Let’s give love a try, so more people don’t die…

All around the world, we see people fighting, feuding, and hurting one

another, in words or deeds.

Just over a week ago, another mass shooting occurred in Las Vegas;

killing 58 and wounding hundreds of innocent people.

They simply went to a concert to have a good time, and ended up

scarred for life by the events that took place.

The police have been searching for a motive, but sadly we may never

truly understand what would cause someone to hate and hurt people

they’ve never met.

As Christians, we should try to be part of the solution to solving the hatred

and violence which is breeding like cancer.

The Bible says…

But if any man love God, the same is known of him.

1 Corinthians 8:3

When the church at Corinth began to get side-tracked, filled with

distention…God instructed Paul to write a letter of correction and

encouragement to them.

His words are relevant and vital for us to read and learn from as well.

In the 8th chapter of 1st Corinthians Paul wished for the people

to examine their hearts, to see if they truly loved God.

There are many who are highly educated in religion…but have

not taken the time to develop an intimate relationship with Jesus.

Jesus said if we love God, we will love him with our whole heart,

soul, mind, and spirit.

He should be our #1 priority in life…but often times, he is

not even scheduled into the top 10 list of our day.

For example, if a person has a health problem such as diabetes

or kidney problems…their life is centered around daily testing

at appointed times. Their life and health depends on adding

insulin, food, or dialysis to make the body function and

remain alive.

If a friend calls and says, do you want to go fishing or to the mall…

they will refuse any activity which would alter the routine necessary

for their survival.

Jesus said…Man cannot live by bread alone, but by every word

from the mouth of God.

If we go for days without prayer, worship, or reading of God’s word…

our Spirit gets hungry and we become uneasy or restless.

Some try to avoid spending quiet time with God, saying they must

keep busy…but God wants us to rest and be still each day, to hear

his voice, so he can fill us with the wisdom and knowledge we

need to face his plans for the future. God’s word says…

Trust in the LORD with all thine heart: and lean not unto thine own understanding.

In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he will direct thy paths. Be not wise in

thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil. It shall be health to

thy navel, and marrow to thy bones. Proverbs 3:5-8

God’s word contains the healing strength and energy our bodies

need to function and work properly.

God loves you so much and he is jealous for your company.

He doesn’t like to feel left out or unimportant in our day to day

decision making.

When a couple is in love…they look forward to spending hours with

that person. They are exciting and can’t wait to hear about their day,

or plan their future.

God is like that as well. He has a perfect plan for everyone’s life…

if they’ll just give him the time to reveal it.

Jesus also said, if we love God, we will love our neighbor as ourselves.

Our neighbor’s are everyone on the face of the earth. God is not

a respecter of persons, and he doesn’t want us to be either.

Each person God created is important to the body of Christ. The

church universal…worldwide.

We all have been given specific tasks to join with others, to make

the body work effectively.

Just as the human body has some parts that are larger like our head

or feet…some are little like a toe or eyelash.

For example, with my eyes I can see…but if my eyelids, tear ducts, or eyelashes

don’t do their job…my eyes get red, irritated, and uncomfortable.

Neither part is more or less important to the function of seeing.

If my brain says…I don’t need my eyes…then I’d walk into things

and get lost.

A while back, I accidently sliced my hand.

My brain expressed pain, which brought my eyes to look at the damage.

Quickly the wound opened, and blood began to spurt out. It was apparent to

my brain and eyes, that my undamaged hand, needed to grab a rag, and

my feet immediately sprang into action, whisking me to the bathroom

to clean and bandage the wound.

The healing parts of my body, which we take for granted, God brought to life…

to bind up the wound and form a scab to stop the bleeding. In a day or two,

I was able to remove the bandage.

God’s amazing healing power will continue to cleanse the wound

and soon it will be whole…and new with fresh cells and skin.

The family of God is the same way. When God shows us a person

who has a wounded body or spirit, our brain, eyes, and hands

should spring into action…to offer comfort and aid to our neighbors.

Just as I would be foolish to let myself bleed and not do anything…

we are selfish and unloving, if we refuse to ask God to help us

bind up the wounds of our neighbors around the world.

Anger, terror and violence are continuing to rage across our

world, because many won’t take the time to step out of their

comfort zone and help.

Jesus said…all men will know we are his disciples, if we love

our neighbors as ourselves.

If we love God and our neighbor, we will willingly lay down our

life, our dreams, our plans…to serve him and others.

Refusing to help them bind up their wounded or bitter spirits, causes them

to bleed pain and sorrow each day into our world.

God allows us to be tested to see if we are truly walking in love.

For example, if the mail carrier or woman at the grocery store makes

a mistake, do we rant and rave, acting like the devil…or do they know

we are Christians, by our loving and merciful attitude toward them?

We must remember…hurting people always hurt others with abuse,

neglect, violence, or hate crimes.

As Christians, we need to be part of the solution…not the instigator

or strife and hatred.

If we love God, will follow his command in Mark 16:15

Go ye into the all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.

Jesus loved you enough to extend mercy…

Do you love Him enough, to love your neighbor?

Each person is a vital part of “the body”, even if they seem

insignificant to us.

May we each follow Jesus’ and Paul’s example…to reach out to

those who are lost and hurting…

Beloved… I encourage you to ask God to reveal to you, someone who needs

a helping hand. Bake a cake or drop a note of appreciation to some to brighten

their day, and make them feel loved and special.

Pick up your husband’s or brother’s socks off the bathroom floor, without grumbling

and complaining. Clean up your room, and stop pouting like a martyr.

Volunteer to teach a class at church or become a mentor to a teen or prisoner.

Whatever you’ve done to the least of these, you’ve done it for the LORD.

Make a difference by being different, as our Saviour taught us with these words…

But love ye your enemies, and do good, and lend, hoping for nothing again:

and your reward shall be great, and ye shall be the children of the Highest:

for he is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil. Be ye therefore merciful,

as your Father also is merciful…Luke 6:35-36

We each have a candle…deep inside our heart.

A beacon shining brightly, to set us far apart.

From a world that’s deeply saddened by violence, hate, and greed.

So many hungry people are crying out in need.

If we will simply take the time to give them a kind word.

Just listen with an open ear, so their voices will be heard.

Our light may then ignite a spark, to light their candle too.

Pass on to them the love of God, as he has done for you.

God’s word will fan the flames of hope and faith will replace fear.

For sin and evil cannot win with Jesus standing near.

And soon the world that once was filled with doom and dark despair.

Will glorify our Father…because they’ll know He cares.

Love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to

those who despitefully use you and persecute you…for

you will then be called the children of God. Matthew 5:44-48

Let’s give love a try, so more people don’t die…

Valerie Rousseau

