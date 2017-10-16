Let God turn your mess into a message

We live in the woods, where there are hundreds of acres of National Forestry property around us.

The other day, I decided to go for a walk, to relax and enjoy nature.

As I went up one of our trails, I spotted a trash bag on the side of the road on our land.

I went out to investigate; and to my distress found someone had dumped 9 huge bags of trash on

the far end of property.

When I got back to the house, I called the township officials to ask for advise about the matter.

They told me to check inside the trash bags and see if I could find an address on a magazine or bag

so we could report it to the police.

The bags too far and heavy to carry by hand, so my husband and I had to hitch up the trailer, so we could

take the trash up to the driveway.

It had rained the night before, and the bags were wet and muddy.

I opened up a couple of bags to see if I could find an address of my offender…but the bags were full of

moldy junk that I did not wish to go through.

By the time we got all the bags up to the front of the property, we were exhausted, filthy, and frustrated…

I prayed…God change the hearts of those people not to do such a terrible thing….

Then I felt God reminding me to pray for them and ask him to take the bitterness from my heart…

God asks us to love our neighbors as ourselves and pray for those who do things against us…

He reminded me that whoever did such a thing…may have been been in such a state of frustration

and despair, because of damage to their home…they made a poor choice and I needed to forgive

them.

God wants us to not be overcome with evil; but to overcome evil with good.

People may do things that irritate and frustrate us…but when they do…

we have the choice to let it go…love…and enjoy each day God blesses us with.

So beloved…how is your day going?

Has someone made a mess in your life that seems unfair?

Are you angry and disappointed about the actions of others?

We all are at times…but we need to remember how loving and patient

God has been to us in forgiving us all our sins.

Today you can choose to delete the hate or hurt you feel in your heart

and be set free from anger and bitterness.

Choose love…

Choose forgiveness…

Choose to enjoy today…

Let God turn your mess…

into a message of hope and healing.

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

