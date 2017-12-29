New Year, New Vision, New Attitude

Soon the New Year will be here, and we have the amazing opportunity to turn the page

to a new chapter in our life.

It’s a time to forget what happened in the past; and learn to seek God’s presence, instead of

always wanting more presents.

Many of you are depressed because you’ve made mistakes and your situation

seems hopeless.

Without hope, or a positive vision for the future…we don’t feel like there is any reason to keep moving forward.

God’s word says…

Beloved, I wish above all things that thou may prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospers.

3 John vs. 2

Satan wants to keep you in bondage, but Jesus died on the cross to set you free from

the generational curses of your forefathers.

Jesus wants you to prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.

It is vitally important to spend with God and follow the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

The Bible says…

Life and death are in the power of the tongue….but what does this really mean?

How we think and speak often keeps us in bondage to particular sins, sickness, or poverty.

We may have listened to our parents or friends tell us we’re no good and will

never amount to anything. We begin to believe the lies and continually speak

negative things about our looks, health, or future.

It is important to read God’s word and learn how much he loves us.

His word says…

Whoso hearkens unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil.

Proverbs 1:33

God promises to guide our path, if we submit ourselves to him each day.

We don’t have to expect bad things to happen, if we listen to him, for he will protect us

from the fear of evil.

Fear is a negative spirit and the opposite of faith.

Hebrews 11:6 says…But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God

must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.

King David wrote in Psalm 23, The LORD is my Shepherd. I shall not want.

David was a man after God’s own heart and he trusted the LORD would provide for

all his needs.

This didn’t mean that David was free from trouble, but as he prayed to God,

he would make positive confessions about his future.

He believed his cup would overflow and goodness and mercy would follow him

all the days of his life.

Perhaps you have a problem with addictions to alcohol, food, sex, pornography,

or drugs.

Instead of continually saying, I’m an alcoholic or addict, you need to make positive confession

about your future.

When we look into the mirror we should not always focus on the size of our thighs, our wrinkles or

poor completion.

Instead, we should thank God each day for the good things he has given us.

Too often we take for granted things like the ability to see and hear, legs to walk and hands to work.

Several friends of mine are going through some health issues right now, and unable to eat much beside

a liquid diet. They’d be so happy to be able to eat and enjoy a meal, like most of us do.

When was the last time we thanked God not only for our food, but the ability to taste and enjoy it?

Each day we should be focusing on being thankful and look for ways to show appreciation to others

for what they do for us.

No one likes to be around someone who is continually complaining about their flaws or those of others. It’s depressing

to friends, our family, and offensive to God.

Imagine you gave someone a gift for Christmas or their birthday, and they never said thank you…

You probably wouldn’t be so eager to give them something again.

We all have so much to be thankful for, and each day we should make it a point to do so.

Many of you are struggling with health or family problems.

In the book of James it says, Confess your faults to one another and pray for one another

that you may be healed.

Once we confess our sins to God, and ask Jesus to set us free, we must believe

that he will give you the power to do it.

Start saying…I was an alcoholic, but I today I submit my body to you LORD as a living

sacrifice. I believe your blood shed for me on the cross frees me from my addiction

and the generational curses of my forefathers. I claim your healing. I don’t deserve

it, but thankfully receive it as a free gift. I’m sorry for my sins, and believe you

remember my sins against me no more.

Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed. John 8:36

Beloved, it’s time to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Cast down

any thought that keeps you chained to sin, sickness, or poverty.

Begin sowing seeds today toward your future. Forgive yourself and tear down

the walls of bitterness and unforgiveness toward those who have hurt you in

the past.

Lay your pain at the foot of the cross and let the resurrecting power of Jesus,

that raised him from the dead, speak life, health, and prosperity to your future.

Keep a song in your heart and praise your Father and Creator each day.

Expect the blessings of God to pour out upon you this year. With God

all things are possible.

Will you join me in prayer…

Father in heaven,

We thank you for fearfully and wonderfully creating us in your image. Before the

foundation of the world, you knew our name and had a plan for our lives.

Forgive our negative thoughts, words, and attitudes. Transform us by the renewing

of our minds and help us think with the mind of Christ. If you are for us, no one

can stand against us.

We ask you to break the generation curses of poverty, sickness, disease, addictions,

depression, anger, prejudice, and bitterness. From the top of our head to the soles

of our feet, cast out these evil spirits and replace them with your Holy Spirit.

Cover us with the blood of Jesus and make us whole, body, soul, mind, and spirit.

From this day forward, enable us to follow your commands and obey your word.

Guide us with your Spirit and keep us from evil and temptation. We believe

goodness and mercy will follow us all the days of our life.

As we turn the page to a new year, keep us in perfect peace. We look to you for

help, health, protection, and trust you to provide for all our needs. Teach us to walk

in faith and chase away the dark clouds of depression and fear.

Help us to become the godly men and women you created us to be. We are not

perfect, but believe you have created a good work in us, and are well able to

bring it to completion. We lay aside the past and look forward to a bright and

promising future. Thank you for forgiving all our sins and healing all our

diseases. By your stripes Jesus, we are healed, we are strong, the word

of God is in us and we have overcome the evil one. We can do all things

through Christ who strengthens us. We are not victims but victorious

children of the most High God.

Father, we ask for healing of all who are suffering from depression

or illness of any kind. Your word says the prayer of a righteous man

and woman avails much. We have sinned and ask for mercy.

Remember your covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob for your

name’s sake. We claim the covenant blessings of Jesus our Saviour.

We are heirs and joint heirs with him, by his blood shed on the cross.

We leave these requests in your hands knowing you will provide for

all our needs. Not one of your covenant promises has ever failed.

May your blessings rest upon our homes, families, churches, schools,

children, and government. Rule, reign, and shepherd us Jesus, for

you are the Prince of Peace. We choose you as our Saviour.

As for me and my house, we will serve you LORD from this day

forward.

In Your blessed name we pray.

Amen

Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God he it is

that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Deuteronomy 31:6

May the LORD bless and prosper you and your family in the New Year.

Valerie Rousseau

