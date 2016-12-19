Take time to be kind?

Especially during the Christmas season, we should be watching for God to show us

ways we can reach out to someone who is lonely or hurting.

For example, the other day the phone rang, and it was my husband’s cousin.

The first thing he said was…Why didn’t you send me a Christmas card this year?

Since it was early in the month of December, my husband said…I think my wife

must have sent it, but maybe it didn’t come yet…

He and his cousin chatted for a while, when suddenly he asked my husband something

that totally confused him…

My husband asked…Who do you think I am?….

His cousin replied…You’re my brother…

My husband said, I’m your cousin Dennis…Am I the one you were trying to call?

His cousin had pushed the wrong button on his speed dial phone…and was actually

trying to call his brother.

They laughed about it, and then continued to catch up reminiscing about old times

when they were young.

When he got off the phone, he asked me if I had sent them a Christmas card….

and he was very happy to hear that one was in the mail for him.

Sometimes we forget that many people are alone for the holidays and look forward

to getting a piece of mail that’s not a bill or catalog.

A few days later; when I was in the check out line at the grocery store, the clerk

said, I’m sorry that I’m a little slow…

I told her that it was all right, and suddenly she began pouring out her heart

to me about her life…

She said that recently she had to leave a good paying job because the stress was

so horrible that she was suffering from anxiety attacks…

Even though the other job paid much more that this one, she felt it was not good

for her family and the new baby that was only a few months old.

It was obvious the woman just needed someone to be patient and listen to her

pain for a few minutes…

As I left, I wished her a Merry Christmas, and prayed for her as I walked to the parking lot.

So beloved…it’s only a few days before Christmas….

As you finish your shopping and preparations, are you be willing to give a little

of your precious time to reach out to someone who is hurting…

The Bible tells us in Matthew 18:11

For the Son of Man has come to save that which was lost.

There are millions of people who are lost, fearful, and afraid of the future.

If we ignore them; they may become bitter, angry, or suicidal.

Let’s consider the cost of ignoring the lost…

You and I have the opportunity to be world changers, and stop some of the violence

and hatred in the hearts of people.

This Christmas reach out and touch someone with a kind word or deed.

Tell someone how much there are loved by their heavenly Father

and his Son Jesus Christ.

Let’s share the love and give the gift of peace and hope to the world…

It’s almost Jesus’ birthday… so let us not forget.

To give to him the present, that he would like the best.

He doesn’t want a stocking…hung upon the tree.

Or lots of toys or presents, like selfish you and me.

He only wants our love for him, to shine out to the earth.

He wants us to tell others, about his miracle birth.

He wants us to bring all we know, to church to worship him.

He wants us to remember…he died for all our sins.

Please focus on his birthday…the sacrifice God made.

To send his Son to live and die, so we could all be saved.

This tiny baby Jesus…born in a lowly stall.

He came to bring salvation…to save us one and all.

This Christmas has more meaning…

I’m calm and have such peace.

So let us bow before him, and worship at his feet.

The church bells now are ringing, for you and me to bring…

Our gifts of praise and worship…to our Savior and our King.

Have a beautiful day!

Valerie Rousseau

