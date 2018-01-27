Stir up your gifts

God blessed me with loving parents, who are now in heaven.

They were hard working people, who took me to church and sacrificed much

to help me have a wonderful childhood and future.

To this day, I am still enjoying the benefits of their hard work and savings

they left as an inheritance.

Unfortunately there are many children who grow up without knowing the love

of their fathers or about their heavenly Father and Creator.

That is why it is vitally important for us to share the love of Jesus with all

people, so no matter what their family history is, they will know they

can be a part of a huge family of Christians, and the unconditional love

of our Father God.

God left us the Bible to show us the importance of godly parents, teachers,

and mentors in a child’s life.

The Apostle Paul never had children of his own, to our knowledge…but he

was a spiritual father to many.

One of his spiritual son’s was named Timothy.

Timothy was the son of a Jewish woman named Eunice and his grandmother’s name was Lois.

Timothy’s mother and grandmother trained him in the scriptures from early

childhood. His father was a Greek and probably not a believer.

God divinely sent the Apostle Paul to become a spiritual father to Timothy

and he often referred to this young man as his dearly beloved son.

Paul and Timothy were joined as a ministry team when Paul came to Derbe

and Lystra.

As Timothy grew in faith and wisdom about the LORD Jesus, he was left

to shepherd many of the followers of the early church.

Paul knew his young protégée was often prone to sickness and became

fearful and depressed at times.

He wrote letters to Timothy, to encourage and inspire him.

He knew God had a special plan for Timothy and wanted him to reach his full potential in life,

and wrote…

And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to

make thee wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. 2 Timothy 3:15

In one letter, Paul reminded his friend to stir up the gift of God, which was

placed, in him by the laying of his hands.

Perhaps as Timothy heard and saw the many persecutions and afflictions

his mentor suffered, he became afraid of what God had planned for his future.

Paul sensed this fear and said,

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and love,

and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7

Paul wanted Timothy to remember fear is a destructive spirit. It cripples a person

from fulfilling the call God has placed upon their life.

God has given us His Holy Spirit to encourage and fill us with his power, love and

the mind of Christ.

Paul warned Timothy not to be ashamed of witnessing for Christ. He knew there

would be mockers and false prophets who would try to discourage Timothy

and the church.

The sacrificial giving of our time and talents, inspires others to do the same.

God calls us to faith, not because of the great works which we have done,

but because he is a God of mercy and compassion. He loves to use the

weak and foolish things of the world to confound the wise.

He send Jesus into the world to save sinners like Paul, Timothy, you, and I.

Timothy’s grandmother and mother played key roles in God’s plan for Timothy.

Like Paul, they were mentors, to mold this young man into a powerful shepherd

and teacher.

We too have been called by Jesus to share his love and encouragement to others.

But perhaps today, like Timothy you feel lost, depressed and afraid.

You may have been despised or abandoned by your natural parents, but your

Heavenly Father sees how much you’re hurting. Your image is engraved on

the palms of his hands and he has all your tears in a bottle.

He sent me to give you a word of hope and encouragement.

When my father and my mother forsake me, then the LORD will take me up.

Psalm 27:10

As one whom his mother comforteth, so will I comfort you. Isaiah 66:13

God’s letters of love have the answers to every problem you will ever face.

He promises to empower you with his Holy Spirit, so you never have to feel alone or forsaken.

How do I know?

The Bible tells me so!!!

Thou art my servant; I have chosen thee, and not cast thee away. Fear thou not;

for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee;

yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Isaiah 41:9-10

Run to his loving arms and let him heal you everywhere you hurt.

His hands are open wide to welcome you into our family.

O most merciful Father in Heaven,

Thank you for joining us as a family of God and filling us with wisdom and encouragement from your beautiful word.

Stir up our gifts and help us to go through our seasons of trials and testing victorious, through your power and might.

Cast out the spirit of fear and depression in each person who reads or hears this message. We are not victims but victors through Christ Jesus.

Forgive us for our sins and clothe us with the garment of praise, to replace the spirit of heaviness in our hearts. Give us beauty for ashes.

Thank you for giving us the spirit of power, love, and the mind of Christ.

Thank you for your patience and mercy. Renew our strength like the eagle, so we can run and not be weary, and walk and not faint.

We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

You have redeemed us from the hand of the enemy.

You sent your word to heal and deliver us from all our destructions.

We ask you to heal the sick, mend the broken hearts and homes, comfort those who mourn, and defend the innocent and unborn.

Help us to give sacrificially of our time and talents to be spiritual mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters to those

who are lost.

We lift up prayers to you for all who are suffering with sickness or adversity. Lay your hands of compassion upon them, and

restore them to health.

In the Powerful Name of Jesus we pray.

Amen

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace,

and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Jeremiah 29:11

Have a beautiful and blessed day!

Valerie Rousseau

