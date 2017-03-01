Lent; a time to give up guilt and receive grace

This week is beginning of the Lenten Season.

A time to reflect on the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

Many choose to give up a particular food or activity for lent. Some try to give up

gossip, judging others, greed, t.v., movies, or the internet.

The important thing is what’s in our heart…

Jesus said, Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God…

God want us to truly understand how much he loves us and for his children to

want to have an intimate relationship with him and his Son, Jesus.

If we choose to give something up; it should not be for show or a something someone has imposed on us.

The law was given by Moses, but Grace and Truth came through Jesus Christ.

Jesus death on the cross paid our sin debt in full and forever.

We don’t have to impose false guilt or suffering on ourselves, to be accepted by God or loved

more than others who chose to live their lives joyful and thankful in every season.

Imagine you open up your credit card statement and find you are millions of dollars in debt…

You live in fear of being homeless and starving on the street…

Then one day you get a call from your father saying he paid all your debts in full; including your mortgage and car payments…

He then brings over a car load of groceries and new clothes for you and the kids… expecting you to be happy and thankful.

You could celebrate; enjoying your life and family again…but instead say…

That’s nice dad, but we’d rather live the rest of our life feeling guilty, sad, and deprive ourselves from the

food, car, and home you gave us. We’d rather wear worn out clothes to show you and our neighbors just how sorry we are

for the sacrifice you made to set us free…

As a parent this would be insulting and difficult to understand.

Beloved, Grace is a wonderful gift from God, so I encourage you to give up feeling

guilty and depressed.

The grace of God is a gift, not of works, lest any man should boast.

Celebrate the wonderful love of Jesus, and be thankful each and every day.

If you want to give up something…chose to forgive others and set them free

from guilt and condemnation.

Jesus said, Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy…

Let love and grace shine brightly through you, so others will truly know and understand

the true meaning of Lent, Grace, Mercy, and Forgiveness.

You’re free my friend…You’re free!

The prison walls that held me tight…

Were built with unforgiveness, hate, and strife.

The fortress had become so strong…

No one could enter, to do me wrong.

I saw myself as victimized…

And everyone, I did despise.

I wallowed in self-pity and shame.

And in my prison…I remained.

I could not love or be loved back.

For Jesus Christ was who I lacked.

Pain and hurt was all I knew.

And so, the inner turmoil grew.

And then one day, a voice I heard…

It said “Please open up my word.”

“You’ll find the truth about yourself…

And wisdom will restore your health.”

Soon strength and power came over me.

I asked the Lord to set me free.

And as he showed me all my sins…

Repentance brought forgiveness in.

The walls of sin came crashing down.

With grace and mercy, I suddenly found…

I enjoyed the freedom that Jesus gave.

He died and rose, so I’d be saved.

So if you’re in a prison today.

Jesus’ love can show the way…

To escape the past and make a fresh start.

Let Jesus give you a brand new heart.

But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for

our iniquities; the chastisement of our peace was upon him;

and with his stripes we are healed. Isaiah 53:5

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

