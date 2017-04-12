It’s time to forgive and live again!

As we journey through life, we all will experience time of loneliness, anger, bitterness,

and betrayal of people we thought were our friends, but suddenly became the enemy…

Reading the Bible, teaches us that there is a wonderful God up in heaven who

loves us so much that he sent his son to die for our sins…

Whenever we feel sad, depressed or afraid, he’s only a prayer away…

to give us comfort and help in times of trouble…

This is Holy week, a time to remember the story of Jesus, and reflect on his

sacrifice for us on the cross…

Drops of blood were mixed with tears, as Jesus prayed to his Father, in the Garden of

Gethsemane.

He had taken his disciples along with him for comfort and strength but they were too

tired to pray with him or for him.

In agony he prayed… Father if there is some other way, please allow this cup of suffering

to pass from me; Never the less, not my will, but yours be done.

Three times he cried out to God, but heaven was silent. He knew his Father loved mankind so much

and he must be the sacrificial lamb, to save them from their sins.

He knew it was time, and rose to willingly lay down his life. He could have run; but he

chose not to.

Soldiers appeared, and then one of his trusted disciples Judas. A kiss of death was

placed upon his cheek and he was led to the slaughter.

False accusations were made against him, yet no two agreed.

He was spit upon, brutally beaten, and mockingly the soldiers placed a crown of thorns upon his head.

If you are the King of the Jews, save yourself… the harsh words cut through his heart.

All his disciples denied him and ran in fear, yet the women stayed back in the distance,

hoping and praying for deliverance from the Father.

Peter had been warned by Jesus, Satan desired to test him , but in pride, he believed he was

invincible.

In horror he watched his master suffering.

He sat down in the camp of the enemy and warmed himself.

A young girl recognized him, and said , You are one of them.

Peter in fear, denied knowing Jesus.

Two more times he was accused of being his follower.

Terrified he would suffer the same fate as his LORD, he began to curse and swore he

never knew the man.

Suddenly a cock crowed in the distance and he remembered Jesus warning…

Before the cock crows twice you will deny me three times.

In shame he ran away and wept bitterly in remorse.

In the hall of judgment, Pilate questioned Jesus extensively but He choose to remain silent

in the midst of his accusers.

Pilate found no fault in him, and offered to release him but an

angry crowd chanted… Crucify Him!!

During the feast, one prisoner could be set free. Barabbas, whose name means, son of Abba (father)

was released.

Jesus, The Son of the Father took the punishment he deserved.

In fear of the people, Pilate ordered the death sentence upon Jesus. He was told to pick up

his cross and carry it to Calvary , the place of the skull.

When Judas saw Jesus was condemned to death, he too, felt great remorse for betraying him.

He went to the counsel, wanting to return the 30 piece of silver saying…

I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood.

Matthew 27:4

The counsel said…so what…why would we care?

Judas threw down the money on the floor of the temple.

In desperation…He ran out and hung himself.

The priest said, it was not legal for them to take the money and put

it into the treasury, because it was blood money.

They decided to buy a potter’s field to bury strangers in.

They called it the field of blood…fulfilling the prophesy

in Zechariah 11:12…

And they took the 30 pieces of silver, the price of him that

was valued, whom they of the children of Israel did value;

And gave them for the potter’s field, as the Lord appointed

me. Matthew 27:9-10

Weak from the beatings, the heavy weight of the cross was more than Jesus could bear.

Soldiers grabbed a man named Simon from the crowd to carry it for him.

They nailed his body to the cross with huge spikes and lifted it high into the air.

Blood, sweat, and the dirt of our sins, covered his body with shame and humiliation.

The soldiers greedily divided his clothes among themselves… like trophies from a hunt.

In love, he prayed, Father, forgive them, for they don’t know what they’re doing.

His mother drew near to the cross and the pain in her eyes was intense.

From the day of her sons conception, she knew God had a divine plan for him.

Why didn’t he perform a miracle and let this nightmare come to an end?

John was at her side, comforting her.

Jesus looked into her eyes and said,

Woman behold your son …

He wanted to be sure his mother was cared for in his absence.

From that day forward, John cared for her.

People watched in disbelief and said , He saved others, himself he cannot save.

