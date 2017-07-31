Today can be beautiful…make time to enjoy it!

We live in the woods, and I frequently take walks in our nature trails and

along the roadside of our home next to the National Forest.

This year the roadsides are especially beautiful because our heavenly Father

has planted a wonderful array of wildflowers, milkweeds, and thistle plants.

When I was a little girl we had a gravel pile out back, and every time milkweeds would

start to come up in it, my father would send me out to pull them out.

He never let them grow, so he didn’t know they have a beautiful fragrant flower,

which attracts butterflies.

The sweet smell in the cool breezes are amazing.

As we watch the butterflies float gracefully from plant to plant; it brings such

peace and enjoyment to our days.

The thistle plants come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and we’ve seen some as big as 5’ tall.

Thistles are covered with thorns, but when they’re blooming, you can see butterflies

resting on them, softly fanning their wings.

The birds love the seeds and fluff from the thistle, and don’t seem to mind the prickly

thorns at all.

God made all creatures, plants, and people.

We each have different sizes, shapes, and temperaments.

Some people have natural beauty like roses and flowers, but others

are like milkweed and wildflowers.

If we stop cutting ourselves down; and learn to bloom where God plants us, we can bringing joy

and beauty to the world in amazing ways, like we never dreamed possible.

Other people may seem a bit thorny, like the thistle plant… and out of sorts at times,

but if we take the time to get to know them…we may find they have enormous worth and value.

Birds and butterflies enjoy the beauty and food value of the thistle, and we can learn

to enjoy all of God’s creatures, if we only give them a chance to reveal to us why God

created them different than we are.

So today I ask you…Do you have some people in your life that are prickly and irritating?

Do they always seem to rub you the wrong way, or don’t want anything to do with you?

Remember, God created them, uniquely different from you for a reason.

Prayerfully ask God to help you get to know them, so he can reveal their special

gifts and talents.

Don’t avoid the thorns in your life…

Make time to help them blossom and become useful members of society.

We each have a candle…deep inside our heart.

A beacon shining brightly, to set us far apart.

From a world that’s deeply saddened by violence, hate, and greed.

So many hungry people are crying out in need.

If we will simply take the time to give them a kind word.

Just listen with an open ear, so their voices will be heard.

Our light may then ignite a spark, to light their candle too.

Pass on to them the love of God, as he has done for you.

God’s word will fan the flames of hope and faith will replace fear.

For sin and evil cannot win with Jesus standing near.

And soon the world that once was filled with doom and dark despair.

Will glorify our Father…because they’ll know He cares.

Have a beautiful and blessed day…

Valerie Rousseau

