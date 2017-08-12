Prepare and be aware of peer pressure pitfalls

Summer is winding down, and soon many students will be returning school or college.

School is a place where we learn and grow, but with it comes many academic and

spiritual tests and challenges.

The book of Proverbs has beautiful words of wisdom to help us meet

those challenges successfully and avoid being ensnared by sin

and temptation.

Solomon was the wisest man on the earth, with the exception of Jesus Christ.

He wrote approximately 3000 wise words of warning and sound

principles to give young men or women knowledge and discretion.

In Proverbs 1:5 he writes…

A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding

shall attain unto wise counsels.

Often in our teenage and college years, we think we know it all and become

very opinionated.

People who are atheists or philosophy teachers will try to warp our thinking

with false doctrine.

Satan and his demonic forces will work through others to lure us to sin against God’s commands

and our neighbors.

Over 70% of the people who commit violent crimes against others,

grew up in single parent homes, without the loving correction

and advise of their earthly fathers.

In working with men and women in prison I heard very sad stories

of young people who were lead down the wrong path by violence,

peer pressure, lust for money, drugs, alcohol, sex, and gangs.

Solomon wrote,

My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not. If they say, Come with us,

let us lay wait for blood, let us lurk privily for the innocent without cause:,

Let us swallow them up alive as the grave; and whole, as those that go

down into the pit; We shall find all precious substance, we shall fill our

houses with spoil: Cast in thy lot among us; let us all have one purse:

My son, walk not thou in the way with them; refrain thy foot from their path:

For their feet run to evil, and they make hast to shed blood. Proverbs 1:10-16

Many teens and young people want desperately to fit in and be accepted by their peers.

They often get caught up in pranks, drugs, shoplifting, robbery, rape, sexual promiscuity,

gang violence, racial slurs against others.

Solomon warns, don’t listen or become friends with this type of people. Avoid them, and

run as fast as you can in the other direction.

Don’t belittle, bully, or call people names.

Reach out to those who are hurting, and defend those who being persecuted and rejected by others.

God sent his word to help you avoid trouble and adversity.

A wise person will read and study to understand the wisdom of their heavenly Father.

Wisdom cries out to you from the streets, begging and pleading with

you to flee youthful lusts.

We are to love one another, and treat each other the way we would like to be treated.

Choose your friends wisely, and make sure that your best friend is Jesus.

You don’t have to change yourself to fit it, because he loves you and thinks you’re

very special.

Run to his loving arms and find help to face whatever battles come your

way this year at school, college, or at home.

Read his word daily, so he can prepare you for your future and divine destiny.

For the turning away of the simple shall slay them, and the prosperity of fools shall destroy them.

But whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from the fear of evil. Proverbs 1:32-33

Father, how grateful we are for your words of wisdom to help us face life’s tests and challenges.

Be with all who are returning to school and college. Keep them from evil and temptation.

Pour out your power and creativity upon them, and enable them to become great students

and leaders of the next generation. Bless them with godly friends, parents, pastors, and teachers who

will help and encourage them know just how beautiful and special they are to you.

Give them favor each day and keep them safe.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Terror reigns within our schools.

For they no longer have God’s rules.

And now in order for them to pray.

A child must loose its life today.

Our children are crying out in need.

As their parents…we must take heed.

Let’s show our children Jesus’ way.

To solve their problems in non-violent ways.

We need to show them how to seek…

Strength from God, when they feel weak.

For only God’s Word can quiet their fears,

and help them to know, He’s always near.

Oh Lord, we pray for forgiveness and peace.

Please give our children the love they seek.

Through you guidance, please let us find…

Joy and hope and peace of mind.

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

