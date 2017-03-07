It’s time for you to smile again…

Each day is a gift from God and we each have 24 hours to use

for various things.

Time is precious, and the older I get, I realize how much time I’ve wasted on things

that didn’t matter.

I was blessed to grow up in a home where our family made it a priority to go

to church and learn about God…but I must admit, that by the time I was a young

adult, I realized I didn’t really know God intimately at all.

I had memorized scriptures, learned to recite the books of the Bible…but didn’t

make reading it a priority.

Sadly, my neglect led me to fall away from what little faith I had for a number of years.

As the years progressed, I became negative, bitter, and depressed.

I had always loved to sing as a young person, especially hymns in church sitting next to my

dad…but I realized I never sang any more…

My joy had disappeared, and I longed to be happy again.

Then one day, early in the morning, I was watching a Christian program on T.V.

The pastor opened my eyes to realize I didn’t really know God at all.

He spoke words of hope and encouragement to my heart…and a flood

of tears poured out that morning.

I share this with you, because maybe you have experienced a dry season

in your spiritual walk.

You may have stopped going to church…or if you do, it’s because you think

you should, but your heart is far from Him…

So today I ask you…How well do you know God?

He is our Father and Creator, and we should want to learn more about him each

week and to develop an intimate relationship with him, just as we do with other people.

Many of you have photos on various internet sites like Facebook…but I’d like to

ask you…would God be pleased with the photos or articles you’ve posted about

yourself and others.

Would he want to be one of your fans or friends on Facebook?…or would he be “jealous”

about the time you spend pursuing friendships, other than him?

As we study the Bible, and the amazing stories about our ancestors, we begin

to learn about God and know what he likes and what makes him sad.

We all have a desire for people to want to be our friend, and so does God.

He has feelings and emotions like we do, for we are created in His image.

I’m sure he gets very sad when we spend more time on the phone or computer,

than we do learning about him, or in prayer.

The Bible says…

For thou shalt worship no other god: for the LORD,

whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God. Exodus 34:14

If your boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, or parents don’t show any interest in getting to know you,

then the relationship will be strained and deteriorate.

We should want to know God, because he is the only friend who promises to never leave or forsake us.

As I look back over all the friends in my life who have come and gone over the past 60 plus years…I’m amazed

and saddened a little at all the time I wasted trying to get people to like me.

I now see that many friends were not good for my spiritual growth, and it was good for God to dissolve those friendships.

My husband’s and my parents have been in heaven for many years. Though we are thankful for the memories,

we have to move on and learn to trust God more as our true and lasting friend for now and for all eternity.

God has spoken to us through his word and his son Jesus Christ.

He is jealous in a loving way, for he desires us to make him first

in our life.

It must grieve him each day to see us wandering around being sad and pitiful…

when he has given us a book of instruction to learn from so we can walk in power and love.

In his presence is fullness of joy and peace.

Beloved, today is a gift from God to you…

How you spend it is your choice…

But if you’ve lost your joy, or the song in your heart…

I encourage you to spend time, building a relationship with the friend

that loves you unconditionally…

Read his letter of love and learn just how valuable he thinks you are.

Put down the phone and spend some face time before God’s throne of grace, mercy,

and compassion…

Watch him put a smile on your face and song in your heart again…

like he has for me…

I love to watch the sunrise…

Beyond the lake so blue.

And thank you for another day…

To spend some time with you.

In the stillness of the morning.

I meditate and pray.

That you will give me strength to face…

Whatever comes my way.

Your word gives life such meaning…

Peace and joy within.

A calm, the world can’t understand…

A haven free from sin.

Take a break from worldly views…

and exercise your mind.

God’s word will feed and nourish you…

With food of lasting kind.

Jesus is our answer…

In a world filled with despair.

He’ll gladly help us carry…

Our burdens and our cares.

They that fear thee will be glad when they see me;

because I have hoped in thy word. Psalm 119:74

Have a beautiful and blessed day.

Valerie Rousseau

facebook comments: