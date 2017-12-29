New Year, New Vision, New Attitude

Soon the New Year will be here, and we have the amazing opportunity to turn the page
to a new chapter in our life.
It’s a time to forget what happened in the past; and learn to seek God’s presence, instead of
always wanting more presents.
Many of you are depressed because you’ve made mistakes and your situation
seems hopeless.
Without hope, or a positive vision for the future…we don’t feel like there is any reason to keep moving forward.
God’s word says…
Beloved, I wish above all things that thou may prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospers.
3 John vs. 2
Satan wants to keep you in bondage, but Jesus died on the cross to set you free from
the generational curses of your forefathers.
Jesus wants you to prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.
It is vitally important to spend with God and follow the promptings of the Holy Spirit.
The Bible says…
Life and death are in the power of the tongue….but what does this really mean?
How we think and speak often keeps us in bondage to particular sins, sickness, or poverty.
We may have listened to our parents or friends tell us we’re no good and will
never amount to anything. We begin to believe the lies and continually speak
negative things about our looks, health, or future.
It is important to read God’s word and learn how much he loves us.
His word says…
Whoso hearkens unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil.
Proverbs 1:33
God promises to guide our path, if we submit ourselves to him each day.
We don’t have to expect bad things to happen, if we listen to him, for he will protect us
from the fear of evil.
Fear is a negative spirit and the opposite of faith.
Hebrews 11:6 says…But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God
must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
King David wrote in Psalm 23, The LORD is my Shepherd. I shall not want.
David was a man after God’s own heart and he trusted the LORD would provide for
all his needs.
This didn’t mean that David was free from trouble, but as he prayed to God,
he would make positive confessions about his future.
He believed his cup would overflow and goodness and mercy would follow him
all the days of his life.
Perhaps you have a problem with addictions to alcohol, food, sex, pornography,
or drugs.
Instead of continually saying, I’m an alcoholic or addict, you need to make positive confession
about your future.
When we look into the mirror we should not always focus on the size of our thighs, our wrinkles or
poor completion.
Instead, we should thank God each day for the good things he has given us.
Too often we take for granted things like the ability to see and hear, legs to walk and hands to work.
Several friends of mine are going through some health issues right now, and unable to eat much beside
a liquid diet. They’d be so happy to be able to eat and enjoy a meal, like most of us do.
When was the last time we thanked God not only for our food, but the ability to taste and enjoy it?
Each day we should be focusing on being thankful and look for ways to show appreciation to others
for what they do for us.
No one likes to be around someone who is continually complaining about their flaws or those of others. It’s depressing
to friends, our family, and offensive to God.
Imagine you gave someone a gift for Christmas or their birthday, and they never said thank you…
You probably wouldn’t be so eager to give them something again.
We all have so much to be thankful for, and each day we should make it a point to do so.
Many of you are struggling with health or family problems.
In the book of James it says, Confess your faults to one another and pray for one another
that you may be healed.
Once we confess our sins to God, and ask Jesus to set us free, we must believe
that he will give you the power to do it.
Start saying…I was an alcoholic, but I today I submit my body to you LORD as a living
sacrifice. I believe your blood shed for me on the cross frees me from my addiction
and the generational curses of my forefathers. I claim your healing. I don’t deserve
it, but thankfully receive it as a free gift. I’m sorry for my sins, and believe you
remember my sins against me no more.
Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed. John 8:36
Beloved, it’s time to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Cast down
any thought that keeps you chained to sin, sickness, or poverty.
Begin sowing seeds today toward your future. Forgive yourself and tear down
the walls of bitterness and unforgiveness toward those who have hurt you in
the past.
Lay your pain at the foot of the cross and let the resurrecting power of Jesus,
that raised him from the dead, speak life, health, and prosperity to your future.
Keep a song in your heart and praise your Father and Creator each day.
Expect the blessings of God to pour out upon you this year. With God
all things are possible.
Will you join me in prayer…
Father in heaven,
We thank you for fearfully and wonderfully creating us in your image. Before the
foundation of the world, you knew our name and had a plan for our lives.
Forgive our negative thoughts, words, and attitudes. Transform us by the renewing
of our minds and help us think with the mind of Christ. If you are for us, no one
can stand against us.
We ask you to break the generation curses of poverty, sickness, disease, addictions,
depression, anger, prejudice, and bitterness. From the top of our head to the soles
of our feet, cast out these evil spirits and replace them with your Holy Spirit.
Cover us with the blood of Jesus and make us whole, body, soul, mind, and spirit.
From this day forward, enable us to follow your commands and obey your word.
Guide us with your Spirit and keep us from evil and temptation. We believe
goodness and mercy will follow us all the days of our life.
As we turn the page to a new year, keep us in perfect peace. We look to you for
help, health, protection, and trust you to provide for all our needs. Teach us to walk
in faith and chase away the dark clouds of depression and fear.
Help us to become the godly men and women you created us to be. We are not
perfect, but believe you have created a good work in us, and are well able to
bring it to completion. We lay aside the past and look forward to a bright and
promising future. Thank you for forgiving all our sins and healing all our
diseases. By your stripes Jesus, we are healed, we are strong, the word
of God is in us and we have overcome the evil one. We can do all things
through Christ who strengthens us. We are not victims but victorious
children of the most High God.
Father, we ask for healing of all who are suffering from depression
or illness of any kind. Your word says the prayer of a righteous man
and woman avails much. We have sinned and ask for mercy.
Remember your covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob for your
name’s sake. We claim the covenant blessings of Jesus our Saviour.
We are heirs and joint heirs with him, by his blood shed on the cross.
We leave these requests in your hands knowing you will provide for
all our needs. Not one of your covenant promises has ever failed.
May your blessings rest upon our homes, families, churches, schools,
children, and government. Rule, reign, and shepherd us Jesus, for
you are the Prince of Peace. We choose you as our Saviour.
As for me and my house, we will serve you LORD from this day
forward.
In Your blessed name we pray.
Amen
Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God he it is
that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Deuteronomy 31:6
May the LORD bless and prosper you and your family in the New Year.
Valerie Rousseau