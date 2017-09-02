Lord save us

In the last week, we’ve watched the horrible devastations from the storms in the U.S.

Yet through it all are wonderful stories of hope, with neighbors helping one another,

and encouraging glimmers of light through the dark times.

God sent his word to help us in times of trouble and to show us how much he loves

and cares for each one of us.

Matthew 14:22-33 tells us an amazing story about a storm in the lives of the disciples…

One night after Jesus had finished teaching, he sent the multitudes

of people away. He instructed the disciples to get into a boat and

go to the other side of the lake…but He went up to a mountain to pray

and spend time speaking to His Father alone.

During the night a storm arose, and the sea became restless. The

wind began tossing the little boat around and it became very difficult

for the disciples to row against it’s violent force.

Jesus knew they were in trouble and walked out upon the water, to where they were.

When the disciples saw him, they thought he was a ghost. They became terrified,

and cried out in fear.

Jesus came closer to them and said,

Be of good cheer; it is I; be not afraid. Matthew 14:27

Peter wanted to have confirmation that it was truly Jesus speaking.

He said,

LORD, if it is really you, command me to come to you.

Jesus said…Come! Matthew 14:29

Peter boldly stepped out of the boat and began to walk on the water…

but became afraid when he saw the wind and waves around him.

When he took his eyes off Jesus, his fear overpowered him…

and he began to sink.

He cried out…

LORD, save me. Matthew 14:30

Immediately Jesus reached out to grab Peter’s hand and

rescue him from drowning. He asked Peter why he had such

little faith and began to doubt.

When Jesus stepped into the boat, the wind ceased.

The disciples worshipped Jesus saying…

Of a truth thou art the Son of God. Matthew 14:33

Jesus knew a storm was coming, yet he sent his disciples out

alone on purpose.

When storms come in our life, we must remember that God is

in complete control.

When storms happen in our life, we must remember to stop looking at the storm

and look to Jesus.

Despair may be the emotion that drives us to our knees and

admit our helplessness.

It makes us willingly to let Jesus hold our hand, so we don’t

drown in a sea of troubles.

If you’re in a storm today, I pray you too, will cry out to Jesus.

Don’t be afraid, only believe!

Only Jesus holds the power to calm the storm and take you to

His haven of peace…

They real to and fro, and stagger like a drunken man, and are at their wits’

end. Then they cry unto the LORD in their trouble, and he bringeth them out of

their distresses. He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still.

Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their

desired haven. Psalm 107:27-30

Heavenly Father,

Thank you for the gift of this beautiful new day. LORD, today we cry out to you

to hold our hand and rescue us from the waves of doubt, unbelief, and fear.

Take hold of our hands and lift us into the safe haven of your loving

arms of protection.

Cast out the spirit of fear in our hearts and flood our souls with peace.

You sent Your word to heal us and deliver us from all our destructions.

Thank you for the many men and women who are helping the flood victims

in the time of need.

Give comfort, strength, and help to all who are suffering from loss of life, homes,

and possessions.

Let the waters recede, and provide for all their needs.

Help them to rebuild and become strong people of faith to share the love of

Jesus with the world.

We commit our lives and world to Your care, trusting in Your

divine will and protection. Our help is from You, the Creator

of heaven and earth. Thank You Father, for listening to our prayers

and always answering us in the way that is best.

In Jesus’ name we pray…

Amen

Our Shelter in the Storm

As the storms of life come crashing in,

God’s word can bring a peace within…

To quiet your fears and ease your pain,

Reminding us why Jesus came…

Without Him, we are helpless and weak

Unable to find the answers we seek.

Outside the world looks dark and grim,

Release your cares and worries to Him.

He sees your tears and knows your name.

He wants to make you whole again.

Reach out your hand and hold Him tight.

Trust in Him, with all your might.

Become again, just like a child,

Let Him hold you for a while.

Resting in His arms you’ll find

new power and strength to ease your mind.

Rise from the ashes and look to the light.

Jesus can chase the clouds from sight.

The promises in His words are true.

With God, there’s nothing we can’t do.

Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them

that put their trust in him. Proverbs 30:5

May God watch over you all and keep you safe.

Valerie Rousseau

