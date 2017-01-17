Let’s unite in love and seek wisdom from above

In the U.S. we are about to have new leaders to govern our nation.

Some people are filled with hope and excited about change…and others may be

fearful about the future.

The most important thing we can do when change is about to happen…is to pray

and seek God’s wisdom.

The Bible is God’s awesome and inspired book to teach us how to prosper, be in health,

and become great leaders to change our world from evil to good.

There are those who say they don’t believe that the Bible is the inspired word

of God, but it is a shield for those who trust and believe that every word is

truth and light.

The Bible says…

The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God. Psalm 9:17

We must seek God’s wisdom to help us make godly choice and realize the decisions

of our leaders do matter to our heavenly Father.

It honors him, when people realize they are not qualified to make choices in such

matters without his counsel.

In 2 Samuel 23:3 King David, a man after God’s own heart said…

The God of Israel said, the Rock of Israel spake to me, He that ruleth

over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God.

A godly leader will fear, love, and trust in God above all things.

Proverbs 1:5 teaches us…

A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding

shall attain unto wise counsels.

A godly leader will seek and listen to godly men and women who also fear

and trust the LORD, and choose their friends carefully.

The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom

and instruction. Proverbs 1:7

A godly man and woman fears God in a reverent way and is not haughty or prideful.

They admit they need wisdom from God and are continually seeking to learn and

grow in knowledge and faith.

A godly leader will honor and respect God’s commandments for the word says…

My son, forget not my law; but let thing heart keep my commandments: For length of

days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to them. Proverbs 3:1-2

We need people who are not afraid to stand up for their faith, and confess they

believe in Jesus Christ as their LORD and Saviour.

All power has been given to Him in heaven and earth, and we desperately need

His Almighty power to bring peace, prosperity, and healing to our world.

The Bible says…The king’s heart is in the hand of the LORD, as the rivers of water:

he turneth it whithersoever he will. Proverbs 21:1

A leader will be hardworking, and not take bribes. We should examine

closely how he and his family make their living, and are they good stewards

of the blessings God has entrusted to their care.

The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it.

Proverbs 29:4

King Lemuel’s mother taught him…It is not for kings, O Lemuel, to drink wine;

nor for princes strong drink: Lest they drink, and forget the law, and pervert the

judgment of any of the afflicted. Proverbs 31:4-5

Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.

Proverbs 20:1

A godly leader will wisely keep away from drugs and excess alcohol, so their judgment is

not clouded or deceived. They will live in such a way as to teach others, especially

young people, that drugs and alcohol are dangerous addictions and not encourage

people to indulge in such things.

It is important that he is faithful to his wife and children.

A man who cheats on his wife or abandons his children, will teach others to do the same.

I recently read where over 70% of those who are in prison and have committed violent

crimes came from homes where the father was absent.

Even King David, a man after God’s own heart, got himself and his country into a whole

lot of trouble, when he chose to have an affair with Uriah’s wife.

When she became pregnant, he went to great lengths to cover up his sins, which lead

to the death of Uriah, Bathsheba’s husband and many soldiers who were innocent victims.

He became a bad example as a father, and in resulted in the rape of his daughter by one

of his sons, who was eventually murdered by his brother, and total chaos erupted in his family.

Another son became so disrespectful that he publically had sex with his father’s concubines,

and tried to overthrow his kingdom.

A godly leader will strive to be a peacemaker and not given to anger.

He will use his words wisely, and not belittle or slander others.

The Bible tells us that anger rests in the bosom of fools.

Fools mock at sin and continually stir up strife, bitterness, and anger in the hearts of people.

We see the horrible effects of people who haven’t learn to control their anger and rage.

Shootings and violence in our world happen because people think it’s their right to hurt

and mistreat others.

Words are powerful weapons for evil or good, and we have to be wise enough to follow

those who are peacemakers.

God’s word tells us…

He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty: and he that ruleth his

spirit than he that taketh a city. Proverbs 17:32

Beloved you are a chosen generation, a royal people, a holy nation.

God has called us out of darkness into his marvelous light.

He asks us to stand up for the poor and defend the rights of those

who are defenseless and cannot speak for themselves…like

widows, orphans, children, and the unborn.

We are all created in the image of our heavenly Father and he

can transform us into godly leaders who will be world changers.

More and more children are ending up in prisons or coffins because

of the crime and corruption of our world.

Millions of people have lost their homes because of greed or

foolish financial decisions they made without seeking God’s help

or counsel from his word.

I beg you to prayerfully seek the wisdom of God and ask him how you

can make a difference by being different.

Stand up for Jesus and fight for justice and freedom in our world.

Reach out to those who are lost, hurting, and afraid of the future.

Take time to listen to their fears and be respectful to everyone.

We serve an Awesome and Almighty God who can unite us in love, faith,

and heal the brokenness of our nations.

If he is for us, no one can stand against us.

He can empower us to become mighty warriors and victors instead of victims

of terror, poverty, and fear.

Stand up, look up, and choose this day who you will serve.

As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.

In the days and weeks ahead I hope you will pray and ask God each day

to enable you to promote peace and harmony in our world.

The Bible says…

Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen

for his own inheritance. Psalm 33:12

Father, how grateful we are for your wonderful words of wisdom in

scripture. Every word is truth and a shield for those who trust in it.

Our help comes from you, the Creator of Heaven and Earth.

Guide our leaders to make godly and moral decisions.

Take out of power the wicked and corrupt, who abuse

their power and waste our tax dollars.

We seek your wisdom and guidance, for you alone can

raise up a new generation of leaders who will honor

and obey your word.

If you are for us, no one can stand against us.

We confess to you that we have not obeyed your commandments.

Forgive us, and have mercy for your name’s sake.

You have said, if your people who are called by your name,

will humble themselves and pray, then you will hear and

forgive, and heal our lands.

LORD have mercy upon us and accept our prayers and praise

to you our Father and your Son Jesus our Saviour.

In His name we pray and ask it.

Amen

The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure,

making wise the simple. Psalm 19:7

May the Blessing of the Lord be upon you all!

Valerie Rousseau

