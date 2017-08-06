Let go of the stress and be blessed

In a world filled with various types of people and technology, sometimes life can

get a little stressful.

People and machines make mistakes, and there are days when we have to make phone

calls and be put on hold…perhaps to test our patience and teach us to be kind.

The other day, I’d had a stressful morning, and knew I needed to get out of the house

to pray and relax, to bring my blood pressure down…

It was very warm that day, and my flowers looked as wilted as I felt.

I grabbed the hose and began to spray water on the flowers to revive them…praying

quietly, God help me to calm down…

Suddenly, a pair of little hummingbirds appeared and began to fly around in the

cool water.

Then they perched themselves on the fence, fluffing their feathers under the shower,

totally enjoying themselves.

I realized God sent the birds to remind me to relax and bathe in the comfort of his loving kindness

and compassion.

Jesus said in Matthew 6…

Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns;

yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are ye not much better than they?

Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature?

And why take ye thought for raiment? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow;

they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all

his glory was not arrayed like one of these.

Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven,

shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?

How comforting to know that our heavenly Father is watching over us, just like he does little birds.

If we pray and ask for his help and protection, he will keep us safe.

When troubles and frustration come, he can help us calm down and find peace

beyond all human comprehension

We are never out of his watchful eyes for a single moment.

Today, you may be stressed and worried about your future, home, health, family, or finances.

God sent me to tell you how special and loved you are.

The same God who watches over the birds, is willing and able to direct your path, and provide for all

your needs.

Give him your worries and let him dry those tears from your eyes.

Isaiah 41:10 says…

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God:

I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Cast all your cares upon him beloved, for he cares for you!

Father, how grateful we are for the wonder of nature to teach us of your great love and compassion.

As you care for each bird and animal, we know you care for us and will never leave or forsake us.

Be with all who are troubled and fearful today. Lay your hands upon them and give them your peace.

Provide jobs, food, shelter, and healing for all your children.

We love you LORD and thank you for sending Jesus to die for our sins.

You have said, ask and it will be given to us…so we’re asking in faith,

and trust in your divine intervention in every circumstance of our lives.

You will provide for all our needs.

May your favor rest upon each one of us. You have made room for us and we will

be fruitful in the land. Thank you for rain, sunshine and abundant crops.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

For I the LORD thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee.

Isaiah 41:13

Have a beautiful and blessed day,

Valerie Rousseau

