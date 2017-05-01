The pain I feel inside, is eating me alive

God has given us the gift of prayer, to help us cope with life and to draw us into a deeper relationship

with our heavenly Father.

He enjoys fellowship with us, and all things are possible for those who believe.

As tests and challenges come our way, it strengthens our faith and helps us grow into mature Christians.

When adversity comes, we should not be surprised, for we are warned many times in scripture the

trying of our faith works patience.

Too often through, we pray as a last resort, only after we’ve exhausted all other options,

and then wonder why we’re stressed and depressed…

So why does prayer sometimes take longer than we’d like…

Didn’t Jesus say ask, and you shall receive?

In Mark 11, Jesus was taking a walk with his disciples to Bethany, and was hungry.

He spotted a fig tree in the distance, full of leaves, and wanted to get a little nourishment

for himself and the disciples.

When they got to the tree however, there was no fruit, only leaves…

Jesus spoke to the tree and said let no man ever eat fruit on it forever…

He then proceeded on his journey and went into the temple in the city of Jerusalem.

When he entered the temple, he was upset to see selling of doves and offerings for sacrifices.

He began to overthrow the tables of the money changers; saying they should not carry any vessel through

the temple…reminding them…It is written, My house shall be called of all nations a house of prayer…but

you have made it a den of thieves. Mark 11:17

The chief priests and scribes were angry with him, and began to plot how to destroy him…

The next morning, when Jesus went out with his disciples, they passed by the fig tree he cursed

the previous day… and it was completely dried up by it’s roots.

Peter remembered Jesus’ words and inquired how Jesus could do such amazing things

with the power of speech…

Jesus said, Have faith in God. For verily I say unto you, that whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed,

and be cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall

come to pass; he shall have what soever he saith. Therefore I say unto you, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them,

and ye shall have them. Mark 11:22-24

In the story, we see that Jesus didn’t always have perfect days free from stress, critics, or enemies.

At times he had to stand up to prominent religious leaders, to keep the purity and holiness

of his Father’s house.

This caused him to be hated at times, but he would rather please his heavenly Father than men…

When opposition comes in our life, we have to remember that for our prayers to come to pass effectively…

it’s important to examine our heart and first cast out the mountain of anger and bitterness, we feel toward

frienemies and critics…

Jesus said, And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any, that your Father also which is

in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which in heaven

forgive your trespasses. Mark 11:25-26

Perhaps today you’ve got some problems that are causing you stress and frustration.

You’re angry and bitter, wondering why God is not moving the mountain of problems away…

Beloved, Jesus knows how much you’re hurting, and sees every injustice done against you.

People were mean and did horrible things to him on the cross…but

even in his darkest hour he prayed…Father, forgive them!

The hurt you feel inside, is eating you alive…

Today is a new day, and I encourage you to release the torment and pain into

Jesus’ nail scarred hands.

Ask him to heal you from the inside and give you a fresh new start.

He understands how hard it is to forgive…but he died and rose from the grave…

so you could live a blessed and beautiful life.

You have the potential to move mountains with your prayers, and with him…

all things are possible.

Cast all your cares upon him…for he cares for you.

Open wide my eyes to see…

The oppression, that now faces me…

As but a test, in God’s great plan.

An opportunity, to show his hand.

Keep me focused on you alone.

Not on life’s huge stumbling stones.

With your help, my mountains will…

Become as tiny, as anthills.

Restore my soul and quiet my fears

Let me feel your presence near.

In your strength, I know I can…

Cross over to the ” Promised Land.”

If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye

shall say unto this mountain, remove hence to

yonder place: and it shall remove; and nothing

shall be impossible. Matthew 17:20

Have a beautiful and blessed week!

Valerie Rousseau