They could not understand how this man, who had healed the sick and raised the dead was

now hanging powerless on the cross.

Two criminals were hung on each side of him.

One mocked him and said , If you’re Christ, save yourself and us.

The other man said , Don’t you fear God, this man has

done nothing wrong.

Jesus when you are in your kingdom, remember me.

In love, Jesus reached out his hand of compassion and reassured him …Today, you will

be with me in paradise.

Around noon darkness covered the whole earth for 3 hours.

Jesus cried out in a loud voice… My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?

Into your hands, I commit my spirit.

It is finished!!

Pilate had a sign place above his head which read, This is the King of the Jews.

All prophesies had been fulfilled concerning his life and death.

Suddenly the veil in the temple was torn from top to bottom. A great earthquake

opened many graves of the saints and they rose.

Soldiers broke the legs of the other men to hasten their death, but when they came

to Jesus, he was already dead.

This was to fulfill the scriptures…A bone of him shall not be broken…

Exodus 12:46, Numbers 9:12, Psalm 34:20

For even Christ our Passover is sacrificed for us. 1 Corinthians 5:7

He is the Lamb of God who took away the sins of the world.

They pierced his side with a spear, and blood and water poured out.

And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and

of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him,

as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in

bitterness for his firstborn. Zechariah 12:10

Jesus the long awaited Messiah had come, but the people did not recognize him.

A rich man named Joseph of Arimathaea, asked Pilate for the body of Jesus.

Pilate was amazed he was dead, and allowed Joseph to take down the body.

He and the women quickly prepared it because it was almost time for the Sabbath.

A new tomb would be his place of burial.

In those days, poor people were buried in the dirt , but God has prepared a place of honor for his Son.

He was laid in the tomb a stone was rolled in place and sealed.

Soldiers were ordered to guard the grave for 3 days because they remembered Jesus

had prophesied, he would rise from the dead in 3 days.

They wanted to be sure no one would steal the grave and pretend he had risen.

Depression, fear and sadness must have gripped their hearts.

For 3 years they had followed Jesus and given up their lives to serve him. Now, what would happen to them?

After the Sabbath, the women rose early to go to the tomb.

When they arrived, the stone was rolled away by an angel from heaven.

He sat at the entrance, waiting for them to arrive.

His clothes were brilliant white, like snow. The guards of the tomb were afraid of him

and fell down like dead men.

The angel said to the women… Fear not!

Jesus, who was crucified, has risen. Come and see, where the Lord laid.

Go quickly and tell his disciples and Peter, he has risen.

Perhaps the angel spoke Peter’s name separately from the other disciples,

so he would feel accepted.

He probably felt unworthy after he denied Jesus 3 times.

The personal invitation would let him know, he was forgiven of his sin.

The women ran from the tomb and first saw Peter and John.

Mary Magdalene said…

They have taken the Lord out of the tomb.

Their words seemed unbelievable …

Peter and John ran to the tomb, to investigate.

John ran faster than Peter and reached the cave first.

He bent down to look inside and saw the linen cloths upon the ground…

but he did not go in.

When Peter arrived, he entered, stooping to find the linen cloths lay by themselves.

The napkin that was around his head was not with the other cloths, but folded and

placed apart by itself.

John entered and he believed that Jesus had risen.

The disciples returned to their own home…but Mary remained outside the tomb

weeping.

Suddenly she saw 2 angels in white.

They asked, why are you weeping and she replied…

Because they have taken away my Lord, and I don’t know where they have laid him.

She turned and saw a man, who she thought was the gardener. It was Jesus, but she

did not recognize him.

He asked, why are you weeping?

She said, sir if you have taken him away, please tell

me where you have laid him, and I will take him away.

Jesus said to her…Mary.

Her eyes were opened and she said…

Rabboni, which means Master.

He said to her…

Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father: but go to

my brethren, and say unto them I ascend unto my Father, and

your Father; and to my God, and your God. John 20:17

Mary went and told the disciples she had seen the Lord, and the words he had spoken to her.

For 3 days they had grieved for Jesus.

Their pain seemed almost unbearable, yet in the morning, what joy awaited them.

In those days women’s testimonies were not usually taken seriously.

