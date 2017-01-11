Somebody’s waiting to love you!

Each year, thousands of people run away from their homes and family seeking fun, fame,

and freedom from rules and responsibility.

Many eventually end up living on the streets, hooked on drugs, or turn to prostitution.

Some become so desperate, they join gangs or get involved in illegal activities and

wind up spending years of their life in prison.

They wish somehow they could miraculously turn back the clock to repair the damage

their rebellion and irresponsibility has done…

God loves his children; and left us the Bible, to teach us how to restore broken relationships

within the family.

In Luke 15:10-32 Jesus gave us a thought provoking parable to teach us valuable lessons

about parenting, brotherly love, and forgiveness.

There was a man who had 2 sons.

The youngest son said to his father, Give me my inheritance.

Evidently all the son cared about was money and his father was not dying fast enough.

I’m sure the father was hurt by his son’s attitude, but wisely did not quarrel or become angry

with him.

He decided to divided the inheritance early to both his sons.

The youngest boy was thrilled; and a few days later, gathered all his things and left home.

He journeyed to a far country and spent all his inheritance on fun and pleasure.

Because he had not learned the value of work, investing, saving, or budgeting…

in a short time all his money was gone and a famine broke out in the land.

Desperate, the young man found work with a citizen of the country feeding pigs.

He watched the pigs eating and their food was starting to look good to him.

He was starving, yet no one offered him any handouts.

Suddenly he came to himself and said…

In my father’s house, the servants have bread to spare, but I

am about to die from hunger.

I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him,

Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee,

And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me

as one of thy hired servants. Luke 15:18-19

As the young man headed for home… it never dawned on him, that each day

his father stood by the door, hoping and praying he would return.

His father spotted him in the distance and quickly ran to greet him.

He was compassionate and welcome his boy with open arms and a kiss.

The son said, Father I have sinned against heaven and in your sight.

I am not worthy to be called your son.

The father called for his servants and said, Bring the best robe, a ring

for his hand, and shoes for his feet.

Go slaughter a fatted calf. Let’s eat and be merry. My son was dead,

and is now alive again. He was lost and is found.

Later that afternoon, the oldest brother came from the field and

heard music and dancing.

He called one of the servants and asked, what are we celebrating?

The servant replied, Your brother has come home and your father

is celebrating his safe return.

This angered the brother and he refused to go into the house.

The father came out and asked his boy what was troubling him.

The oldest brother said, All these years I have serve and obeyed

your commands, yet you have never killed a calf for me and my

friends.

As soon as this son of yours came home, you welcomed him with

open arms, even though he squandered away all your goods with

harlots.

The father said, Son, you are always with me and all that I have is

yours.

It was right for us to rejoice and be glad. Your brother was dead, and

is now alive. He was lost and is found.

Jesus told us this parable to teach us the love and compassion of our

Father in heaven…and how to be a loving and forgiving parent.

Sometimes, our children will make foolish mistakes, that are heartbreaking…

During those seasons of rebellion, they have no time for God and could care less,

how much they hurt their family and friends.

When this happens…don’t give up or get angry…Pray!

God is his mercy, often sends a famine of some sort into their life, with troubles

and hardship, to bring them back to reality.

Only then, do they realize how foolish they’ve been to wander away from parents who

loved and cared for them for many years.

Or perhaps…you are the one who ran away and have distanced yourself

from family or friends who loved you…

Pride or fear keeps you locked up in a prison of regret and bitterness.

You’d like to go home…but don’t know if your family could ever forgive you…

Maybe you grew up with parents who weren’t kind or compassionate.

You were told you’d never amount to anything, were abused or abandoned…

As soon as you got the chance you ran away; but in your heart you long for

love and acceptance.

Today you have the opportunity to begin a new chapter in your life…

Don’t spend another day on a guilt trip of fear…

Come home to your heavenly Father and let him cover you with mercy, grace,

and forgiveness.

Throw off the guilt and shame once and forever.

He loves you and will not remember your sins against you any more…

because he sent his only Son Jesus to bear the punishment

for your sins on the cross at Calvary.

The Bible says…

Like as a father pitieth his children, so the LORD pitieth them that fear him.

Psalm 103:13

He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities.

For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that

fear him. As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our

transgressions from us. Psalm 103:10-12

Because Jesus died to take our punishment, he asks us to love

and forgive one another, as he has forgiven us.

If you have a prodigal child or family member, please be

merciful and compassionate to them.

Don’t harbor bitterness or unforgiveness toward them, as the

oldest son did in the story.

Come to the party and celebrate with the Father, his son, and the angels,

that a lost sheep has come home.

Heavenly Father,

Let my children see in me…

Love and strength and stability.

Help me teach them to draw from you

All of the power your Word can do.

Let my example prove to them…

In trusting you, they’ll be freed from sin.

Let them see my reverent fear.

My love for you, when I draw near.

Let my example consistently prove,

that through obedience…they’ll never loose.

With respect for authority, I’ll honor you.

And give you the glory in all that I do.

By sharing with others, help them to see…

That you will supply all of their needs.

Help me stay focused, for I know my goal…

Is to teach them God’s Word and saving their souls.

For then the cycle, can continue again.

Our children become godly women and men.

And each generation, will love and trust you.

To lead them and guide them, in all that they do.

The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart,

O God, thou wilt not despise. Psalm 51:17

Go out and enjoy your day beautiful sons and daughters of God!

Valerie Rousseau

