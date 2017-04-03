Somebody cares that you’re hurting

One of the most difficult things we face each week is trying to deal with people who

are difficult or argumentative.

It seems like everyone has an opinion about everything these days, and sometimes we may

misjudge someone according to false or half-true information we have been given.

Jesus wanted the disciples and us… to be loving and accepting of all people….even

when they don’t live up to our “perfect” expectations…

In Matthew 7, he explained… we will be judged, by the way we judge other people.

Often, we have a tendency to look at the sins of others with a magnifying glass and try

to justify our own failures by playing the blame game.

When Eve committed the first sin, she blamed the snake…

instead of confessing her mistake and asking forgiveness

from God.

Adam didn’t repent either and blamed both Eve and God.

We all sin, but Jesus warns us not to be hypocrites.

The only one who is qualified to judge another person is God.

When we do, Jesus said it’s like having a huge log in our eye.

We must first remove the log, of our sins…to see clearly the sin of our brother.

If we are honest…most likely theirs are only a speck in comparison.

Jesus loved to tell parables and gives us an example about judging…

There was a Pharisee named, Simon who had invited Jesus to dinner at his home.

As they sat down to the meal, a woman, entered the house uninvited, with an alabaster box of costly perfume.

She knelt down in front of Jesus…. and tears began to flow from her eyes on to Jesus feet.

Softly she kissed his feet and wiped the tears away with her hair.

She then broke open the box of sweet smelling ointment and anointed

his head and feet.

The disciples were enraged at her and said, the perfume should have been sold

and the money given to the poor…for it’s value was about a years wages.

Jesus however, knew they weren’t concerned about the poor and chastised

them saying…

Why are you accusing this woman? She has done a beautiful thing

for me. The poor you will always have with you, but I will not.

She has anointed my body to prepare it for my burial. I tell you

the truth, wherever the gospel is preached in all the world, what

she has done will be recorded as a memorial to her.

When Simon, saw what she had done, he thought to himself…if

this man was a prophet, he would know this woman is a sinner.

Jesus could read his thoughts and wanted to put a stop to his

hypocritical behavior. He began to tell them a story… in his

quiet, thought provoking way…

Two men owed money to their master. One owed 500 denarri

and another man owed 50 denarri.

(a denarri is a coin worth about a day’s wages)

The master, out of the goodness of his heart, canceled both

debts.

Jesus asked Simon, which man would love the master more?

Simon replied, Probably the one who owed the biggest debt.

Jesus said…you are correct.

Do you see this woman? When I came into your house, you didn’t wash my feet…but her tears

washed the dust from my feet and she dried them with her hair.

You gave me no kiss, but from the time I arrived, she has not stopped kissing my feet.

You gave me no oil to anoint my head, but she has anointed my head and feet.

Her many sins have been forgiven, for she has great love for me.

He who has been forgiven little, loves little.

Jesus turned to the woman and assured her…

Your sins are forgiven…go in peace.

The other guests spoke among themselves…who is this

man who forgives sins?

Jesus had a powerful heart of compassion.

He could see the pain the woman was in.

Perhaps she had been abused or mistreated in her past.

Whatever her sins were, they weighed heavily upon her shoulders.

Her offering to Jesus was given from her heart…

and was so pleasing to Jesus, he had a memorial

placed in the Bible about her.

She never asked Jesus for anything, but he saw her broken

and repentant spirit. He received her pain into his own body

and healed her with forgiveness, acceptance, and love.

He boldly stood up to the men who tried to criticize and judge her.

Like the woman in this story, I have many sins that Jesus had to suffer and die for…

He saw my heart and has forgiven me.

He offers to freely do the same for anyone who humbly confesses, their need of forgiveness.

For years, I kept the pain inside my heart in a box of self-pity.

I felt no one would understand, but Jesus did.

I share my heart with you; failures, flaws and all…so you can find hope

and healing like I did…

So beloved…if you’re feeling lonely, lost, and empty inside…

kneel down and pour out your heart to a Savior who will love

you unconditionally; right now and forever!

For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world;

but that the world through him might be saved.

He that believeth on him is not condemned;

but he that believeth not is condemned already,

because he hath not believed in the name of the

only begotten Son of God. John 3:17-18

Let’s not judge others any more, but rather reach out to them

with love, acceptance, and mercy…like Jesus did.

Merciful Father,

Thank you for this beautiful new day and for the wonderful story

of the woman and the alabaster box.

Forgive me for not always taking the time to listen to others,

or recognize the pain inside their hearts. Forgive me for often

judging others, instead of dealing with my own inadequacies.

I need Jesus as my Savior. I accept the free gift of salvation

through His death on the cross for my sins. Wash my unclean heart

and mind in His blood. Help me to think good thoughts and have

a pure heart in all my actions and reactions. Show me someone

who needs to see Jesus shining through me. I trust You to give

me the words and open doors to help others, through the power

of the Holy Spirit. Show me Your ways, O LORD. Teach me,

guide me, direct me. I give You my life. Take it and use me

to help others.

With You there is hope. With You there is mercy and

deliverance!

We offer to you the sacrifice of joy and praise. We lift

our hands to bless Your holy name. We love and thank

you for always hearing and answering our prayers.

In Jesus’ name we pray…

Amen

Have a wonderful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

