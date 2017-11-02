Searching for answers in a season of suffering

During our life here on earth we all will suffer seasons of hardship, sickness,

and adversity. During those times, it is vitally important to keep listening

to God’s voice through his word and praise him, even in the tough times.

God gives us many examples of suffering in scripture to gain wisdom and

insight from. One of the great hero’s of faith in the Old Testament is Job.

Today let’s open our hearts and learn valuable life changing lessons

from Job 2.

Job was being tested majorly by the LORD. He lost his 10 children, his

animals, and most of his servants in one day…

Yet in all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly. Job 1:22

Again the angels of the LORD appeared before him and Satan was among

them.

The LORD said to Satan, Where have you come from?

Satan said, from walking up and down upon the earth.

The LORD said, have you considered my servant Job. There

is no one like him in the earth. He is a perfect and upright

man, one who fears God and shuns evil. He has held fast

to his integrity, although you moved me against him, to

destroy him without a cause.

Satan mocked, Skin for Skin! If you touch his flesh and bone

he will cures you to your face.

The LORD said, Job is in your hand, but you cannot take his life.

Satan went from the presence of the LORD and struck Job with

horrible boils, from the soles of his feet to the top of his head.

The itching and pain was so intense, Job sat down in a pile of

ashes and scraped them with a piece of broken pottery.

Job’s wife was in a state of deep grief and depression and said, Do you still remain

your integrity? Curse God and die!

Before we are too hard on Mrs. Job, we have to remember that she

had suffered the horrible loss with her husband. Instead of praising

God though, she became bitter and angry at God and perhaps thought

her suffering was because of him.

Job wisely replied, You are speaking like a foolish woman.

Shall we receive good at the hand of God, and shall we not receive evil?

Job 2:10

In all this, Job did not sin with his mouth.

Three of Job’s friends, Eliphaz, Bildad, and Zophar heard of his

adversity and came to visit their friend.

When they first saw Job, they hardly recognized him.

They mourned and wept bitterly with Job, tore their clothes, and

sprinkled dust on their heads toward heaven. They sat down

with Job for 7 days and nights, not speaking a word, for

they saw his grief was great.

Today you may be suffering from adversity or pain like our

brother Job.

Though he had not sinned, God allow him to be tested to

prove his faithfulness.

Job faithfully trusted in the mercy of God, even when his wife

refused to be loving and supportive to him.

She too was in pain for over the loss of her children, but

had become bitter and hardened toward God and indifferent

toward her husband.

Job was comforted by his friends, who grieve with him,

without saying a word.

God loves you so much beloved, that he sent his only

Son Jesus to die for your sins.

He sees your pain and knows how much you’re hurting.

Jesus was mocked, spit upon, beaten and crucified on the cross

for the sins of the whole world.

Because of his suffering, he understands our pain and

promises to never leave us or forsake us.

He said, These things have I spoken unto you, that in me ye might

have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of

good cheer; I have overcome the world. John 16:33

He holds all power in heaven and earth. Though God sometimes

allows suffering to refine and test us, he has complete control

over how much we are caused to endure.

Satan was allowed to afflict Job in horrible ways, yet he was

not given the power to take his life.

Jesus conquered the powers of Satan when he rose from the

grave.

This same resurrecting power can sustain us through any trial

or adversity, God allows.

We must remember we are being refined like gold, to purify

our hearts and minds to be like Jesus.

If we suffer with him, we will one day reign with him.

Trust him, precious one.

Call upon him in your day of trouble. He will deliver you,

and you will glorify him.

Cast all your cares upon him, for he cares for you.

Father of all comfort,

How grateful we are for the stories of Job to explain

some of our sufferings in this world. We know that

you love us and somehow will work all things out

for good.

Forgive our grumbling and complaining over things

we must endure. They are not worthy to be compared

with the glory that will be revealed to us.

Flood our souls with inner peace and bring comfort to

all who are suffering or afflicted. Renew their strength

like the eagle so they may run and not be weary,

and walk and not be faint.

Help us to learn from our adversity, to be faithful witnesses

to give glory to your name.

We look forward to the day when there will be no more

pain or sorrow. Dry our tears and ignite us with hope

and faith to endure until the day you call us home to

be with you in heaven.

Father bless us with godly leaders who will honor and respect

your laws. Take out of power the wicked and confuse the plots

of our enemies. Raise us godly men and women who will stand

up for what’s right, even if they stand alone with you sustaining them.

Father we ask for protection of our troops fighting in wars throughout

the world. Keep them strong, safe, and encouraged. Bring them home

soon to their families and give us peace.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen

Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in my name, he will give it you.

John 16:23

HELP ME TO ACCEPT YOUR WILL

My heart is now consumed with grief.

I feel so lost, so frail and weak.

In helplessness, I must depend…

On you for strength, that will not bend.

Help me to accept your will.

For only then, can I fulfill…

The hopes and plans prepared for me.

To show your love to all I see.

For if I bear my cross with pride,

your saving grace I cannot hide.

Abiding in your hope will bring…

Praises to my God and King.

He giveth power to the faint; and to them

that have no might he increases strength.

Isaiah 40:29

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

