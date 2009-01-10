Jesus, can you hear me?

Life has a way of bringing us tests and challenges, that sometimes leave us discouraged and confused
as to what’s going on.
Several years ago, I was very sick with pain and bleeding a lot. When I would go to the doctors,
they would take tests, prescribe medicine, and yet I wasn’t getting better.
I kept praying for God to heal me, but he seemed silent and far away.
I didn’t feel like reading God’s word, but knew it was vital to my breakthrough.
God’s word says…My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings.
Let them not depart from tine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart.
For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh.
Proverbs 4:20-22
As I lay weeping in bed that day, I asked God to show me what was causing me
to be so sick and for a word of encouragement.
God lead me to Mark 5 beginning at verse 25.
The story is about a woman who suffered with an issue of blood for 12 years.
She had spent all her money on physicians, and yet no one could help her.
One day, when Jesus came to her town for a visit, she pressed through the crowd, hoping
to get near enough to touch him.
A huge crowd was surrounding him, but she pressed through and touched his clothes…because
she felt in her heart, if I only touch him, I shall be whole.
Immediately she felt the issue of blood dry up and her whole body was healed of the plague.
Jesus felt virtue leave his body and asked the crowd, who touched my clothes?
His disciples replied, Don’t you see the crowd? How can you say, Who touched me?
Jesus looked around and suddenly saw the woman bowed down and trembling before him.
She confessed to him, and told him all the truth.
Jesus said, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole: go in peace, and be whole of thy plague.
Mark 5:34
As I read those words, I felt God’s loving hands upon my body, and knew he would indeed heal
and help me too.
He began to show me that my symptoms were a direct result of unresolved issues that I had
in my heart.
As he began the painful process of showing me my sins, I began to confess them one by one.
My loving Father performed heart surgery that day on me, and I share it with you, so you will find
hope and encouragement for your healing and future.
God left us his words in scriptures, so we would realize that we all have issues that need to be dealt with.
Proverbs 4:23 says…Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.
Today you may be troubled by issues of fear, financial failure, debt, sickness, disease, bitterness,
cutting, an eating disorder, drugs, alcohol, pornography, fornication, or unforgiveness.
You may have just lost your life’s savings, job, family, or health…but Jesus sent me today to tell you
how special and cherished you are to him.
Before you were ever formed in the womb, he knew you, and divinely created you with special gifts
and talents.
The trials and tests you are facing, are simply a stepping stone to help you become the godly man
or woman he created you to be.
We need to have faith like the woman and face our issues, face to face with Jesus.
If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us, and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
Jesus said, if you continue in my word, you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.
Beloved, he wishes above all else that you prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.
The same God who healed me, is willing and able to make you whole…if you only reach out and touch him.
In closing I’d like to share the poem God gave me that day, to give you hope, peace, and faith that he will
work all things out for good.
Jesus, can you hear me?
Calling out your name.
My tears are falling softly
Like the gentle rain.
Thank you Lord for listening.
Please strengthen my weak faith.
Just knowing that you’re here with me,
Makes me feel so safe.
Jesus, you can heal me
From the pain inside my soul.
I long to hear you whisper…
Your faith has made you whole.
“In the day when I cried thou
answeredst me, and strengthenedst
me with strength in my soul.” Psalm 138:3
Your sister and servant of the LORD Jesus,
Valerie Rousseau
I felt so alone lately and your word has brought me to my knees before my lord jesus! I forgot how it felt to cry at his feet! My heart has been hurt and filled with pain. My husband just lost his job for no reason at all and its just been a battle ever sense. Most days are filled with disappointments and I find myself depressed all day, but your word is going to help me get through it. Just to think I almost forgot the lord I once knew just brings down the tears, all I can say is I’m great full for your post. God is Mighty!
Whenever I feel sad, I always look for words from Jesus and his followers. These days things are not going as it was supposed to so, I’ve been feeling really depressed. Today too I was feeling down so searched for some inspiring quotes and words from Jesus, and I found this.
Your article really helped me a lot. Thank you very very much for sharing this. Even though I am having a tough time now. I will try my best to not run away and believe in Jesus. I will keep visiting this site. Thank you very much. God bless you!
I always like to hear testimonies from people that has had a breakthrough. I often wonder when my breakthrough is coming. I know I am not perfect but I often feel that I am being punished for something. I know that life is full of ups and downs. It feels as if I am always down. I know God is real. I know that he hears me. I just wonder when or if I will ever be strong enough or have faith enough to make it to my breakthrough. My strength is fading quickly. I don’t want to give up. I pray but I don’t know what else to say.
he hears even he seens not to answer, his word says his ways are not our ways, and his thought far different from ours. hold on he never fails.
Thanx for the encouraging words.I am very depressed and I have lost all my hope.I feel god has left me alone.He don’t listen to my prayers anymore.I know that the fault is in me but when I see people around,I feel that they are very bad & cruel.Atleast I am not like them but they are so happy…Then Why me only?(:
Hi Valerie, love to hear your story it touch my heart body and soul. I felt and know that reading your story just den I felt Gods presence. I myself have had experience similar to yours. God comes to me in my dreams but not yet seen or shown his face to me.. A Question I’ve always ask myself..? Wen dad was alive he would encourage us To pray everyday and thank him. I thank the Lord for giving us the time to see my dad before he took him. His last words were remember God put him first you will never go wrong.. Its was realy hard for me.. I prayed to god and asked him to take away the pain After 3 months since dad pass on ive excepted hes not gona be arond for a very long tym but only in spirit. I speak to him through God. Bless you Valerie may god be with you in time of needs. I’m glad that I’ve come across your story..
Tangiroa Hopini