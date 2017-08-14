Prayers that change the world; believe the impossible!

God has given us the power of prayer, to help us when thing seem

out of control.

Nothing is too minor or insignificant to pray for.

Sometimes you hear people misquote the Bible by saying…

God helps those who help themselves…but in reality, God

loves to help those who admit they are powerless in their

own strength and ask him for assistance.

As we study the lives and prayers of the heroes of faith, we see

God did amazing things through those who dared to pray

for the impossible!

Joshua learned to pray from his mentor Moses, and God preserved

their prayers and miracles, to teach us how Great our God was and still is!

When Joshua took over the leadership of the children of Israel, he was

called upon to lead his people into battle with some powerful armies.

Adonizedek, the king of Jerusalem, heard the children of

Israel had made peace with the Gibeonites…and this made

him very afraid.

Gibeon was known as one of the royal cities and the people were greater than those of Ai.

The king of Jerusalem sent word to Hoham, the king of Hebron, Piram,

king of Jarmuth, Japhia, king of Lachish, and Debir, king of Eglon saying…

Let’s join forces and fight against the people of Gibeon. They have

made peace with the Israelites and may try to come against us

and take our cities.

They banded together and made war against Gibeon.

The men of Gibeon sent word to Joshua saying…

Come quickly and help us.

Joshua and all the men of war went with him to

rescue the Gibeonites.

The LORD said to Joshua…

Fear them not: for I have delivered them into thine hand;

there shall not a man of them stand before thee. Joshua 10:8

There was a great slaughter at Gibeon and many of the people

began to run from the Israelites.

The LORD opened up the heavens and huge hailstones fell and killed those enemies

who had escaped.

The number of those who died by the hailstones was much

greater than those who were killed by the sword.

Joshua spoke to the LORD in front of the people saying…

Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon,

in the valley of Ajalon. Joshua 10:12

God listened to Joshua and the sun stood still in heaven

for a whole day until the people had avenged themselves

against their enemies.

The has never been any day like this, where the LORD

listened to the voice of a man…

The LORD was with Israel!

Joshua and the Israelites returned to the camp at Gilgal,

but 5 kings ran and hid in a cave at Makkedah.

Their hiding place was revealed to Joshua and he instructed

the men to roll a large stone in front of the cave, to entrap them.

Joshua instructed his men to continue into the cities of these kings

saying…The LORD your God has delivered them into your hand!

The Israelites entered the fenced cities and slaughtered the people,

according to the command of the LORD.

Afterward, they returned to the camp at Makkedah in peace.

Joshua said, open the mouth of the cave and bring the 5 kings

to me.

When the kings were brought, Joshua said to the captains of the

men of war…Come near and put your feet on the necks of these kings.

They did as Joshua instructed and he said…

Fear not, nor be dismayed, be strong and of good courage:

for thus shall the LORD do to all your enemies against whom ye fight.

Joshua 10:25

Joshua killed the kings and hanged them on 5 trees until night.

He then had them taken down and thrown into the cave where

they had hidden. They piled huge stones at the mouth of the cave,

which remain until this very day.

Joshua and the people continued to fight against all the countries

which had banded against them. They utterly destroyed all that

breathed as the LORD God commanded. All the kings and their

land were given to Joshua at one time, because the LORD God

of Israel fought for Israel.

In the last few years we’ve seen so much blood shed and violence

in our world.

Reading the scriptures reveals to us, the power of the one true God,

to deliver us from any force or enemy that would try to come against us.

The Bible says…

No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper:

and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment

thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants

of the LORD and their righteousness is of me, saith the

LORD. Isaiah 54:17

Even though the Gibeonites had deceived Joshua, because

he was a man of God, he kept true to his oath of peace with

them.

He came to help them, when they asked…and the LORD

protected them all.

Joshua continue to have a positive confession and became a

powerful leader, through the power and direction of God.

When it looked like the enemy was too powerful and they were

getting away…God miraculously opened the windows of heaven

and gave them the extra help through the hailstorm…and

making the sun stand still…until the battle was over and his

people were victorious….

But they still had to fight and stand strong…believing in the

Power of God to deliver them. God didn’t just hand them the land…

they had to go through and possess it!

The Bible says…

For the LORD God is a sun and shield: the LORD will give grace

and glory; no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly.

Psalm 84:11

God loved mankind so much that he sent his Son Jesus

to live a perfect life on earth and die on the cross for our sins.

Jesus rose from the grave and lives now in heaven with

our Father.

In the book of Revelation Jesus said…

I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore,

Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death. Revelation 1:18

God the Father gave Jesus authority over all things in heaven and

on earth. We need to remember, Jesus is our Savior and our deliverer

from all evil and our enemies. His name, through faith in His name,

gives us the victory over any force that would try to come against us.

But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise

with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves

of the stall. And ye shall tread down the wicked; for they shall be ashes

under the soles of your feet in the day that I shall do this, saith the LORD

of hosts. Malachi 4:2-3

Some days it may seem like the enemy is gaining ground…but we

must hold fast to our faith and not give in to the spirit of fear, self pity, or despair.

When pain and suffering comes, we must remember the horrible pain

and suffering Jesus endured for us…

He knows how hard life can be at times, but has given us His Holy Spirit,

to live inside us and empower us to go through each day in victory.

King David wrote…

He hath delivered me from my strong enemy, and from them

which hated me: for they were too strong for me. Psalm 18:17

John the Apostle wrote…

Ye are of God, little children and have overcome them:

because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.

1 John 4:4

Jesus obediently laid down his will, and suffered because he

knew it was God’s will.

There will be times when God asks us to suffer, for a season.

It may be for correction because of disobedience or to test our faith,

and make us stronger and mature Christians….

Ones who will then, go out and share their faith and lessons learned with others,

to help and encourage them.

The Bible says…

Submit yourselves therefore to God, Resist the devil,

and he will flee from you. James 4:7

God’s power is higher than any other…and nothing can happen to us,

unless he allows it for a reason, which we may not always understand

at first.

He promises to never leave us or forsake us…and all things

will work out for good.

Suffering on earth may be for a season…but Salvation will last for

all eternity.

He has promised…If we suffer with Him…We will reign with Him.

Beloved…whatever you’re facing today, give your stress and anxiety to

the LORD, and ask for his help.

Be bold enough to ask for the impossible!

Believe our God is Bigger than your problems.

The same God who Created the sun and commanded it to stand still

for Joshua, is willing and able to help you.

He’s only a prayer away….

Merciful Father,

Creator of Heaven and Earth…

Thank you for blessing us with this beautiful new day and for

sharing with us the scriptures, to inspire us and encourage us.

Give wisdom and guidance to all the leaders of the world, so we

will live in peace with one another.

Let us not be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good!

Show us each day how to be kind to one another, love one another,

and be world changers, like Joshua.

With you, all things are possible!

In JESUS’ name we pray…

Amen

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

