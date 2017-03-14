Somebody needs you

As we go about our daily life, there are people who are hurting,

lonely, or afraid…but sometimes we are so distracted by technology

or social media, we forget to look people in the eyes and see their pain.

Jesus wants us to reach out to them in love…but sometimes

we will be misunderstood or judged for our actions.

People may watch what we do or try to trip us up, to see if we

are genuine or a hypocrite.

We want to be sure that our motives are right when we do things

for others, but not overly concerned what people think about us.

Jesus was misunderstood, and so will we, if we are true followers.

One Sabbath day Jesus and his disciples were walking through

the grain fields and began to eat some of the kernels because they

were hungry. The Pharisees were always looking for a way to

discredit Jesus or provoke him so that he would loose his

witness and followers.

They asked…

“Why are you doing what is unlawful on the Sabbath?” Luke 6:2 NIV

Jesus reminded them of the story of David in 1 Samuel 21:6

in which David entered the house of God and the priest gave him

and his companions holy bread, which was only considered

lawful for the priests to eat.

Jesus then said to them…

Yet I say to you that in this place there is One greater than the

temple. But if you had know what this means…

‘I desire mercy and not sacrifice,’ you would not have condemned the guiltless.

“For the Son of Man is Lord even of the Sabbath.” Matthew 12:6-8 NKJV

Jesus wanted them learn to be merciful and compassionate to

people and responsive to their needs. That was more important

to him than sacrifices for show to impress others.

Jesus went from there into the synagogue and

began teaching.

There was a man there, whose right hand was shriveled.

The Pharisees and teachers of the law were waiting to see

if he would heal him on the Sabbath, so they could accuse

him of working on the holy day….so they asked him point blank…

is it lawful to heal on the Sabbath?

Jesus knew their motives, so he replied to their question,

with a question…

If you had a sheep that fell into a pit, would you rescue it?

He said people are far more valuable than sheep…

Now the man with the deformed hand didn’t ask for help, but

Jesus knew he needed it…

He said to the man, “Get up and stand in front of everyone.”

Then Jesus said to the Pharisees… “I ask you, which is lawful on

the Sabbath; to do good or to do evil, to save life or to destroy it?”

He looked around at them all, and then said to the man,

“Stretch out your hand.”

The man obeyed and his hand was completely restored.

The Pharisees and teachers were furious and stormed out of the synagogue.

They began to plot among themselves how they might destroy him.

Jesus despised people who were hypocrites. He wanted to

teach the people the importance of love, mercy, and forgiveness.

I believe that he wanted us to see the importance of attending

worship on the Sabbath and spending time in prayer as well…

for often that is when people received their healing in scripture.

Too often today, our lives get programmed with distractions

that take us away from worship and prayer.

If we could see inside the heart of God, it must ache because

of our obsession with worldly things.

The news programs, soap operas, sports, computers, phones, texting, and

work perhaps are robbing us of our healing physically, spiritually,

and in our world.

Jesus offers us peace and joy that the world cannot give us.

Without him, we can do nothing…

Beloved…today you may be suffering physically or emotionally.

Perhaps someone has hurt you in the past and it’s left you scarred,

bitter, and angry with everyone.

You may avoid reading scripture, prayer, or attending church

because you feel unworthy or unloved.

Satan may have even used someone in a church to offend you,

to keep you from worshipping.

Beloved…Don’t let him steal your blessings.

Jesus is knocking at the door of your heart.

He wants to come in and wrap his healing arms of love

around you.

He created you…and when you cry out, he knows the

sound of your voice.

He understands your pain, and has all your tears

in a bottle.

Will you choose to continue to live in the past, or

in the power of the Almighty God; who raised

Jesus from the dead.

Let him erase those scars and set you free…

In the stillness of his presence…

let him whisper in your ear…

words of comfort, peace, and blessings…

driving out your every fear.

The LORD is near to all who call upon Him, to all who call upon Him in

truth. He will fulfill the desire of those who fear Him; He also will hear their

cry and save them. The LORD preserves all who love Him,

but all the wicked He will destroy. Psalm 145:18-20 NKJV

Have a beautiful and blessed day.

Valerie Rousseau

