusalem.

The woman was attempting to change the subject from her lifestyle,

to a debate about the proper place to worship.

Jesus replied, Believe me woman, a time is coming when you will worship

the Father neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem. You Samaritans worship

what you do not know; we worship what we do know, for salvation is from the Jews.

Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship

the Father in spirit and truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks.

God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in spirit and in truth. John 4:21-24

The woman said, I know the Messiah is coming, who will be called Christ.

Jesus said…

I who speak to you am he. John 4:26

About this time, the disciples came back. They were amazed Jesus was speaking to the woman…

but were afraid to question him.

The woman was so thrilled about meeting Jesus, she left her water pot

and quickly ran to the city and told the men…

Come, see a man, which told me everything that ever I did:

is not this the Christ? John 4:29

In curiosity, the people came to see what had gotten this woman so excited.

When Jesus touches your life with the free gift of mercy and forgiveness, people can tell you’re different.

They see light in your eyes and hope that was never there before.

When the disciples returned they offered Jesus some food, but He replied…

I have meat to eat that you don’t know of.

They were confused and wondered if someone else had given him food.

Jesus knew their thoughts and said…

My food is to do the will of him who sent me, and to finish his work. Do you not say,

Four months more and then the harvest? I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields!

They are ripe for harvest. Even now the reaper draws his wages, even now he harvests

the crop for eternal life, so that the sower and the reaper may be glad together. Thus the

saying, One sows and another reaps is true. I sent you to reap what you have not worked for.

Others have done the hard work, and you have reaped the benefits of the their labor. John 4:34-37

When the people heard the woman’s testimony, they believed because of her words.

After they met Jesus for themselves and heard his teachings, they said…

Now we believe, not because of thy sayings: for we have heard him

ourselves, and know that this is indeed the Christ, the Saviour of

the world. John 4:42

The people of the city urged him to stay and he continued to teach for 2 more days.

Their lives were changed forever and now they understood what it meant to worship

God in Spirit and in truth.

A great revival happened in this city, because Jesus took the

time to love and heal a rejected and despised woman.

Today you may be feeling alone and shunned by society.

You have been tossed aside or are the victim of divorce or abuse. You may be living in sin,

and you can’t shake the anger, guilt, and bitterness.

Beloved, Jesus loves you and has a gift for you too!

He alone, can fill the hole in your heart…with living water

to refresh and heal your soul.

Precious one, Run to Jesus…

let him love you…

The Bible says…

He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds. Psalm 147:3

The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God,

thou wilt not despise. Psalm 51:17

This is a New Year, so pack away the guilty, the fear, the depression..

Throw it away in the trash once and forever.

You are a New Creation in Christ…

Old things are past away…

All things can become new…if you want them to…

Merciful Father in heaven, forgive our sins….

You saw the hole in my heart and in your compassion and love reached out to touch

me. I felt lost and alone, but you bore my shame and pain… on the cross.

I am thankful…

I am forgiven…

The guilt is gone and now I am free to share the beautiful gifts you have given me with

the world.

Let all I do, give glory to You!

In Jesus’ name we pray…

Amen

Happy and Blessed New Year!

Valerie Rousseau