Men were held in much higher regard.

Jesus chose to appear to Mary first.

She had anointed his head and feet with ointment to prepare him for burial…

and had remained with him through the crucifixion.

Jesus always lifted women up, and never condemned them or made them feel unworthy.

Like Mary, sometimes in our grief, we do not see Jesus, when he is right beside us.

Our eyes are focused on our tragedy or self pity, and not on the one who can save us and raise us.

Passover is a time to remember how the LORD miraculously delivered the children of Israel from bondage.

The death angel passed over all who placed the blood of the lamb on the doorposts of their homes.

Jesus became the Passover Lamb for us, and created a new covenant with his blood.

As we partake in communion, we receive by faith, the body and blood of our LORD.

He said, do this in remembrance of me.

Easter is a time for us to rejoice and be thankful.

Jesus said…

I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen;

and have the keys of hell and of death.

Revelation 1:18

Spring is a season, which reminds us of the resurrection.

God created the flowers and trees

to appear dead in winter…

Yet in the spring, each new leaf or flower which rises from the frozen

earth, reminds us of the miracle working power of God.

All life is in his hands…and under his control.

Each sin you have ever committed or ever will commit,

has been forgiven by God, if you accept Jesus as your Savior.

If you’ve been struggling with feelings of guilt or shame, Jesus wants

to release you from the the tormenting agony in your heart.

Roll away the stone and begin your new life today.

The Bible says once we have asked for God’s forgiveness, He forgives and forgets

our sins forever.

For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will

I remember no more. Hebrews 8:12

As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions

from us. Like as a father pitieth his children, so the LORD pitieth them that fear him.

Psalm 103:12-13

God sent Jesus to forgive your sins.

If you accept Jesus as your Savior, you are born again…a new creation…

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed

away; behold, all things are become new. 2 Corinthians 5:17

Be thankful that all past, present, and future sins and mistakes you

will ever commit are buried forever.

Don’t let anyone tempt you to dig them back up again.

God wants you to live your new life as an ambassador for Christ…

sharing with others the wonderful resurrection power of our LORD.

When we sin, we simply must repent, and turn from our sins, with a pure heart.

Through the power of the Holy Spirit, he can lead us away from temptation and deliver us

from evil. We cannot do it in our own strength.

Easter is a time of forgiveness…a time to forgive someone who hurt you,

because you have been forgiven.

Precious one …

Jesus loves you and so do I.

Jesus went through hell, so you wouldn’t have to.

His arms are open wide to welcome you into the family of God.

Nail your sins on the cross, and let him transform your mess into a miracle!

I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me:

and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God,

who loved me, and gave himself for me. Galatians 2:20

It’s time to let go of the past, and make beautiful new memories that will last…

for eternity!

Heavenly Father,

Holy is Your name…

Thank you for the gift of this beautiful new day and for the

gift of your Son, Jesus to save all people from their sins.

May Your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Thank you for

preserving for us the beautiful message of the cross. Help me to

die to my sins. I believe that I have been crucified with Christ.

I am born again. It is no longer I who live, but Christ that lives

within me. I bear in my body, the marks of the LORD Jesus, by faith.

Lamb of God, your death, took away the sins of the world.

Have mercy on us.

Lamb of God, crucified for me…

Lost and forsaken by all.

Delivering me and all mankind from falling into

the pit of everlasting hell and darkness.

Lamb of God, I hear your prayers…

for all sinners to be spared.

Crucified at Calvary…

My sins, nailed you to the tree.

Forgive me, for my selfish ways, my rebellion,

and disobedience. Help me to change, by the power

of the Holy Spirit, working in and through me.

Lamb of God, you left your words…

That your voice could still be heard.

Preserved by the Father’s loving hands…

To give us strength and help us stand strong,

in Your power and might.

Lamb of God, you died for me…

and rose to set all nations free.

Fill me with the words and power…

To rescue others in their darkest hours.

Help me now to be, a light to give You glory!

In Jesus’ blessed and powerful name we pray…

Amen

I, even I am the LORD; and beside me there is no savior. Isaiah 43:11

For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world: but that the world through him might be saved.

John 3:17

Have a blessed Holy Week and Easter!

Valerie Rousseau

