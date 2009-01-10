Jesus, can you hear me?

Life has a way of bringing us tests and challenges, that sometimes leave us discouraged and confused

as to what’s going on.

Several years ago, I was very sick with pain and bleeding a lot. When I would go to the doctors,

they would take tests, prescribe medicine, and yet I wasn’t getting better.

I kept praying for God to heal me, but he seemed silent and far away.

I didn’t feel like reading God’s word, but knew it was vital to my breakthrough.

God’s word says…My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings.

Let them not depart from tine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart.

For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh.

Proverbs 4:20-22

As I lay weeping in bed that day, I asked God to show me what was causing me

to be so sick and for a word of encouragement.

God lead me to Mark 5 beginning at verse 25.

The story is about a woman who suffered with an issue of blood for 12 years.

She had spent all her money on physicians, and yet no one could help her.

One day, when Jesus came to her town for a visit, she pressed through the crowd, hoping

to get near enough to touch him.

A huge crowd was surrounding him, but she pressed through and touched his clothes…because

she felt in her heart, if I only touch him, I shall be whole.

Immediately she felt the issue of blood dry up and her whole body was healed of the plague.

Jesus felt virtue leave his body and asked the crowd, who touched my clothes?

His disciples replied, Don’t you see the crowd? How can you say, Who touched me?

Jesus looked around and suddenly saw the woman bowed down and trembling before him.

She confessed to him, and told him all the truth.

Jesus said, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole: go in peace, and be whole of thy plague.

Mark 5:34

As I read those words, I felt God’s loving hands upon my body, and knew he would indeed heal

and help me too.

He began to show me that my symptoms were a direct result of unresolved issues that I had

in my heart.

As he began the painful process of showing me my sins, I began to confess them one by one.

My loving Father performed heart surgery that day on me, and I share it with you, so you will find

hope and encouragement for your healing and future.

God left us his words in scriptures, so we would realize that we all have issues that need to be dealt with.

Proverbs 4:23 says…Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.

Today you may be troubled by issues of fear, financial failure, debt, sickness, disease, bitterness,

cutting, an eating disorder, drugs, alcohol, pornography, fornication, or unforgiveness.

You may have just lost your life’s savings, job, family, or health…but Jesus sent me today to tell you

how special and cherished you are to him.

Before you were ever formed in the womb, he knew you, and divinely created you with special gifts

and talents.

The trials and tests you are facing, are simply a stepping stone to help you become the godly man

or woman he created you to be.

We need to have faith like the woman and face our issues, face to face with Jesus.

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us, and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

Jesus said, if you continue in my word, you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

Beloved, he wishes above all else that you prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.

The same God who healed me, is willing and able to make you whole…if you only reach out and touch him.

In closing I’d like to share the poem God gave me that day, to give you hope, peace, and faith that he will

work all things out for good.

Jesus, can you hear me?

Calling out your name.

My tears are falling softly

Like the gentle rain.

Thank you Lord for listening.

Please strengthen my weak faith.

Just knowing that you’re here with me,

Makes me feel so safe.

Jesus, you can heal me

From the pain inside my soul.

I long to hear you whisper…

Your faith has made you whole.

“In the day when I cried thou

answeredst me, and strengthenedst

me with strength in my soul.” Psalm 138:3

Your sister and servant of the LORD Jesus,

Valerie Rousseau

